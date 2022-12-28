ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Way, WA

Honesty hit home - and Federal Way boys playing like team on a mission

By Todd Milles, SBLive
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JxJHd_0jwDSCYF00

TACOMA, Wash. - If you don't like brutal and direct honesty, maybe Yattah Reed wouldn't be the coach for you.

Last March, his Federal Way High School boys basketball team made a whimper-of-an-exit at the Class 4A tournament, losing in the elimination round to 4A Greater Spokane League winner Gonzaga Prep.

So, when Reed would see his players during the offseason after AAU tournaments, he continued to make pointed remarks.

"They'd go, 'Coach, we won,' and I'd tell them, 'But you didn't defend at the state tournament,'" Reed said.

"I would throw it out there to remind them - we have to focus on the defensive end and trust your teammates."

Point taken - the third-ranked Eagles are doing that so far this winter. The latest example was an 82-57 victory Tuesday over No. 4 Gonzaga Prep on the opening day of the Bellarmine Christmas Classic.

Senior forward Dace Pleasant led all scorers with 23 points. Vaughn Weems added 15 points, and Isaiah Afework added 14 as the Eagles improved to 8-1.

The biggest eye-opener from Tuesday? Federal Way's defense broke the game open late in the first half, holding the Bullpups without a field goal for nearly eight minutes.

"They are a physical team ... and I had to get them to understand, you have to match the physicality and their mental toughness," Reed said. "I was definitely proud of them because they stepped up to the challenge."

It was back-and-forth entertainment for the first 12 minutes - there were nine lead changes - as Gonzaga Prep clung to a 24-23 lead with 41/2 minutes to go before halftime.

Once the Eagles' upped their on-ball pressure, they also increased their lead.

They scored 13 unanswered points over a 2:20 span, turning Bullpups' turnovers into points.

Afework's leaner gave the Eagles a 36-24 lead at the 2:05 mark.

"He makes us go," Reed said. "Everyone on the team looks up to him … for the energy and the way the game is going to be played."

Pleasant looks like a different player, too. He shed 25 pounds in the offseason, and is moving around better - and his shot looks crisper.

"I feel a lot better," Pleasant said. "My team has been working, too, so it helps me to get going."

After grabbing a 24-23 lead in the first half, the Bullpups' next field goal wasn't until the 4:20 mark of the third quarter on Jamil Miller's inside bucket ... to cut the Eagles' lead to 54-32.

Miller led the Bullpups with 22 points.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HuskyMaven

4 Young Husky Defensive Players on the Verge of Moving Up

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The added benefit attached to a bowl game for the University of Washington football team is the opportunity to hold extra practices, to have the added chance to work with younger players just coming up through the ranks. Asked to name some of the promising...
SEATTLE, WA
gohuskies.com

Huskies Show Support of Former Coach with Morrison Strong Game

SEATTLE – The Washington women's basketball team is proud to support former Husky assistant coach Kevin Morrison and his family in the fight against Alzheimer's. Kevin is a beloved Husky, who in May 2021 was diagnosed with Stage 5 Early Onset Alzheimer's. Head coach Tina Langley has known him for years, and is grateful for the opportunity to come together as a Husky family to support the Morrisons.
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

Texas Center Gave Huskies a Long Look During Recruiting

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Jake Majors has been to Seattle, seen the University of Washington up close and gave it some serious thought to playing for then Chris Petersen's coaching staff. Yet in the end, Texas's two-year starting center from the small town of Prosper in the Dallas metroplex...
SEATTLE, WA
realdawghuskies.com

Instant Reaction: Washington OC Big Payday Means Huskies are All-In

The Washington Huskies are a couple of plays from being in the College Football Playoffs this season: A pick six against ASU, a momentum shifting fumble for a safety against UCLA loom large as the Huskies get ready for the Alamo Bowl instead of a playoff game. Under Kalen DeBoer...
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

What time, what channel is the Valero Alamo Bowl on?

The No. 12-ranked Washington football team (10-2, 7-2 in the Pac-12) wraps up the 2022 season with a trip to the Valero Alamo Bowl, Dec. 29 at 6:00 p.m. PT at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The Huskies will take on No. 20 (CFP ranking) Texas (8-4, 6-3 Big 12) in the two teams’ first matchup since the 2001 Holiday Bowl. The game will air on ESPN television.
WASHINGTON, DC
GreenMatters

Parts of Seattle on Flood-Watch After Several Homes Sustain Serious Damage

This holiday season has evidently been kind of a wash for Seattle residents. After torrential rains slammed much of the Oregon and Washington coast, neighborhoods in and around Seattle are completely flooded with water from the Puget Sound and nearby rivers. Homes citywide have sustained serious damage, families have been forced to evacuate, and roads are currently closed off to drivers. This is reportedly some of the worst flooding the city has seen in several decades.
SEATTLE, WA
92.9 The Bull

Watch These Cars Slide Around on Ice in Seattle, Washington

Yikes! Drivers Don't Know How to Drive in the Seattle Ice Storm. Drivers who braved the streets during the latest Seattle ice storm found out that they had made a bad decision! They likely don’t know how to drive in the ice! For some reason, we find it fascinating to watch cars sliding down icy hills, oftentimes crashing into other cars. It’s like watching a train wreck; you can’t look away!
SEATTLE, WA
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy