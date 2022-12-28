ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Top 5 Plays from Tuesday's Celtics-Rockets Game

By Bobby Krivitsky
 2 days ago

Boston turning stops into above-the-rim finishes and a possession as good as any the home team had all night headline the top five plays from Tuesday's Celtics-Rockets game.

Boston Drive-and-Kicks Its Way to an Open Three

Boston created quality shots in the first frame, but those looks weren't dropping, as the hosts went 4/16 from beyond the arc.

In the final minutes of the second quarter, more of the Celtics' attempts came from playing inside-out basketball, getting into or at the edge of the paint, then dishing to an open shooter, or keeping the Rockets in rotation until getting an even better shot.

The play above is a prime example of that, as Jaylen Brown gets into the paint, and Jayson Tatum delivers a hook pass off the dribble from the edge of it against a defense that's already collapsed, resulting in an open three for Marcus Smart.

Jaylen Brown and the Art of Deception

It starts with a lucky break, as Kevin Porter Jr. misses the layup. The Celtics then capitalize by quickly getting the ball up the court, creating a numbers advantage.

There was a time Brown would've taken that three. Here, he gets KJ Martin Jr. to fall for the fake, then drops his shoulders, sinks his hips, and blows by him for a thunderous left-handed slam.

Boston Turns a Steal into an Alley-Oop

It starts with a terrific effort defensively, as Grant Williams helps Derrick White keep Jalen Green from driving into the paint. Robert Williams gets to the corner, dissuading Garrison Mathews from launching a three.

Tatum then swoops in to pick off the pass intended for TyTy Washington, saves the ball to Grant Williams, runs the floor with him, and gets rewarded for his hustle.

Malcolm Brogdon Throws the Lob; the Timelord Takes Care of the Rest

Malcolm Brogdon has eyes on Robert Williams the entire time the former has the ball. And even though Green feels where the latter is, he doesn't provide any resistance. With the Timelord behind him, perhaps the battle is already lost, but not burrowing into him gives Green no chance to stop this alley-oop from happening.

Jayson Tatum Puts the Exclamation Point on the Celtics' Win

Porter Jr. picks up his dribble, then nonchalantly delivers a telegraphed pass toward Martin. Watching him from above the nail, Tatum is in a perfect position for the interception, but he can't secure the ball.

Martin retrieves the rock and has Alperen Sengun open at the rim, but he doesn't get enough arc on his entry pass, and Brown springs up, bats the ball to Grant Williams, and Tatum puts the exclamation point on the Celtics' 126-102 win over Houston.

