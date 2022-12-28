Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (thigh) has been ruled out of Week 17's game against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. As expected base on reporting earlier on Thursday, Pollard is inactive for tonight's clash with the Titans. Ezekiel Elliott should see a heavy workload and Malik Davis will mix in as well. The Titans are expected to rest multiple starters, including Derrick Henry and Malik Willis, so the Cowboys should be able to build an early lead and then close out with their ground game.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO