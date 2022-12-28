Michael Penix Jr.’s decision to transfer to Washington and play for Kalen DeBoer, his former offensive coordinator at Indiana, has worked out pretty well. The quarterback not only led the nation in passing yards during the regular season, but also delivered a first-half winner when we backed him. Penix has announced that he will return for another season in Seattle, and a favorite target who recently did the same is worthy of our top prop:

