Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire ‘not ready yet.’ So when might he return?
Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is ‘close,’ coach Andy Reid says, but won’t be available for Sunday’s home game vs. the Broncos.
Georgia football: Jalen Carter speaks out on Todd McShay's 'character concern' comments
ATLANTA -- While the discussion this month surrounding Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter should have been about the iconic play involving him picking up LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels with one arm, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay took the spotlight away from Carter's disruptive play on the field, and cited anonymous sources to make a case for Carter as a disruptive forced off the field.
Another defensive starter out for Orange Bowl
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Clemson will be without another defensive starter in the Orange Bowl. The Tigers have released their availability report for tonight's game against Tennessee, and senior (...)
Big Blue View
Giants’ Xavier McKinney returns to practice
The New York Giants on Thursday designated safety Xavier McKinney to return from injured reserve, with McKinney practicing for the first time since injuring his left hand while in Cabo during the Giants’ Week 9 bye. McKinney has now missed seven games since suffering the injury, which required surgery...
NBC Sports
Darren Waller: The only productive thing is to support Jarrett Stidham going forward
Derek Carr‘s benching will have some long-term consequences for the Raiders. But the team still has two games to play and Jarrett Stidham is now slated to be behind center for both of them. The 26-year-old quarterback has been in head coach Josh McDaniels’ system since the Patriots selected...
College Football Announcer 'Indefinitely Suspended' After Insensitive Comment
During the Duke's Mayo Bowl this Friday afternoon, NC State play-by-play announcer Gary Hahn apparently made a reference to "illegal aliens." Several people reportedly heard Hahn say "down among all the illegal aliens in El Paso it’s UCLA leading Pitt" while providing the score of the Sun Bowl. Hahn's...
NBC Sports
Cowboys elevate Qadree Ollison, Brock Matthews
Word is that Cowboys running back Tony Pollard is going to miss Thursday night’s game against the Titans and a roster move the Cowboys made on Thursday afternoon points in that direction. Running back Qadree Ollison has been elevated from the practice squad. It’s the third time that the...
247Sports
Auburn starting cornerbacks to return for 2023 season
Auburn's defense will likely be led by experience in the secondary in 2023, as both its starting cornerbacks are now set to return to the team. D.J. James and Nehemiah Pritchett will both be back with the program in favor of the NFL draft, a source close to the situation confirmed to Auburn Undercover on Friday night. Secondary coach Zac Etheridge tweeted his excitement about the news.
numberfire.com
Cowboys' Tony Pollard (thigh) officially inactive for Week 17
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (thigh) has been ruled out of Week 17's game against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. As expected base on reporting earlier on Thursday, Pollard is inactive for tonight's clash with the Titans. Ezekiel Elliott should see a heavy workload and Malik Davis will mix in as well. The Titans are expected to rest multiple starters, including Derrick Henry and Malik Willis, so the Cowboys should be able to build an early lead and then close out with their ground game.
Rutgers blows out Coppin State for third straight easy win
Clifford Omoruyi totaled 20 points and 13 rebounds in 24 minutes as Rutgers cruised to a 90-57 rout of visiting
Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman out for eighth-straight game
The Kansas City Chiefs will be without their speedy receiver for another game.
