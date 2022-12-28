Jamie Lynn Spears Spends Christmas Celebrating Holiday Traditions with Daughters Maddie and Ivey

Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian Poses with Her Kids and Nieces in Matching Christmas Pajamas: 'Full House'
Kim Kardashian enjoyed a quick photoshoot with nieces True, 4, and Dream, 5, as well as daughter Chicago, 4, and son Saint, 7 Kim Kardashian is pulling double duty as a mom and an aunt while making precious holiday memories. The SKIMs founder shared photos on Instagram Thursday where she poses on a white chair in her home, dressed in matching red snowflake-printed Christmas pajamas with daughter Chicago, 4 and son Saint, 7 — who ditches his shirt and sticks his tongue out in the silly shot. The three are...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate Christmas with Kids Before Welcoming New Baby
The couple will soon welcome another baby together, joining son Miles and daughter Luna Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are enjoying the holiday season. The couple celebrated Christmas this year with son Miles Theodore, 4½, and daughter, Luna Simone, 6½, plus Teigen's mom, Pepper. On Monday, the pregnant cookbook author shared a sweet family photo with Legend and their kids, showing her baby bump under a lime green maxi dress. The couple's kids and the singer also dressed in festive colors, wearing variations of red outfits to complement Teigen's green look. As Legend also posted the...
Carrie Underwood Shows Off Silly Christmas Outfit As She Returns Home From Tour To Be With Husband & Kids
Carrie Underwood is getting in the holiday spirit! On Sunday, December 18, the "Before He Cheats" songstress, 39, posted a fun photo to Instagram Story, which showed her dressing up in a deer onesie. "Oh my deer, it's Christmas!!!" she captioned the snap. It looks like the blonde babe, who is married to Mike Fisher, is happy to be home with her two sons, Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, as she's been on the road as of late. As OK! previously reported, the country star took to her Instagram Story in mid-December to show a photo of herself tucking her...
Kelly Ripa Shows Off Her Christmas Tree with 33-Year-Old Ornaments: 'Isn't She Lovely'
On Wednesday, Kelly Ripa showed off her sparkly Christmas tree, which includes photos of the three children she shares with husband Mark Consuelos Kelly Ripa is ready for the holidays! On social media Wednesday, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host, 52, showed off her showstopper of a Christmas tree, which boasts a "33 year ornament collection" among its branches. As part of her Instagram Story, Ripa shared a video of the tree, which featured an up-close look at the family heirlooms, while "Carol of the Bells" played in...
Kathie Lee Gifford's Daughter Cassidy Is Expecting Her First Baby with Husband Ben Wierda
The model and her beau, who tied the knot in 2020, announced their exciting baby news on Friday Cassidy Gifford and Ben Wierda are expecting their first child! On Friday, the daughter of former Today show co-host Kathie Lee Gifford and the late NFL star Frank Gifford posted a picture of three Christmas stockings hanging against an elegant white fireplace, with the one in the middle being relatively smaller than the others. "Our little peanut arriving June 2023🙏 Jeremiah 1:5," Cassidy, 29, explained in the caption. "A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus...
Kelly Osbourne Rocks Matching Christmas Sweater With Dad Ozzy After Giving Birth To 1st Child
Kelly Osbourne just gave birth to her first child so the holidays are looking extra special for her this year. The 38-year-old posed with her dad, Ozzy Osbourne, when they wore matching ugly Christmas sweaters while posing by the tree with a friend, Billy Morrison. Ozzy posted the photo with...
Dwayne Johnson Holds Daughters in His Arms While Watching Wife Lauren Hashian Sing the National Anthem
"I could literally feel their proud energy and vibration for their mama singing - they felt it," Dwayne Johnson wrote alongside a video of the special moment Dwayne Johnson is proud of his family. The Jungle Cruise actor posted a heartfelt clip of him holding daughters Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4 — whom he shares with Lauren Hashian — while his wife performed the National Anthem on Sunday at SoFi Stadium ahead of the NFL match between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. Alongside the video he shared...
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Meets Santa in Sweet Photos: 'We Didn't Scream'
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes recently welcomed son Bronze, joining daughter Sterling Skye, 21 months Sterling Skye is getting into the Christmas spirit! On Monday, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes brought their 21-month-old daughter to meet Santa Claus, snapping pictures with the jolly man during a holiday party. The Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared a snap on Instagram of her and Sterling both sitting on Santa's lap while Patrick crouches and smiles beside them. Brittany looks festive in a green off-the-shoulder gown while her little girl sports a red and...
Snoop Dogg Is Joined By His Wife, Kids & Grandkids As They Rock SKIMs Pajamas For Holiday Campaign
Three generations of Snoop Dogg‘s family united for a holiday photoshoot campaign with SKIMS that came out December 1. Snoop, his wife Shante Broadu, their three children, and his grandkids all matched in SKIMS’ Fleece Sleep Sets and SKIMS Cozy Collection. The 51-year-old rapper and his family were named the SKIMS Holiday family of the year by Kim Kardashian‘s shapewear company. That honor went to Teyana Taylor and her husband Iman Shumpert last year.
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Step Out for Some Holiday Shopping in Aspen
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are back in Aspen, Colorado as they prepare for the holidays. Both Hawn, 77, and longtime partner Russell, 71, were spotted in the ski resort town on Wednesday separately shopping for some final gifts on their list. Russell strolled about with a box in his...
