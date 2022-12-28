ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Radio

Philippine rain, flooding cause at least 25 deaths, damage

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ROsn_0jwDX0nJ00

MANILA, Philippines — (AP) — The death toll from heavy rains and floods that devastated parts of the Philippines over the Christmas weekend has risen to 25, with 26 others still missing, the national disaster response agency said Wednesday.

Nearly 400,000 people were affected, with over 81,000 still in shelters and nine others injured, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.

Sixteen of the 25 deaths were reported in Northern Mindanao region in the south, while 12 of the 26 missing are from the eastern Bicol region, the council added.

A shear line — the point where warm and cold air meet — triggered rains in parts of eastern, central and southern Philippines, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

The weather disturbance disrupted Christmas celebration in affected provinces, with photos from the southern province of Misamis Occidental showing rescuers carrying an elderly woman on a plastic chair as they waded through a flooded street. Some residents in the province were seen hanging on to floaters as coast guard rescuers pulled them across chest-deep flood using a rope.

The disaster management council said 1,196 houses were damaged by the floods, while sections of 123 roads and 12 bridges were affected. Some areas remain without power or water supply.

While the effect of the shear line has weakened, a new low pressure area may bring moderate to heavy rains within the next 24 hours to the same areas affected by the Christmas weekend floods. The weather bureau said Wednesday that flooding and landslides are likely, especially in areas with significant prior rainfall.

Each year about 20 typhoons and storms batter the Philippines, one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries. The archipelago is located on the “Ring of Fire” along the Pacific Ocean’s rim, where many volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

House collapses in raging flood water as Philippines hit by torrential rain

A house collapsed in raging flood waters as the death toll from Christmas storms in the Philippines rose to 25 on Wednesday. Footage shows the wooden home flattened amid the gushing torrent flowing across roads in Clarin town, Misamis Occidental province, on 25 December.Resident Juls Malandaya said locals were evacuated from the area as authorities feared the water may rise and surge again.Heavy rain and floods have been hammering the archipelago’s central and southern islands over the Christmas weekend.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Beauty advent calendars 2021: Our guide to this year’s top treats13 best tech gifts to spoil a gadget geek this Christmas10 best luxury Christmas crackers for dressing up your dining table
The Independent

At least 13 dead and more than 20 missing after Christmas rains and floods in the Philippines

Deaths from heavy rains on Christmas Day that also led to floods in southern Philippines have gone up to 13, authorities said on Tuesday.The search for 23 missing people from the floods, that led to nearly 46,000 evacuations, is still ongoing, reported local media.Christmas celebrations were disrupted for thousands of residents forced to evacuate on Sunday and a day later, authorities explained the floods in the country’s southern provinces were the consequence of heavy rains.Images and videos on social media showed people trapped in floodwater.Rescue workers on Tuesday lined up to help residents out of flood waters, reported Reuters.The...
The Independent

Philippines residents escape floodwaters as landslides and floods kill dozens

People in the Philippines were led to safety from deadly flooding as a red cross worker rescued them with a rope.This video shows the moment two Gingoog City residents holding children in their arms grasped the safety rope and crossed through to reach a set of stairs on higher ground.The death toll from heavy rains and floods that devastated parts of the Philippines over the Christmas weekend has risen to 25, with 26 others still missing.Nearly 400,000 people were affected, with over 81,000 still in shelters, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Guardian

Weather tracker: floods and tornado hit New Zealand as Europe heats up

Over the Christmas period, the upper North Island of New Zealand experienced stormy conditions, grounding flights and flooding roads. Thunderstorms broke out on 22 December, leading to heavy rainfall and an incredible 4,500 lightning strikes in just two hours. Unfortunately, one of these lightning strikes set a property alight in the town of Waitōtara in the south of the island. Although no injuries were reported, the property and surrounding farmlands were mostly destroyed. Furthermore, a small tornado was spotted in the Southland region of the South Island, though thankfully, no damage was caused.
Daily Mail

Ominous satellite images capture major storm bearing down on West Coast that will cause havoc across US - as forecasters predict three feet of snow, tornadoes, blizzards and heavy rain

A large storm system developing in the Pacific is expected to bring heavy rain, snow and even tornadoes to the US as it hits the country on Saturday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Prediction Center said the storm would bring one to three feet of snow across the mountains in the West Coast before hitting the Northern Plains with a blizzard.
COLORADO STATE
AccuWeather

Major storm to dump heavy snow, rain on western US this weekend

A strengthening and growing storm over the Pacific will overspread much of the West Coast before turning inland this weekend with adverse conditions ranging from heavy rain to feet of snow over the mountains, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The same storm will set the stage for severe weather and blizzard conditions in the nation’s midsection next week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AccuWeather

Atmospheric river to trigger flooding, ease drought in California

An atmospheric river of moisture from the Pacific Ocean is aiming directly at drought-stricken California and other parts of the West, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The sizable storm will unleash heavy rain that will replenish reservoirs and raise the risk of flooding and will produce heavy snow in the mountains through the New Year’s holiday weekend.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Heavy rain triggers waterfall in ancient city of Petra as tourists race to escape floods

Heavy rainfall hit the ancient desert city of Petra in Jordan on Monday (December 26) causing severe flooding in the area.Tourists were evacuated from the site as water filled the gorge, turning it into a fast-flowing river.Water from nearby mountains in Jordan gushed into the iconic city, which has been standing for 2,000 years.Mahmoud Refaat filmed the moment he was evacuated from the World Heritage Site in a vehicle travelling at speed through the floodwaters.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Philippines residents escape floodwaters as landslides and floods kill dozensFamily with quadriplegic son stranded in Florida after Southwest flight cancelledHouse collapses in raging flood water as Philippines hit by torrential rain
BBC

Heavy rain causing floods in parts of Scotland

Roads and rail routes have been hit by flooding as heavy rains fall across Scotland. An amber weather warning covers Dumfries and Galloway and the Borders, while yellow alerts are also in place for rain in central Scotland and for snow and ice in northern areas. The Scottish Environment Protection...
natureworldnews.com

Storms to Bring Tornadoes, Blizzard Conditions and Widespread Thunderstorms to Portions of US Next Week

The latest weather forecast said severe weather conditions could emerge next week that could unload blizzard conditions, heavy snow, widespread thunderstorms and tornadoes in the Central United States. The forecast explained that the storm could cause a life-threatening situation to property and lives. For many Americans, the early weeks of...
COLORADO STATE
Axios

Atmospheric rivers sweeping West Coast trigger flooding and power outages

An atmospheric river event is sweeping the U.S. West Coast this week, bringing with it heavy rains, powerful winds and snow. The big picture: The storm system triggered flooding in parts of Northern California, Oregon and Washington state, leaving an estimated 190,000 customers without power in the Pacific Northwest early Wednesday. Forecasters warned more atmospheric rivers packing large amounts of moisture were expected later this week.
OREGON STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
53K+
Followers
114K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy