Read full article on original website
Related
theaviationgeekclub.com
The flight that nearly changed the history of WW II: during the Pearl Harbor attack a lone unarmed US Navy JRS-1 seaplane took off and almost found the Japanese Fleet
On Dec. 7, 1941, as ships burned and bombs fell, a lone American JRS-1 seaplane took off and turned north on a flight that nearly changed the history of World War II. On Dec. 7, 1941, the Japanese struck Pearl Harbor, catching America’s Pacific Fleet by surprise. As ships burned and bombs fell, a lone American seaplane took off and turned north on a flight that nearly changed the history of World War II.
Pearl Harbor anniversary: Here are 10 things you may not know about the attack
It’s been 81 years since the quiet of a Sunday morning in paradise was shattered by an attack from Japanese forces that would claim 2,400 lives in 75 minutes and launch the U.S. into a world war that would last for four years. The attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii,...
theaviationgeekclub.com
30 Years Ago Today, this Fighter Pilot scored both the First US F-16 Kill and the First Kill for the AIM-120 AMRAAM
“I saw three separate detonations, the nose and left wing broke instantly, and the tail section continued into the main body of the jet, and finally one huge fireball,” Gary North, first USAF pilot to down an enemy aircraft in the F-16 and first pilot to score a kill with the AIM-120 AMRAAM.
On this day in history, Dec. 26, 1972, President Harry S. Truman dies after suffering from pneumonia
Harry S. Truman, the 33rd president of the United States, died at age 88 in Kansas City after coming down with pneumonia on this day in history, Dec. 26, 1972. His legacy has grown in recent decades.
More Men From New York Died in War II Than Any Other State
More men from New York State died in WWII than from any other state in America. In a way, this should not be a surprise. New York is the fourth largest state in population today behind California, Texas, and Florida. However, in 1940, New York was the most populous, with a population of 13.5 million […]
How Many Americans Died in Every Major War Since 1775
We’re told that freedom isn’t free, and for America, its cost has come not just in dollars but in the lives of our servicemen and -women. To compile a list of the deadliest wars fought by the U.S. between 1775 and 2022, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a report by the data site Statista, which drew statistics […]
The Soldier who fought for both Union and the Confederacy during American Civil War
The American Civil War was the culmination of a long-running conflict between supporters and opponents of slavery that began with the establishment of the United States. Prior to the war, the North and South had been bitterly divided over the topic of slavery for decades.
Comments / 0