Read full article on original website
Related
WLWT 5
Ohio lawmakers give testimony on recreational marijuana bill
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two Ohio lawmakers gave testimony on Tuesday on legislation that would legalize marijuana for residents 21 years and older. State representatives Casey Weinstein, D-Hudson, and Terrence Upchurch, D-Cleveland, gave testimony in front of the state's House Finance Committee on House Bill 382. “HB 382 would create...
California Democrats bring back concealed carry bill in renewed push for gun safety
Lawmakers are also bringing back bills to limit solitary confinement use and decriminalize psychedelic drugs.
Top Massachusetts court rules against overturning law prohibiting physician-assisted suicide
Massachusetts' highest court ruled against overturning a common-law prohibition on physician-assisted suicide in a case that has been working its way through the courts since 2016.
Cannabis News Week: Schumer Makes Last-Ditch Effort to Help Marijuana Sellers
Lead Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer (NY) is preparing for one last half-court heave to get cannabis banking legislation passed during this Congress, before Republicans take over control of the lower House once the new Congress takes office next year. Schumer is pushing to include the SAFE Banking Act, which would...
Finally, a much-needed glimmer of hope for the opioid crisis
Amid the torrent of bad news stories, some good news has started to emerge.
Wyden reacts to lawmakers cutting cannabis banking from omnibus funding bill
The SAFE Banking Act, a piece of legislation that would have allowed state-regulated cannabis businesses to access banking services, did not make it into the omnibus, $1.7-trillion government funding bill federal lawmakers are set to vote on this week.
Three ways the 118th Congress can confront the overdose crisis
Members of both parties should be able to find common ground next year when it comes to saving American lives.
Gov. Noem terminates contract with transgender advocacy group: 'Dividing our youth with radical ideologies'
South Dakota's governor has ended a contract with a transgender activist group amid a controversy over an upcoming summit at a state health provider in January.
Groups pushing to get farm worker bill over the finish line
It’s vital to pass federal legislation reforming migrant worker visas to bring down food costs and to limit devastating levels of food waste, groups advocating for farmers and agricultural workers said last week. Already passed by the U.S. House, the Farm Workforce Modernization Act of 2021, could reach the floor of the U.S. Senate any […] The post Groups pushing to get farm worker bill over the finish line appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
MyNorthwest.com
AG Ferguson pushes for change on state laws related to robocalls
Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson is saying that the state’s laws are badly out of date and in need of an update when it comes to dealing with illegal robocalls. The AG spoke to KIRO 7 Wednesday morning about a bill he is trying to get through the...
New Hampshire lawmakers file pot legalization bill
(The Center Square) – Marijuana advocates are continuing a push to legalize the drug for recreational use in New Hampshire, but the perennial effort faces an uncertain path. A bipartisan bill filed in the state House of Representatives last week would, if approved, legalize recreational pot for adults over 21, and set up a system of regulation and taxation for the drug that would allow retail sales. It's similar to proposals filed in previous legislative sessions, all of which have failed to win approval. ...
Merkley, Wyden secure funding for critical projects across Oregon
Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden recently announced they secured funding for essential community projects across Oregon in Congress’s fiscal year 2023 omnibus appropriations package, which is expected to pass both chambers of Congress and be signed into law by President Biden this week. With the support of members of Oregon’s congressional delegation in the House of Representatives—Reps. Peter DeFazio, Earl Blumenauer, Suzanne Bonamici, and Kurt Schrader—a total of 145 community-initiated projects in Oregon were included in the package. ...
Oklahoma Senator proposes bill to prohibit gender, orientation discussions in schools
Sen. Cody Rogers, R-Tulsa, says he is planning to file legislation to restrict discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools and require districts to notify parents of any changes or issues their student is having related to their mental, emotional, or physical health or well-being.
Maine to receive $250 million in 'pork' from omnibus bill
(The Center Square) – Maine is roping in hundreds of millions of dollars for projects and programs from an omnibus spending package awaiting President Joe Biden's signature. Tucked into the $1.7 trillion government funding bill, which Congress passed last week in order to avert a shutdown, is $250 million in "earmarks" for Maine projects and programs. Members of the state's congressional delegation said the list of 140 projects and programs...
WJLA
'Securing America's Borders Against Fentanyl': Va. Rep. Spanberger's bill signed into law
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — In recent months, 7News has been tracking an increase in fentanyl-related overdoses, along with the local and national response to that concerning trend. On Wednesday, we spoke to Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger about legislation she introduced that aims to detect and deter illicit...
SAFE Banking Act Fails: This Week in Cannabis Investing
The outgoing Congress could not get the SAFE Banking Act, which was designed to improve cannabis companies' access to finance, passed before the end of the year.
Six Haverhill Schools Receive Federal Aid to Improve Air Quality; Resolves 65% of Immediate Needs
The federal government is giving Haverhill Public Schools a boost in efforts to improve air quality. Assistant School Superintendent Michael J. Pfifferling told School Committee members Thursday of the $1.7 million grant targeted to schools that “have a higher concentration of economically disadvantaged populations.”. “A couple of months ago...
WCAX
Hassan bills on human trafficking prevention, de-escalation training signed into law
The head of the Vermont Senate Judiciary Committee says he’s going to introduce a bill in the upcoming legislative session to close an exemption to the state’s child abuse and neglect reporting laws for members of the clergy. A mobile home in Starksboro was destroyed by fire Wednesday...
Rep. Mirra Files Court Complaint, Disputes Specific Ballots That Cost Him Re-Election
After a recount positioned him to lose his reelection bid by a single vote, Rep. Lenny Mirra will focus his legal challenge on approximately nine ballots he believes were improperly counted and another 14 mail-in votes he alleges do not have properly matching signatures. Mirra made his case official Wednesday,...
WCAX
Vermont secures $42M in omnibus funding
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fifty-one Vermont projects are getting funding after Sen. Bernie Sanders secured $42 million for the state from the $1.7 trillion omnibus legislation that passed the U.S. Senate last week. Sanders said the money will address critical needs across Vermont, including health care, child care, infrastructure, clean...
WHAV
Haverhill, MA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.https://www.whav.net
Comments / 0