Jamie Lee Curtis Says She Wishes Late Mom Janet Leigh 'Could See the Beautiful Family That I Have'
Jamie Lee Curtis wrote on Instagram Wednesday that she wishes her late mom Janet Leigh could see "that her two daughters are well and thriving" Jamie Lee Curtis is reflecting on how she would share her life with her late mom Janet Leigh if she were still alive today. On Wednesday, the actress shared an Instagram carousel of multiple Variety covers showcasing several of the magazine's recent picks for "The 100 Greatest Movies of All Time," leading with Leigh's classic Psycho. In the famous black-and-white still from the 1960...
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Sweet Family Photos of Sister Barbara Bush and Their Children
The twin sisters, 41, posed with their little ones for a heartwarming Christmas shoot on Instagram Christmastime is the time for family — and that's especially true when it comes to the Bush crew! Jenna Bush Hager, 41, posted photos from a heartwarming Christmas-themed photoshoot to her Instagram Story on Saturday, featuring her twin sister Barbara and their little ones posing with Santa and Mrs. Clause. RELATED: Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Her Family's Holiday Card: 'The Hagers Are Home for the Holidays!' The Today with Hoda...
Kendra Wilkinson's Son Hank Jr. and Daughter Alijah Look All Grown Up in Rare Vacation Photos
Kendra Wilkinson shares daughter Alijah Mary, 8, and son Hank Jr., 12, with ex Hank Baskett Kendra Wilkinson is sharing quality time with her kids over the holidays. The Kendra Sells Hollywood star, 37, shared a rare photo with her two kids — daughter Alijah Mary, 8, and son Hank Jr., 12 — as the family enjoyed some downtime in Maui, Hawaii. "Happy Holidays 🌺," she captioned the shots on Instagram, the first of which shows the reality star smiling while surrounded by palm trees with her kids. Wilkinson smiles in a...
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 12, His Second with Alyssa Scott: 'Our Lives Are Forever Changed'
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed their second baby together, a daughter named Halo Marie on Wednesday, Dec. 14 Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott have welcomed a new little one into their family. The Masked Singer host and the model welcomed their second baby together, daughter Halo Marie Cannon, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, Scott shared on Instagram Thursday. The new addition marks the arrival of Cannon's twelfth child and Scott's third. Sharing an emotional video that reflects on welcoming their daughter just a year after the death of the pair's son Zen —...
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Family Celebrates Christmas in Colorado in Matching Elf Costumes
The Drummond family took a Christmas vacation to Vail, Colorado Ree Drummond's family had a merry elfin' Christmas! The Pioneer Woman star — who shares daughters Alex, 25, and Paige, 23; sons Bryce, 20, and Todd, 18; and foster son Jamar, 20, with her husband of 26 years, Ladd Drummond — posted a slideshow featuring her family on a holiday vacation in Vail, Colorado — including a fun video of them sporting coordinating elf attire. In the Boomerang-style clip shared to her Instagram over the weekend, Ree, 53, and...
Rosie O'Donnell and Her Kids Wear Matching Hoodies for Christmas Morning
Rosie O'Donnell shared a holiday photo with four of her five children, all posing in front of the tree in matching hoodies Rosie O'Donnell enjoyed some cozy moments with her crew this Christmas. The Emmy Award winner, 60, posed for a family photo in front of their tree on Sunday with four of her five children as the whole family matched in gray hoodies that read "OD XMAS 2023." "Christmas morning," O'Donnell captioned the photo, which featured sons Parker Jaren, 27, and Blake Christopher, 23, as well as daughters Vivienne Rose, 20, and...
Al Roker Celebrates Christmas with His Family After Return from Hospital: 'From Our Family to Yours'
Al Roker is happy to be home for the holidays and spend time with son Nicholas, 20, and daughters Leila, 24, and Courtney, 35 Al Roker is feeling grateful to be with family this holiday season. The Today show weather anchor, 68, celebrated Christmas on Sunday alongside wife Deborah Roberts, 62, and their children, son Nick, 20 and daughter Leila, 24, plus Roker's older daughter Courtney, 35. They were also joined by Courtney's husband, Wesley Laga, whom she wed in 2021. "From our family to yours," Roker wrote in an Instagram photo...
Tamera Mowry's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband Adam Housley share two kids: Aden and Ariah Tamera Mowry-Housley famously acted alongside her twin sister on television, but at home, she is just "Mom." The Sister, Sister star and former co-host of The Real shares son Aden, 10, and daughter Ariah, 7, with her husband, Adam Housley, whom she married in 2011. Motherhood has given the actress and talk show host a newfound appreciation of the little things. "They have taught me to be present and enjoy the most simple things in life,"...
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Sweet Family Photos as Her Kids Help to Decorate House for Christmas
Jenna Bush Hager's family is already gearing up for Christmas!. The Today with Hoda & Jenna co-host, 40, shared a series of sweet family photos on her Instagram Story Monday as her three kids, daughters Margaret "Mila" Laura, 9, Poppy Louise, 7, and son Henry "Hal" Harold, 3, helped to decorate their home for the upcoming holiday.
Katherine Schwarzenegger Excited for Her Girls to Grow Up with Rumer Willis' Baby: 'Like We Did'
Katherine Schwarzenegger gave a special shoutout to friend Rumer Willis days after the actress announced she's expecting her first baby Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is sharing excitement for a dear friend. On Thursday, the children's book author and mom of two re-shared a powerful pregnancy post on Instagram that's gained attention recently detailing the physical and spiritual connection between mom and baby during gestation. Schwarzenegger Pratt reshared the post from friend Rumer Willis, and took the opportunity to congratulate her friend on the recent news that she and boyfriend Derek Richard...
