Carcone scores in debut, Coyotes end Avs' 4-game win streak

Phoenix Independent
Phoenix Independent
 2 days ago

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Michael Carcone scored in his first NHL game, Nick Schmaltz had his second power-play goal in two games and the Arizona Coyotes beat Colorado 6-3 on Tuesday night to end the Avalanche’s winning streak at four.

Shayne Gostisbehere, Lawson Crouse, J.J. Moser and Clayton Keller also scored for Arizona, Connor Ingram made 26 saves and Jacob Chychrun had three assists to reacch 102 for his career. The Coyotes have won two straight and are 5-1-1 at home in 5,000-seat Mullett Arena after returning from a 14-game, 33-day trip.

Evan Rodrigues, Cole Makar and Mikko Rantanen scored for the Avalanche, who have lost three straight to Arizona for the first time in nine seasons. Colorado is 6-3-1 since forward Nathan MacKinnon went out with an upper-body injury Dec. 5.

Schmaltz scored on a power play at 5:59 of the second period for a 3-1 lead.

Carcone put the puck into an open side after a pass from Crouse for a 5-2 lead four minutes into the third period. Carcone, who was recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League following an injury to Matias Maccelli, led the AHL with 42 points (16 goals) in 27 games.

Keller scored into an open net in the final minute. Schmaltz has a six-game points streak and has 12 points in his last nine games.

Alexandar Georgiev had 27 saves for the Avalanche.

NOTES

Maccell is expected to miss six weeks after suffering a lower-body injury early in the first period of in a 2-1 victory shootout over Los Angeles on Friday night. Maccelli leads NHL rookies with 19 assists and has 22 points, second to Seattle’s Matty Beniers (25). Carcone replaced Macelli on the second line, skating with Crouse and Nick Bjugstad. ... McKinnon (upper body) could return by Jan. 1, coach Jared Bednar told a Denver radio station. MacKinnon, who has missed the last 10 games, had 34 points (8 goals, 26 assists) in 23 games before suffering the injury in a 5-3 loss at Philadelphia on Dec 5. … Colorado forward Andrew Cogliano played after missing two games with an upper body injury.

UP NEXT

Avalanche: Host Los Angeles on Thursday night.

Coyotes: Host Toronto on Thursday night.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://www.twitter.com/AP--NHL

Phoenix Independent

Phoenix Independent

