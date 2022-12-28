ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Inadequate oversight of eligibility alerts by Ohio Department of Medicaid may cost millions in improper benefits payments

toledolegalnews.com
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
toledolegalnews.com

PUCO Nominating Council seeks applicants for commissioner position

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) Nominating Council is seeking applications for the position of commissioner of the PUCO to fill a vacancy for the term commencing on April 11, 2023 and ending on April 10, 2028. Applications must be delivered to the Nominating Council no later than 5 p.m. EST on Jan. 12, 2023.
OHIO STATE
toledolegalnews.com

Commercial insurance policies do not cover financial damages from pandemic

An “all-risk” commercial property insurance policy does not cover the financial losses Ohio businesses suffered from state-mandated shutdowns at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court of Ohio ruled recently. In a 6-1 decision, the Supreme Court wrote that a Cincinnati Insurance policy pays for damages...
OHIO STATE
toledolegalnews.com

Data and key findings released for first year of inaugural ResultsOHIO project

The iSee project – the first effort launched under the ResultsOHIO pay for success model – has exceeded key performance metrics during its first year of implementation, according to data released today by the University of Cincinnati Evaluation Services Center. In partnership with the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio,...
OHIO STATE
toledolegalnews.com

Lawmaker presents plan to restructure state Department of Education

A Tiffin lawmaker recently presented his Senate-approved plan to restructure the state Department of Education to a committee in the Ohio House of Representatives. Sen. William Reineke, a Republican, seeks to improve student remediation rates, drive better outcomes and prepare students through more effective career readiness via a reconfigured department. The new Department of Education and Workforce would be expected to have a dual focus on primary and secondary education, as well as preparing students for the workforce, Reineke told House lawmakers during initial hearing of Senate Bill 178.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy