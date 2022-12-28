Read full article on original website
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in SacramentoBryan DijkhuizenSacramento, CA
Sacramento City Unified School District enacts indoor mask mandate after winter breakEdy ZooSacramento, CA
Man arrested for shooting at Sacramento deputyRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Big Lots! Permanently Closes Longstanding California StoreTy D.Citrus Heights, CA
California witness describes circle-shaped object hovering at treetop levelRoger MarshCalifornia State
Boy who shot mom for refusing Amazon purchase spoke of ‘little girls’ inside his head, grandma says
The 10-year-old Milwaukee boy who allegedly shot his mom over a virtual reality headset had “two little girls” inside his head who told him to do things, his grieving grandmother said — as she begged for mercy for her sick grandson. “He’s always said that he hears voices,” Lueritha Mann told The Daily Beast on Thursday. “There’s two little girls inside his head telling him to do things. And he has an imaginary friend that will tell him to do really bad things.” The boy also had difficulty sleeping and would complain about the voices being especially intense in the early morning,...
Canadian billionaire offers $35 million for information to catch parents murderer five years later
Police initially considered the deaths the result of a murder-suicide, but soon determined that Barry and Honey Sherman died in a "targeted" double murder.
Terminally-ill woman refuses to include 'debt-ridden' parents in her will
Is it ever fair to exclude one’s parents from receiving an inheritance?. Life comes with many twists and turns, and one of the more devastating surprises is when a loved one is diagnosed with an illness that has no cure.
Parents Furious After Daughter Reveals to Sibling They Had Him to 'Replace' Sick Child
Photo byPhoto by Clayton Cardinalli on UnsplashonUnsplash. Life can get very busy very quickly when you have more than two children in a household. This chaotic lifestyle gets even worse when one of those children is diagnosed with a terrible disease.
Hippo Swallows Toddler Whole Then Spits Him Out Alive
A two-year-old boy in Uganda lived through a Pincocchio-like tale when a hippo swallowed him whole and then threw up. Not only did he survive the harrowing ordeal, but he only suffered a few minor cuts and bruises. Newsweek reported that the child was playing near his home in Katwe...
Siblings Refusing To Care For Elderly Parents Backed: 'Not Obliged'
A woman who took to social media to vent at her siblings for refusing to care for their parents at Christmas got an unexpected response.
Mom says flight passenger confronted her about having toddler in first class
The Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter brings you trending stories on family, travel, food, neighbors helping neighbors, pets, autos, military veterans, heroes, faith and American values.
Target recalls 200,000 kids’ blankets after 2 girls suffocated at NC military base
Target said it had received multiple reports of children getting stuck in the blanket.
Club Q Suspect Spent $30K From Grandma on 3D Guns, Uncle Warned
Club Q shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich’s violent tendencies forced terrified relatives into a “virtual prison,” and last year he began building untraceable ghost guns at home using a 3D printer, according to court filings unsealed late Thursday. Aldrich, 22, has been charged with 305 counts of...
Foiled: Five times armed citizens fought back against attackers in 2022
Americans across the country used guns in self-defense in 2022, defending themselves or others, protecting their homes and preventing further bloodshed in mass shootings.
We Asked Therapists and Parents: How Early Is Too Early for a Kid to Have a Boyfriend or Girlfriend?￼
How soon is too soon for kids to start doing the boyfriend/girlfriend thing? And when can they graduate to actual dating? We asked therapists (and parents) to weigh in.
Ohio man goes missing after visiting fiancée in Mexico
An Ohio architect, his fiancée and her two family members went missing in Mexico on Christmas Day — and relatives fear they may have been kidnapped. The family of Jose Gutierrez, who had been visiting his soon-to-be-wife Daniela Márquez in Zacatecas, told Fox 19 they have not heard from their son since he and her family went out to eat at a restaurant Sunday. Gutierrez, Márquez, her sister Viviana and their cousin Irma Vargas did not return to Márquez’s Colotlán home at 10 p.m. as planned, Márquez’s mother Rosa Pichardo told TV Azteca. Nearly two hours later, Pichardo received a notification...
I pretend to be my dead twin every holiday — because my grandparents don’t know she died
The death of a family member is obviously devastating — and one woman’s way of protecting her elderly loved ones has people gobsmacked. TikTok user Annie Niu shocked her 102,000 followers when she shared she rings her grandparents every Christmas pretending to be her twin sister — who died three years ago from viral meningitis. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most people who contract mild viral meningitis usually recover completely in 7 to 10 days without treatment. It’s typically less severe than bacterial meningitis — but, in rare circumstances, it can be fatal. Niu went on to explain in...
