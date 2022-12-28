Read full article on original website
Man wanted for attempted murder arrested at bus stop on Thursday morning: Sheriff
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The man wanted for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend in the chest and her son 15 times has been arrested, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office told WKRG News 5 Tamondo Derell Reuben, 48, was located and arrested Thursday morning around 8 […]
2 men arrested for allegedly stealing 1992 gold Jaguar sedan at gunpoint: Escambia Co. Sheriff
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two Pensacola men are behind bars after allegedly pulling a sawed-off shotgun and pointing it at a man and stealing a 1992 gold Jaguar sedan, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Kopelyn Gerard Gildon, 52, was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, a weapon offense, […]
Man wanted for attempted murder in Escambia Co. last seen Wednesday, sheriff’s office still searching
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a man wanted for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend in the chest and her son 15 times. ECSO said Tamondo Derell Reuben, 48, was last seen Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 11:45 a.m., at 120 Chiefs Way as a passenger […]
Mobile Police led on 3 chases Wednesday, 1 involved murder suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they were led on three separate police chases on Wednesday. All three ended with an arrest. One of the chases led to the arrest of Chickasaw murder suspect, 19-year-old Joseph Michael Timmons. On Wednesday, Dec. 28, at around 4:50 p.m., officers tried to pull over 32-year-old […]
WALA-TV FOX10
19-year-old suspect in Chickasaw murder is behind bars
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The suspect in the murder of 25-year-old Triston Bohannon in Chickasaw in October is now locked up at Mobile County Metro Jail. Joseph Timmons, 19, of Semmes, was booked into the jail early this morning, according to jail records. He is charged with murder and two counts of first-degree robbery.
Mobile man attacked, came home to burglars, say police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile homeowner was attacked Wednesday afternoon when he came home and found a man sitting in a vehicle in the home’s driveway. Police said that suspect drove away, but a second attacked the homeowner before running off. Police said they responded to a burglary call on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at […]
Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing runaway teen
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for help locating a missing teenager. According to a Facebook post, Noah Reese Casey, 16, was reported missing on Dec. 27, 2022. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said he is a missing runaway. Noah is 5’6″ with blonde hair […]
WKRG
Woman’s car allegedly stolen in front of own home: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a woman’s car was allegedly stolen in front of her own home on Wednesday night. Officers were called to the 300 block of Lexington Avenue at around 8:03 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 for a stolen car.
getthecoast.com
Fatal shooting in Crestview, husband charged with murder
On the morning of December 28, 2022, the Crestview Police Department received a call reporting that a shooting had taken place at a residence on Nun Drive. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 31-year-old Rictaysha Barnum, a female victim, dead inside the home. Her husband, 30-year-old Camden Tyre Barnum, was detained and later transported to the Okaloosa County Jail, where he has been charged with murder.
Robbery suspect leads police on early morning chase: Bay Minette Police
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – Bay Minette Police were led on a short vehicle pursuit early Tuesday morning that ended with the arrest of a robbery suspect. Police said around 3 a.m., Tuesday morning, they attempted a traffic stop when the officer noticed the owner of the vehicle had a warrant for robbery in Robertsdale. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Officer shoots dog that charged toward him
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating after they say an officer shot and killed a dog Tuesday night. When police responded to 600 block of Merritt Drive around 10:18 p.m. about a disorderly complaint involving an assault, the victim’s dog charged toward an officer, who was forced to shoot the animal, according to police.
Man found unconscious from drugs in stolen car out of Prichard: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man after they found him passed out in a car that was reported stolen out of Prichard. Vernon Collier, 37, was found in the stolen car after officers responded to a call about “an unresponsive male inside a reported stolen vehicle […]
15-time convicted felon found with 66.1 grams of fentanyl after traffic stop in Santa Rosa Co.: Sheriff
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 15-time convicted Navarre felon was arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl after a traffic stop on Dec. 27, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. Jeremy Brooks Dolan, 42, was charged with trafficking amphetamine, two counts of trafficking fentanyl, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, […]
Man arrested for allegedly robbing another man at gunpoint on Christmas Day: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man who allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint inside his girlfriend’s home on Christmas Day. Kyle Jones, 24, was arrested and charged with robbery. Police said they were called to the 2000 block of O’Conner Street, near Gorgas Park, for a […]
Mobile officer on leave while department investigates traffic stop gunfire
A Mobile police officer is on administrative leave after firing his weapon during an arrest Tuesday.
Florida woman allegedly beat children, laughed as man beat them
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After Eric Suggs was charged with aggravated child abuse on Dec. 26, a Pensacola woman has been arrested for child neglect after allegedly failing to protect the seven children involved, according to Pensacola police officers. Jakirea Foreman, 31, was charged with child neglect on Dec. 29. Officers said they responded […]
Mobile police provide update on Tuesday night Walmart shooting
Mobile police are continuing to look for the people involved in a shooting Tuesday night at a Walmart off Interstate 65. Cpl. Ryan Blakely said the incident happened at about 8:35 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter at 101 East I-65 Service Road South. Police responded to a shots-fired call and...
WJHG-TV
Okaloosa County Sheriff speaks out after death of deputy
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is grieving one of their own who was shot and killed on Christmas Eve. Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden spoke to NewsChannel 7 Tuesday to discuss how Corporal Ray Hamilton’s life and service is being remembered. “He...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Woman kicks in apartment door, attacks woman inside, steals child’s Christmas gifts
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police need your help finding a burglary suspect. This is Kadejah Johnson, who police say took part in a home invasion over the holiday weekend. MPD said that a woman and her child were inside an apartment with her boyfriend when Johnson, considered his other girlfriend, kicked in the door and attacked her.
WALA-TV FOX10
Okaloosa County man gets 25-year federal prison sentence on drug trafficking, gun charges
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - An Okaloosa County, Fla., man received a 25-year federal prison sentence drug trafficking and gun charges, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida announced Thursday. Kendall Ivan Brown, 41, was sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine,...
