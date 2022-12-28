Inadequate oversight of eligibility alerts by Ohio Department of Medicaid may cost millions in improper benefits payments

Read full article on original website
PUCO Nominating Council seeks applicants for commissioner position
The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) Nominating Council is seeking applications for the position of commissioner of the PUCO to fill a vacancy for the term commencing on April 11, 2023 and ending on April 10, 2028. Applications must be delivered to the Nominating Council no later than 5 p.m. EST on Jan. 12, 2023.
Commercial insurance policies do not cover financial damages from pandemic
An “all-risk” commercial property insurance policy does not cover the financial losses Ohio businesses suffered from state-mandated shutdowns at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court of Ohio ruled recently. In a 6-1 decision, the Supreme Court wrote that a Cincinnati Insurance policy pays for damages...
S&P Global ratings issues top ratings to STAR Ohio and State Liquidity Fund
For the 29th consecutive year, S&P Global Ratings has issued its top “AAAm” rating to the State Treasury Asset Reserve of Ohio (STAR Ohio). In addition, the State Liquidity Fund also received the top “AAAf” rating. “These ratings come on the heels of the upgrades to...
Data and key findings released for first year of inaugural ResultsOHIO project
The iSee project – the first effort launched under the ResultsOHIO pay for success model – has exceeded key performance metrics during its first year of implementation, according to data released today by the University of Cincinnati Evaluation Services Center. In partnership with the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio,...
Lawmaker presents plan to restructure state Department of Education
A Tiffin lawmaker recently presented his Senate-approved plan to restructure the state Department of Education to a committee in the Ohio House of Representatives. Sen. William Reineke, a Republican, seeks to improve student remediation rates, drive better outcomes and prepare students through more effective career readiness via a reconfigured department. The new Department of Education and Workforce would be expected to have a dual focus on primary and secondary education, as well as preparing students for the workforce, Reineke told House lawmakers during initial hearing of Senate Bill 178.
When father established paternity he did not get a second chance to contest baby’s adoption
Attempts by the father of a newborn baby to prevent a couple from adopting the baby failed because the father waited too long after the adoption petition was filed to act, the Supreme Court of Ohio ruled recently. The Supreme Court ruled that men not married to the child’s birth...
