247Sports

Georgia football: Jalen Carter speaks out on Todd McShay's 'character concern' comments

ATLANTA -- While the discussion this month surrounding Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter should have been about the iconic play involving him picking up LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels with one arm, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay took the spotlight away from Carter's disruptive play on the field, and cited anonymous sources to make a case for Carter as a disruptive forced off the field.
ATLANTA, GA
Big Blue View

Giants’ Xavier McKinney returns to practice

The New York Giants on Thursday designated safety Xavier McKinney to return from injured reserve, with McKinney practicing for the first time since injuring his left hand while in Cabo during the Giants’ Week 9 bye. McKinney has now missed seven games since suffering the injury, which required surgery...
NBC Sports

Cowboys elevate Qadree Ollison, Brock Matthews

Word is that Cowboys running back Tony Pollard is going to miss Thursday night’s game against the Titans and a roster move the Cowboys made on Thursday afternoon points in that direction. Running back Qadree Ollison has been elevated from the practice squad. It’s the third time that the...
247Sports

Auburn starting cornerbacks to return for 2023 season

Auburn's defense will likely be led by experience in the secondary in 2023, as both its starting cornerbacks are now set to return to the team. D.J. James and Nehemiah Pritchett will both be back with the program in favor of the NFL draft, a source close to the situation confirmed to Auburn Undercover on Friday night. Secondary coach Zac Etheridge tweeted his excitement about the news.
AUBURN, AL
numberfire.com

Cowboys' Tony Pollard (thigh) officially inactive for Week 17

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (thigh) has been ruled out of Week 17's game against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. As expected base on reporting earlier on Thursday, Pollard is inactive for tonight's clash with the Titans. Ezekiel Elliott should see a heavy workload and Malik Davis will mix in as well. The Titans are expected to rest multiple starters, including Derrick Henry and Malik Willis, so the Cowboys should be able to build an early lead and then close out with their ground game.
NASHVILLE, TN

