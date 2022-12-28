Layoff doesn't affect Plano East boys in opening-round win at Allen Holiday Invitational

By Cody Thorn

ALLEN - Plano East coach Matt Wester admitted he wasn’t sure how his team would do coming off the Christmas break.

Idle since a win against Flower Mound Marcus on Dec. 16, the Panthers started strong and held off a late charge from Austin Lake Travis, winning 67-54 in the opening round of the Gold Division at In-N-Out Burger Allen Holiday Invitational on Tuesday.

The Panthers, ranked No. 22 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches 6A poll, improved to 16-1 with the win and have won their past eight.

This win started early thanks to 20-plus points in the opening two quarters, and the Panthers built a 43-22 lead at the break against the Cavaliers.

“We weren’t allowed to practice on the 26th and the gym wasn’t available (Tuesday), so we just watched some video and went out to see what happens,” Wester said. “We moved the ball really well and was able to drive to the basket.”

The Panthers moved the ball around with seven different players scoring in the first half, starting with 21 points in the first and then 22 points in the second quarter.

Senior Jon Tran scored nine of his 18 points in the opening stanza for the Panthers, including hitting two of the team’s four 3-pointers.

“We play so well together and we played so long together, we just know we're getting each other open,” said Tran, the 6-foot-2 guard/forward. “We definitely knew they were a good team coming in, so we were ready and we have prepared all day and all week.”

In the second quarter, DJ Hall took over for the Panthers, scoring 10 points - one less than Lake Travis.

The Cavaliers (13-5) were held to eight baskets in the first half but caught fire in the second half behind Hudson Greer, a 6-foot-6 sophomore with seven offers, headlined by Texas, SMU and Mississippi State.

He scored 24 of his game-high 33 points in the second half and tallied 15 of the Cavaliers’ 19 points in the third quarter.

“Every one of those points were tough shots and he single-handily got them back,” Wester said.

Late in the quarter, the once 21-point halftime deficit shrunk to two possessions, 47-41, following a fastbreak layup by Jayden Thomas.

The Cavs had a chance to trim the deficit down to a basket, but missed a shot.

Tran answered with a 3-pointer with five seconds left in the third to help the Panthers take a 50-41 lead into the fourth.

“I think we were just a little bit more patient in the second half),” Lake Travis coach Clint Baty said. “I thought we gave away possessions in the first half. We took quick shots. I think we had a two-on-one (in the third) and we took a bad shot.

"When you are that far behind, you have to value possessions even more. You don’t get as many, especially with them spreading it out.”

Plano East expanded the lead to double-digits early in the fourth, taking a 14-point lead following an in-bound play that found Jordan Mizzell open driving to the bucket and ending with a layup with 5:20 to play.

Lake Travis, which opened the year 10-0 before dropping five of the past eight, pulled within seven twice over the final four minutes. The last came on a basket by Chase Biegel with 3:22 left, making it 57-52.

That turned out to be the penultimate basket for the Cavs.

Plano East hit 3-of-5 free throws and got a 3-pointer from Tran to help lock up the win.

Three Panthers finished scoring in double figures, led by Tran’s 18, followed by Mizzell with 15 and Hall with 12.

“Our guys are good at winning and they can win in different ways,” Wester said. “We can take a punch and fight back.

"I have a lot of faith and a lot of trust in my team. I never thought we would lose after the way we started. We just had to possess the ball and take good shots.”

Lake Highlands 93, Odessa Permian 65

The No. 1 team in Class 6A had little issue behind a one-two-three punch of Tre Johnson, Quinton Perkins and Jaylen Washington, hammering the Panthers in an opening-round game of the Gold Division.

The Wildcats scored the first 12 points of the game and never looked back. Permian didn’t get on the board until Tremayne Baty’s basket with less than five minutes to play in the opening quarter.

The Panthers used a 13-6 run to pull within five, 18-13, following another basket by Baty with less than a minute to play.

Then, Perkins took over scoring the next four baskets. The first two made it 22-13 to end the first quarter and then had the first two baskets in the second.

The Wildcats opened the second on an 8-0 run and pushed the lead to 15 points.

A three-point play by Johnson, the No. 1-ranked recruit in the Class of 2024 according to ESPN rankings, pushed the lead to 20 points with 3:55 to go in the second. By halftime, the Wildcats (11-3) held a 50-28 lead.

“I thought our guys did a good job of moving the ball around, attacking in transition and knocking down open shots,” Lake Highlands coach Joe Duffield said. “I thought when we did run our stuff, our kids executed.

"I’d just like to see us defend a little bit better. I think that's something we really take pride in, knowing that we can do a better job.”

Permian (11-5) scored 23 points in the third quarter, outscoring Lake Highlands by two to open the second half. Ben Saldivar scored 14 of his team-high 22 for the Panthers in the third.

The win was punctuated with a dunk in the fourth quarter by Johnson, who holds offers from blue-bloods Kentucky, Duke and North Carolina. Perkins got a steal and drove down the court before bouncing the ball off the backboard for Johnson, who threw it down with authority.

Johnson finished with 18 points, one of three in double figures for Lake Highlands. Perkins had 26, while Washington had 23.

Next up for the top-ranked team is Plano East in the second round of the tournament in a matchup between a pair of ranked teams in Class 6A.

“They are a well-coached, physical team that plays great team basketball,” Duffield said of Plano East. “They share the ball really well when they run their stuff. They've got a lot of different guys that are capable shooters.”

The game is at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the main gym at Allen High School.