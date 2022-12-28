When father established paternity he did not get a second chance to contest baby’s adoption

Read full article on original website
toledolegalnews.com
Commercial insurance policies do not cover financial damages from pandemic
An “all-risk” commercial property insurance policy does not cover the financial losses Ohio businesses suffered from state-mandated shutdowns at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court of Ohio ruled recently. In a 6-1 decision, the Supreme Court wrote that a Cincinnati Insurance policy pays for damages...
toledolegalnews.com
PUCO Nominating Council seeks applicants for commissioner position
The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) Nominating Council is seeking applications for the position of commissioner of the PUCO to fill a vacancy for the term commencing on April 11, 2023 and ending on April 10, 2028. Applications must be delivered to the Nominating Council no later than 5 p.m. EST on Jan. 12, 2023.
NBC4 Columbus
Ohio auditor finds no fraud in teacher pension fund, but wants one change
Ohio auditors found no evidence of illegality in the State Teachers Retirement System but suggested the group bolster its transparency. Ohio auditor finds no fraud in teacher pension fund, …. Ohio auditors found no evidence of illegality in the State Teachers Retirement System but suggested the group bolster its transparency.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Rep. Richardson’s American Legion Legislation To Be Signed Into Law
COLUMBUS – State Representative Tracy Richardson’s (R-Marysville) legislation to help the American Legion of Ohio by offering a specialty license plate has passed the Ohio Senate and will be headed to the governor’s office. The legislation will create the American Legion license plate and with the purchase...
toledolegalnews.com
Lawmaker presents plan to restructure state Department of Education
A Tiffin lawmaker recently presented his Senate-approved plan to restructure the state Department of Education to a committee in the Ohio House of Representatives. Sen. William Reineke, a Republican, seeks to improve student remediation rates, drive better outcomes and prepare students through more effective career readiness via a reconfigured department. The new Department of Education and Workforce would be expected to have a dual focus on primary and secondary education, as well as preparing students for the workforce, Reineke told House lawmakers during initial hearing of Senate Bill 178.
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio Gov. DeWine signs legislation into law
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As 2022 comes to a close, Gov. Mike DeWine is tying up a few loose legislative ends, reviewing bills that to either veto or sign into law. He already signed two bills into law last week, prior to the holiday break. One of them is Senate Bill 210, which allows married couples to draw up post-nuptial agreements and change or cancel the terms of pre-nuptial agreements. The bill also provides domestic violence protection orders in a dating relationship.
Ohio prisoner allegedly tests positive after dentist appointment
An Ohio prisoner allegedly tested positive for drugs after a dentist appointment. Allen West Jr., from Cadiz is currently in jail for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony in the fourth degree. West was granted a furlough to attend a dentist appointment but when he returned officials say he tested positive for meth. According to […]
New Ohio fireworks laws in place in time for New Year’s
If you want to ring in the new year with fireworks in Ohio, you can take full advantage of the new laws over the holiday weekend.
Daily Advocate
Fletcher faces endangering children, involuntary manslaughter
GREENVILLE – Ashlee R. Fletcher charged with endangering children and involuntary manslaughter. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Fletcher, 38, of Greenville is a known suspect in the murder trial of Corey Fleming. She appeared in court Wednesday for additional charges that have been brought to light: endangering children, a felony of the third degree and involuntary manslaughter, a felony of the first degree.
readthereporter.com
General Assembly should do the right thing about cigarette taxes
A principal recommendation of the recent Governor’s Public Health Commission report is the urgent need to increase state funding of public health. It’s an essential component of their plan to improve Indiana’s health. In fact, it recommends that funding increase from the present $55 per person to...
Washington Examiner
Measles in Ohio: The center of a major outbreak
Central Ohio is the epicenter of a sizable measles outbreak in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of 117 cases reported nationwide, Franklin County, Ohio, accounted for 82. That's 70% of the total nationwide case count, according to data from the CDC and Columbus Public Health.
warricknews.com
New Indiana turn-signal law takes effect Sunday
A quirk in Indiana's turn-signal statutes that puts just about every motorist traveling the Crossroads of America at risk of being pulled over by police at just about any time goes away Sunday. Current law requires drivers in Indiana to use turn signals any time they're about to make a...
When Ohio Direction Card Food Stamps Are Scheduled in January 2023
Ohio residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits receive their payments according to the same schedule every month, based on the last digit of their case number....
whbc.com
Tightening Down on Texting and Driving: New Law Taking Effect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – In three months, texting while driving will become a primary offense in Ohio, meaning law enforcement can cite a driver just for that. Even having a phone in your hands can be considered a violation. It must be up to...
eaglecountryonline.com
New Statewide Policy on Vehicle Pursuits Starts January 1 in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A new statewide policy on minimum standards for vehicle pursuits will go into effect at the start of the new year. In November, the Law Enforcement Training Board (LETB) established the Uniform Statewide Policy on Minimum Standards for Vehicle Pursuits. The policy must be incorporated into the...
Water gushes from Ohio Statehouse ceiling as Senate chamber is flooded. Watch the video here
COLUMBUS, Ohio—The floor of the Ohio Senate, usually the location of politicians’ speeches, was covered in inches of water Tuesday thanks to a a torrent of water coming from a burst pipe in a ceiling. A video posted to Twitter by state Sen. Jay Hottinger, shows water pouring...
thegardeningdad.com
10 BEST Herbs to Plant in March in Ohio (2023 Guide)
What are the best herbs to Plant in March in Ohio?. Finding the best herbs to plant in March in Ohio was not as easy as I thought. Some require extensive care, others are prone to pests, and lots are just not simple & quick enough to grow. That’s why...
Daily Advocate
Surber files lawsuit against township
GREENVILLE – Geoffery “Geoff” Surber is suing Greenville Township for failing to perform their official duties. Surber filed a complaint for a writ of mandamus, injunctive, and other relief in November of this year. This means there are allegations a public officer failed to perform his or her official duties or something which forms a part of his or her duties. The case is a matter of grace and not right.
Ohio sees change of several thousands in COVID-19 cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 13,047 new COVID-19 cases, making for a drop in infections as December comes to an end. The lowered case rate at the end of December is a much smaller case rate than the last two years' holiday seasons. Before the latest decline, Ohio […]
wbnowqct.com
Damage At The Capitol
Officials are assessing water damage at the Ohio Statehouse after a pipe burst during freezing weather, sending water pouring into the Senate chamber, an adjacent lounge for lawmakers, and other areas on Tuesday morning. Retiring state Sen. Jay Hottinger tweeted video showing water falling from a ceiling into an overflowing container and pooling across the patterned carpet of the empty Senate floor. Water also streamed down stairs and pooled outside Gov. DeWine’s ceremonial office before the flow was shut off. Workers were drying things out by afternoon and starting to evaluate any damage. It isn’t expected to affect the scheduled start of the new legislative session next week.
