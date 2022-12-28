New York Knicks (18-18, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-25, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New York visits the Houston Rockets after Julius Randle scored 41 points in the Knicks' 122-115 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. The Rockets have gone 6-10 at home. Houston...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO