Honesty hit home - and Federal Way boys playing like team on a mission

TACOMA, Wash. - If you don't like brutal and direct honesty, maybe Yattah Reed wouldn't be the coach for you.

Last March, his Federal Way High School boys basketball team made a whimper-of-an-exit at the Class 4A tournament, losing in the elimination round to 4A Greater Spokane League winner Gonzaga Prep.

So, when Reed would see his players during the offseason after AAU tournaments, he continued to make pointed remarks.

"They'd go, 'Coach, we won,' and I'd tell them, 'But you didn't defend at the state tournament,'" Reed said.

"I would throw it out there to remind them - we have to focus on the defensive end and trust your teammates."

Point taken - the third-ranked Eagles are doing that so far this winter. The latest example was an 82-57 victory Tuesday over No. 4 Gonzaga Prep on the opening day of the Bellarmine Christmas Classic.

Senior forward Dace Pleasant led all scorers with 23 points. Vaughn Weems added 15 points, and Isaiah Afework added 14 as the Eagles improved to 8-1.

The biggest eye-opener from Tuesday? Federal Way's defense broke the game open late in the first half, holding the Bullpups without a field goal for nearly eight minutes.

"They are a physical team ... and I had to get them to understand, you have to match the physicality and their mental toughness," Reed said. "I was definitely proud of them because they stepped up to the challenge."

It was back-and-forth entertainment for the first 12 minutes - there were nine lead changes - as Gonzaga Prep clung to a 24-23 lead with 41/2 minutes to go before halftime.

Once the Eagles' upped their on-ball pressure, they also increased their lead.

They scored 13 unanswered points over a 2:20 span, turning Bullpups' turnovers into points.

Afework's leaner gave the Eagles a 36-24 lead at the 2:05 mark.

"He makes us go," Reed said. "Everyone on the team looks up to him … for the energy and the way the game is going to be played."

Pleasant looks like a different player, too. He shed 25 pounds in the offseason, and is moving around better - and his shot looks crisper.

"I feel a lot better," Pleasant said. "My team has been working, too, so it helps me to get going."

After grabbing a 24-23 lead in the first half, the Bullpups' next field goal wasn't until the 4:20 mark of the third quarter on Jamil Miller's inside bucket ... to cut the Eagles' lead to 54-32.

Miller led the Bullpups with 22 points.