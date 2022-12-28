Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes ViralIngram AtkinsonSeattle, WA
Healing and Joy With Holiday LightsMaria Shimizu ChristensenPuyallup, WA
Related
Huskies Make Short Work of Longhorns, Win Alamo Bowl
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Deep in the heart of Texas, the only thing that went wrong for the University of Washington football team on Thursday night at the Alamo Bowl was the season ended. Capping a magical first-year run under Kalen DeBoer's lead, the Huskies were alternately deceptive, ...
Yardbarker
King of Props: Offensive onslaught
Michael Penix Jr.’s decision to transfer to Washington and play for Kalen DeBoer, his former offensive coordinator at Indiana, has worked out pretty well. The quarterback not only led the nation in passing yards during the regular season, but also delivered a first-half winner when we backed him. Penix has announced that he will return for another season in Seattle, and a favorite target who recently did the same is worthy of our top prop:
Longhorns' Alamo Bowl Comeback Attempt Falls Short in 27-20 Loss: Live Game Log
The Longhorns make a return to the Alamo Bowl once again on Thursday, this time taking on the Huskies.
UW Was Surprised to Hear Back from Jabbar Muhammad Before Signing Him
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The transfer portal consists of a lot of wasted motion. Often times, a school has to know somebody who knows somebody to make any kind of player connection. Too often college football suitors are lucky to get a response when a veteran quarterback or, in...
4 Young Husky Defensive Players on the Verge of Moving Up
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The added benefit attached to a bowl game for the University of Washington football team is the opportunity to hold extra practices, to have the added chance to work with younger players just coming up through the ranks. Asked to name some of the promising...
What time, what channel is the Valero Alamo Bowl on?
The No. 12-ranked Washington football team (10-2, 7-2 in the Pac-12) wraps up the 2022 season with a trip to the Valero Alamo Bowl, Dec. 29 at 6:00 p.m. PT at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The Huskies will take on No. 20 (CFP ranking) Texas (8-4, 6-3 Big 12) in the two teams’ first matchup since the 2001 Holiday Bowl. The game will air on ESPN television.
gohuskies.com
Huskies Show Support of Former Coach with Morrison Strong Game
SEATTLE – The Washington women's basketball team is proud to support former Husky assistant coach Kevin Morrison and his family in the fight against Alzheimer's. Kevin is a beloved Husky, who in May 2021 was diagnosed with Stage 5 Early Onset Alzheimer's. Head coach Tina Langley has known him for years, and is grateful for the opportunity to come together as a Husky family to support the Morrisons.
Longhorns Aim For Strong Finish With Alamo Bowl Win Over Washington
The Texas Longhorns will look for their first nine-win season since 2018.
elisportsnetwork.com
Tumwater Football and the EVCO 2A will look a lot different in the Fall of 2023
Tumwater’s Head Football coach Bill Beattie announced his retirement earlier this month and could open the door for all the longtime assistants to decide it is time to turn the program over. Beattie took charge 6 years ago for legendary coach Sid Otton who remains the winningest coach in Washington state history. Beattie played for Coach Otton back in the 70’s and was an all-state defensive tackle before going on to be a multiple year starting offensive tackle at Central Washington University.
After 24 hours of ‘mayhem,’ Redmond Mustangs of Washington complete wild journey to join Les Schwab Invitational field
By Dan Brood | Photos by Leon Neuschwander It’s said that everything happens for a reason. It’s also said that timing is everything. Heck, one more: Alexander Graham Bell said that when one door closes, another opens. While those things might or might not be true, the Redmond (Wash.) ...
Honesty hit home - and Federal Way boys playing like team on a mission
TACOMA, Wash. - If you don't like brutal and direct honesty, maybe Yattah Reed wouldn't be the coach for you. Last March, his Federal Way High School boys basketball team made a whimper-of-an-exit at the Class 4A tournament, losing in the elimination round to 4A Greater Spokane League winner ...
Soccer legend Pelé had an important Seattle connection
Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82. The standard-bearer of “the beautiful game” had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. He had been hospitalized for the last month with multiple ailments.
riptidefish.com
Squidding in Puget Sound, Washington
Seattle’s Puget Sound is bountiful with fishing choices, and although Salmon seems to overshadow all the rest, one event that draws out legions of locals is the annual squid migrations. Depending on the time of year and what the report is, squidding around here can be a boat or pier affair, both during the day or night.
US News and World Report
The 21 Best Restaurants in Seattle
Surrounded by the water and home to thick evergreen forests and snowcapped peaks, Seattle is as much known for its striking natural beauty as for its robust food scene. Thanks to its forward-thinking and sustainable ethos – plus influences from diverse cultures – foodies can expect creativity on every plate.
Rainier Beach HS boys basketball team finally heading home after several canceled Southwest flights
SEATTLE — It has been a tumultuous week for the Rainier Beach High School boys Basketball team after they dealt with a slew of canceled flights on Southwest Airlines. The team, as well as some parents, traveled to Las Vegas on Dec. 19 for a tournament. They were supposed...
This Is Washington's Best Nachos
If you're craving crunchy goodness, Eat This, Not That! found the best nachos in every state.
Flying Magazine
Historic Hangars of the Pacific Northwest
“How old is that hangar? It looks like something out of the 1920s.”. One of my learners made this remark after landing at Jefferson County International Airport (0S9) in Washington. The hangar is a weather-beaten metal structure with lines of square windows at the roofline. You half expect to see the doors being pushed open by men wearing coveralls and newsboy caps so that an open cockpit biplane occupied by a pilot wearing a leather helmet can be pushed onto the ramp.
q13fox.com
WDFW: 30 pounds of invasive green crab confiscated from Seattle seafood market
SEATTLE - Police officers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) confiscated around 30 pounds of live green crab that were being sold at a Seattle seafood market earlier this month. According to the WDFW, European green crab are a globally damaging invasive species that pose a threat...
US News and World Report
The 11 Best Weekend Getaways From Seattle
The laid-back city of Seattle beckons art lovers, outdoor adventurers and coffee aficionados alike with its diverse neighborhoods and abundant natural beauty. Another highlight of this Washington state destination, however, is its proximity to a wide array of weekend getaway options. Just a few hours by car or boat from Seattle, you can traverse national parks, discover quaint towns, explore nearby islands or even cross the border into Canada. Whether you seek a romantic escape, a quick solo vacation or a family jaunt, this list of top weekend getaways in the Pacific Northwest can guide your planning.
KUOW
Western Washington braces for another round of extreme weather
After surviving holiday snow, crawling up icy streets on ill-advised dog walks, and enduring frigid temperatures, Western Washington faces a new wave of weather warnings Tuesday: winds gusting to 70 mph along the coast, gale warnings in Puget Sound and Hood Canal, heavy snow forecast in the mountains, significant rainfall in the lowlands, and the threat of flooding and landslides.
Comments / 0