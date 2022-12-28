Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Twelve Days of Mudbug Christmas (Really 13)
District 1-A Releases All-District
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport Lousiana
Mudbugs Continue Winning Streak at Home
Shreveport Police Investigating String of Burglaries
Shreveport Police Property Crimes detectives are working a string of burglaries at a business in the 400 block of Crockett Street. Between 11:00 a.m. on November 30, 2022, and 8:00 a.m. on December 1, 2022, A business in the 400 block of Crockett Street in downtown Shreveport was burglarized at least once resulting in a large loss to the business.
1 dead after shooting in Vivian
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - One person is dead after a shooting in Vivian Thursday afternoon. It happened Dec. 29 sometime before noon on W Atlanta Avenue between N Cypress and N Hickory streets. Officials with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office say one male victim was shot and taken to the hospital. Officials confirm he later died.
Shreveport Police Searching for Mansfield Road Wallet-Thieves
Shreveport Police are searching for a man and woman who allegedly took a wallet at a west Shreveport business. On December 11, 2022, just after 5:30 p.m., law enforcement officers responded to reports of a theft at 9550 Mansfield Road. The juvenile victim reportedly entered the store and while he was walking toward the buggy stall, he pulled his hand out of his front shorts pocket and his wallet fell out and onto the rug. He did not know the wallet had fallen and proceeded into the store to shop.
Teen grazed by bullet after early morning argument in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teen girl was treated for a graze wound after some sort of argument led to a shooting in Shreveport early Tuesday morning. It happened Dec. 27 just minutes before 2 a.m. in the 1700 block of Oakdale Street between Bernstein and Wallace avenues. A 15-year-old female stepped outside the home after some sort of possible argument on Facebook. Neighbors said they heard about five shots fired, then they heard females screaming.
Caught on camera: Haughton porch pirate
HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives in Bossier Parish are asking for the public’s help with identifying a man caught on camera stealing a package from the porch of a Haughton home. It happened around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at a home in the 1300 block of...
Fire guts vacant house in MLK neighborhood; SFD investigating
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a blaze that gutted a house in Shreveport‘s Martin Luther King neighborhood late Wednesday night. Firefighters were called to the 1600 block of Russell Road at 10:06 p.m. and arrived to find the single-story, wood-framed...
Antisemitic flyers distributed in Shreveport neighborhoods over Christmas; activist group speaking out
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is speaking out after antisemitic flyers targeting Jewish people that were distributed in multiple Shreveport neighborhoods over the Christmas weekend. The Shreveport Police Department says it’s aware of the situation. The department gave KSLA the following statement on Wednesday, Dec. 28:
SPD looking for 16-year-old runaway
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is searching for a 16-year-old runaway who left her home with a very large black suitcase. On Dec. 26, Maliyani Trejo-Hernandez, 16, left her home on the 7400 block of Greenleaf Road with a small brown backpack and a very large black suitcase. She hasn’t been seen since.
Shreveport Man Arrested for Summer Box-Cutter Robbery
Detectives with the Shreveport Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit made an arrest on a summer robbery thanks to patrol officers who recognized the suspect from a Crime Stoppers post on an unrelated crime. On July 18, 2022, Shreveport Police Patrol Officers responded to 1125 Shreveport Barksdale in reference to...
Two Louisiana Men Arrested and One Still Wanted After Suspected Marijuana, Methamphetamine, and Firearms Were Found in Vehicle
Two Louisiana Men Arrested and One Still Wanted After Suspected Marijuana, Methamphetamine, and Firearms Were Found in Vehicle. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – Two people were arrested in Louisiana on December 26, 2022, after a small amount of suspected marijuana and over 4 ounces of suspected methamphetamine were found in their vehicle, along with three guns. One of the suspects remains in jail on a $60,000 bond, while the other has bonded out on a $737 bond. An arrest warrant has been issued for a third person in connection with the incident.
Shreveport Man Arrested After Christmas Custody Exchange Shooting
A child custody exchange on Christmas day in west Shreveport turned violent after an argument. On December 25, 2022, just before 11:30 a.m. Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the intersection of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Walker Road on reports of shots fired. Arriving officers learned that Leighton Mash (12-30-1992) and his girlfriend were conducting a custody exchange between her children and the children’s father at a nearby location when a verbal argument ensued between the two male parties. Mash allegedly exited his vehicle and fired into the victim’s vehicle. The victim and his two small children were inside of the vehicle when Mash fired into it. The victim did return fire but luckily nobody was injured during the melee.
SPD looking for man accused of raping juvenile at hotel
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is looking for a man accused of rape. Police say back on May 19, officers were called out to make a report about the sexual assault of a juvenile. The victim was reportedly taken to a hotel and sexually assaulted by Christopher McKnight, 41.
Bossier City reminds residents of fireworks law ahead of New Year’s
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The New Year is approaching and as fireworks will be set off for the occasion, the Bossier City Fire Department advises residents who plan to celebrate the holiday to keep a few important tips in mind. According to Bossier City’s law, fireworks can be sold...
Shreveport Still Under Boil Advisory
With temperatures reaching back into the seventies, it's already hard to believe how freezing temperatures just a matter of days ago wreaked havoc on pipes in homes and businesses across Shreveport-Bossier. With so many residents leaving faucets dripping, pipes bursting across the city, and water mains freezing and bursting, getting...
Shreveport Announces Holiday Garbage Pickup Changes
With the 3 day weekends because of the holidays, garbage pickup in Shreveport will again be affected next week. Our normal pickup day in Broadmoor is Monday, but because of the New Year's Holiday Weekend, there will be no garbage collection this Monday. The City of Shreveport has released their...
Hope man injured in accident in Columbia County
The Arkansas State Police report that 35-year-old Christopher Wilson of Hope was driving a 2018 Dodge Ram on US 82 in Magnolia when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck 47-year-old George Critton’s 2015 Dodge Ram and 51-year-old David McClellan’s 2002 Porsche. Wilson and Critton received treatment for their injuries at an area hospital. McClellan, a resident of El Dorado, died on the scene.
Director of Shreveport Water & Sewerage Dept. says old, outdated system is to blame for city’s water problems
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The director of the Shreveport Water & Sewerage Department spoke to KSLA Thursday, Dec. 29 about the city’s water issues caused by the hard freeze over Christmas weekend. FULL INTERVIEW. Director William Daniel said beginning the afternoon of Christmas Eve, the water system became overloaded...
Shreveport property owners, hospital returning to normal after artic blast
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Operations are slowly returning to normal for some local property owners and a major health care provider in the aftermath of the recent arctic blast. Among them are an investment property owner who is faced with major repairs and Willis-Knighton Medical Center, where bucket brigades were the solution to getting toilets flushed.
Free Bottled Water For Those in Shreveport
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office of Homeland Security secured 42 pallets of water to aid families in need, due to a water shortage. With the help of the Shreveport Volunteer Network, the water will be delivered to the Shreveport Fire Maintenance Facility at 7300 Mansfield Rd., where it will be distributed. From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., families will be allowed one case of 24 bottles. This water will be distributed by personnel employed by the City of Shreveport.
