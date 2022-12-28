ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HuskyMaven

Huskies Make Short Work of Longhorns, Win Alamo Bowl

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Deep in the heart of Texas, the only thing that went wrong for the University of Washington football team on Thursday night at the Alamo Bowl was the season ended. Capping a magical first-year run under Kalen DeBoer's lead, the Huskies were alternately deceptive, ...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

King of Props: Offensive onslaught

Michael Penix Jr.’s decision to transfer to Washington and play for Kalen DeBoer, his former offensive coordinator at Indiana, has worked out pretty well. The quarterback not only led the nation in passing yards during the regular season, but also delivered a first-half winner when we backed him. Penix has announced that he will return for another season in Seattle, and a favorite target who recently did the same is worthy of our top prop:
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

What time, what channel is the Valero Alamo Bowl on?

The No. 12-ranked Washington football team (10-2, 7-2 in the Pac-12) wraps up the 2022 season with a trip to the Valero Alamo Bowl, Dec. 29 at 6:00 p.m. PT at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The Huskies will take on No. 20 (CFP ranking) Texas (8-4, 6-3 Big 12) in the two teams’ first matchup since the 2001 Holiday Bowl. The game will air on ESPN television.
WASHINGTON, DC
gohuskies.com

Huskies Show Support of Former Coach with Morrison Strong Game

SEATTLE – The Washington women's basketball team is proud to support former Husky assistant coach Kevin Morrison and his family in the fight against Alzheimer's. Kevin is a beloved Husky, who in May 2021 was diagnosed with Stage 5 Early Onset Alzheimer's. Head coach Tina Langley has known him for years, and is grateful for the opportunity to come together as a Husky family to support the Morrisons.
SEATTLE, WA
elisportsnetwork.com

Tumwater Football and the EVCO 2A will look a lot different in the Fall of 2023

Tumwater’s Head Football coach Bill Beattie announced his retirement earlier this month and could open the door for all the longtime assistants to decide it is time to turn the program over. Beattie took charge 6 years ago for legendary coach Sid Otton who remains the winningest coach in Washington state history. Beattie played for Coach Otton back in the 70’s and was an all-state defensive tackle before going on to be a multiple year starting offensive tackle at Central Washington University.
TUMWATER, WA
MyNorthwest

Soccer legend Pelé had an important Seattle connection

Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82. The standard-bearer of “the beautiful game” had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. He had been hospitalized for the last month with multiple ailments.
SEATTLE, WA
riptidefish.com

Squidding in Puget Sound, Washington

Seattle’s Puget Sound is bountiful with fishing choices, and although Salmon seems to overshadow all the rest, one event that draws out legions of locals is the annual squid migrations. Depending on the time of year and what the report is, squidding around here can be a boat or pier affair, both during the day or night.
SEATTLE, WA
US News and World Report

The 21 Best Restaurants in Seattle

Surrounded by the water and home to thick evergreen forests and snowcapped peaks, Seattle is as much known for its striking natural beauty as for its robust food scene. Thanks to its forward-thinking and sustainable ethos – plus influences from diverse cultures – foodies can expect creativity on every plate.
SEATTLE, WA
Flying Magazine

Historic Hangars of the Pacific Northwest

“How old is that hangar? It looks like something out of the 1920s.”. One of my learners made this remark after landing at Jefferson County International Airport (0S9) in Washington. The hangar is a weather-beaten metal structure with lines of square windows at the roofline. You half expect to see the doors being pushed open by men wearing coveralls and newsboy caps so that an open cockpit biplane occupied by a pilot wearing a leather helmet can be pushed onto the ramp.
SEATTLE, WA
US News and World Report

The 11 Best Weekend Getaways From Seattle

The laid-back city of Seattle beckons art lovers, outdoor adventurers and coffee aficionados alike with its diverse neighborhoods and abundant natural beauty. Another highlight of this Washington state destination, however, is its proximity to a wide array of weekend getaway options. Just a few hours by car or boat from Seattle, you can traverse national parks, discover quaint towns, explore nearby islands or even cross the border into Canada. Whether you seek a romantic escape, a quick solo vacation or a family jaunt, this list of top weekend getaways in the Pacific Northwest can guide your planning.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Western Washington braces for another round of extreme weather

After surviving holiday snow, crawling up icy streets on ill-advised dog walks, and enduring frigid temperatures, Western Washington faces a new wave of weather warnings Tuesday: winds gusting to 70 mph along the coast, gale warnings in Puget Sound and Hood Canal, heavy snow forecast in the mountains, significant rainfall in the lowlands, and the threat of flooding and landslides.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy