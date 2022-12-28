ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WLWT 5

Ohio lawmakers give testimony on recreational marijuana bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two Ohio lawmakers gave testimony on Tuesday on legislation that would legalize marijuana for residents 21 years and older. State representatives Casey Weinstein, D-Hudson, and Terrence Upchurch, D-Cleveland, gave testimony in front of the state's House Finance Committee on House Bill 382. “HB 382 would create...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Groups pushing to get farm worker bill over the finish line

It’s vital to pass federal legislation reforming migrant worker visas to bring down food costs and to limit devastating levels of food waste, groups advocating for farmers and agricultural workers said last week. Already passed by the U.S. House, the Farm Workforce Modernization Act of 2021, could reach the floor of the U.S. Senate any […] The post Groups pushing to get farm worker bill over the finish line appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
INDIANA STATE
The Center Square

New Hampshire lawmakers file pot legalization bill

(The Center Square) – Marijuana advocates are continuing a push to legalize the drug for recreational use in New Hampshire, but the perennial effort faces an uncertain path. A bipartisan bill filed in the state House of Representatives last week would, if approved, legalize recreational pot for adults over 21, and set up a system of regulation and taxation for the drug that would allow retail sales. It's similar to proposals filed in previous legislative sessions, all of which have failed to win approval. ...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
The News Guard

Merkley, Wyden secure funding for critical projects across Oregon

Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden recently announced they secured funding for essential community projects across Oregon in Congress’s fiscal year 2023 omnibus appropriations package, which is expected to pass both chambers of Congress and be signed into law by President Biden this week. With the support of members of Oregon’s congressional delegation in the House of Representatives—Reps. Peter DeFazio, Earl Blumenauer, Suzanne Bonamici, and Kurt Schrader—a total of 145 community-initiated projects in Oregon were included in the package. ...
OREGON STATE
The Center Square

Maine to receive $250 million in 'pork' from omnibus bill

(The Center Square) – Maine is roping in hundreds of millions of dollars for projects and programs from an omnibus spending package awaiting President Joe Biden's signature. Tucked into the $1.7 trillion government funding bill, which Congress passed last week in order to avert a shutdown, is $250 million in "earmarks" for Maine projects and programs. Members of the state's congressional delegation said the list of 140 projects and programs...
MAINE STATE
WCAX

Vermont secures $42M in omnibus funding

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fifty-one Vermont projects are getting funding after Sen. Bernie Sanders secured $42 million for the state from the $1.7 trillion omnibus legislation that passed the U.S. Senate last week. Sanders said the money will address critical needs across Vermont, including health care, child care, infrastructure, clean...
VERMONT STATE
