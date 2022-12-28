ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Driving ban in Buffalo lifted just after Midnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The driving ban in the City of Buffalo was lifted at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Mayor Byron Brown announced Wednesday night. The ban was replaced with a travel advisory. The driving ban had been in place since 9:30 a.m. Friday morning due to the catastrophic blizzard that swept through western New York […]
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Buffalo Police Arrest 10 For Looting During Storm

BUFFALO, NY (Newsource) — Officials in Buffalo have arrested 10 people for alleged looting during the blizzard. Police say more arrests are coming and they are urging people to turn themselves in. “I strongly urge a lot of these incidents that had video. You’re out there. You’ve been on...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

National Guard stations on snow-covered West Side, will conduct wellness checks in Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Among those working around the clock the past few days are the national guard members, stationed at the Connecticut Street armory on the city’s West Side. They’ve been responding to emergency calls since they were deployed. In a press conference Wednesday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced the National Guard would […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

This May Be The Biggest Emergency Snow Dump [PHOTO]

You may remember seeing a snow mound this tall after the first Snowvember storm in 2014, and after the “Blizzard of the Century,” another giant snow bank has returned. This snowbank is unlike any other one you have ever seen. Most snow banks may be 10 ft tall at the most, but this one is well over that.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo: 28 storm-related deaths, plowing secondary streets, looting task force established

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — City officials said 28 people have been confirmed dead in Buffalo from the blizzard in the City’s 11 a.m. Tuesday press conference. County-wide totals are still being calculated by the Erie County Medical Examiner’s office. Additionally, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said BPD has reported to over a dozen non-storm related […]
BUFFALO, NY
wbfo.org

Poloncarz slams Brown on snow cleanup, assumes some city plow workload

Calling the City of Buffalo's efforts to plow streets “embarrassing,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz suggested Wednesday that the county should take over snow removal efforts during severe storms, and for now, has done so from Broadway at the Cheektowaga line, south to downtown. "The city unfortunately is...
BUFFALO, NY
wbfo.org

West Side restaurant provides free hot meals to those in need

The Gypsy Parlor on Buffalo’s West Side has provided over a hundred free meals in the immediate aftermath of the blizzard, including to first responders. The storm not only shut down streets but stores too. With many roads impassable and with the driving ban only recently lifted for the City of Buffalo, residents have largely been limited to what they can find within walking distance. For those that could walk to The Gypsy Parlor Monday night, they received a much-needed hot meal and sense of community.
BUFFALO, NY
police1.com

‘Lowest of the low’: N.Y. mayor slams criminals looting during deadly snowstorm

BUFFALO, N.Y. — People looting stores during a historic winter storm are the “lowest of the low,” according to Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown. WIVB reports Buffalo police have responded to multiple reports of businesses being looted after a blizzard shut down much of the Western New York city. Officers have made “a few arrests” and helped board up some stores that were broken into.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Four arraigned for allegedly looting dollar stores during blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people have been arraigned for allegedly looting various dollar stores during the blizzard this past weekend, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday. 46-year-old Felix Ramos, 55-year-old Luiman Velez, 34-year-old Shaniece Jones and 57-year-old Aaron Peterson are all facing charges in connection with alleged looting incidents in the Buffalo […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo grocery stores flooded with people upon reopening

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Efforts to refill grocery store shelves with much-needed supplies continue after stores were cut off for several days during the Blizzard of 2022. Heavy machinery was seen clearing the I-198 Tuesday morning to allow delivery trucks a clear path through. There were several tractor-trailers lined up near the Parkside intersection waiting to deliver.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy