Inadequate oversight of eligibility alerts by Ohio Department of Medicaid may cost millions in improper benefits payments

A Tiffin lawmaker recently presented his Senate-approved plan to restructure the state Department of Education to a committee in the Ohio House of Representatives. Sen. William Reineke, a Republican, seeks to improve student remediation rates, drive better outcomes and prepare students through more effective career readiness via a reconfigured department. The new Department of Education and Workforce would be expected to have a dual focus on primary and secondary education, as well as preparing students for the workforce, Reineke told House lawmakers during initial hearing of Senate Bill 178.

