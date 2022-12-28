Read full article on original website
Driving ban in Buffalo lifted just after Midnight
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The driving ban in the City of Buffalo was lifted at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Mayor Byron Brown announced Wednesday night. The ban was replaced with a travel advisory. The driving ban had been in place since 9:30 a.m. Friday morning due to the catastrophic blizzard that swept through western New York […]
erienewsnow.com
Buffalo Police Arrest 10 For Looting During Storm
BUFFALO, NY (Newsource) — Officials in Buffalo have arrested 10 people for alleged looting during the blizzard. Police say more arrests are coming and they are urging people to turn themselves in. “I strongly urge a lot of these incidents that had video. You’re out there. You’ve been on...
Snowmobilers rescue those in need during blizzard, frustrated with lack of plan
Snowmobilers in WNY helped rescue those in need during the Christmas blizzard this weekend. As city and county leaders defend their stances on snowmobile policy, one snowmobile group leader says he’s been trying to get a plan in place for some time.
Buffalo police make arrest in connection to robbery
The Buffalo Police Department announced an arrest has been made in connection to an attempted robbery at Save-A-Lot in Buffalo Wednesday.
National Guard stations on snow-covered West Side, will conduct wellness checks in Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Among those working around the clock the past few days are the national guard members, stationed at the Connecticut Street armory on the city’s West Side. They’ve been responding to emergency calls since they were deployed. In a press conference Wednesday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced the National Guard would […]
wwnytv.com
2 men rescue disabled woman from apartment complex during historic blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (Gray News/TMX) – An older, disabled woman in New York state was rescued on Monday from her apartment complex during a historic blizzard. Madonna Wilburn, the woman’s daughter, said her mother was without food or water during the blizzard. Wilburn said she had been trying to...
Cheektowaga Police asking for help identifying hero who saved people during the blizzard
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Cheektowaga Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a local hero. They are asking if anyone know who "Merry Christmas Jay" is. Jay helped bring people into Pine Hill School and get them out of the blizzard. The police department would like to thank Jay for his heroism.
This May Be The Biggest Emergency Snow Dump [PHOTO]
You may remember seeing a snow mound this tall after the first Snowvember storm in 2014, and after the “Blizzard of the Century,” another giant snow bank has returned. This snowbank is unlike any other one you have ever seen. Most snow banks may be 10 ft tall at the most, but this one is well over that.
Buffalo: 28 storm-related deaths, plowing secondary streets, looting task force established
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — City officials said 28 people have been confirmed dead in Buffalo from the blizzard in the City’s 11 a.m. Tuesday press conference. County-wide totals are still being calculated by the Erie County Medical Examiner’s office. Additionally, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said BPD has reported to over a dozen non-storm related […]
NFTA resumes limited Metro Rail service, bus routes being evaluated
Starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority began running limited Metro Rail service, with trains leaving every half hour, according to a Tuesday morning announcement.
wbfo.org
Poloncarz slams Brown on snow cleanup, assumes some city plow workload
Calling the City of Buffalo's efforts to plow streets “embarrassing,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz suggested Wednesday that the county should take over snow removal efforts during severe storms, and for now, has done so from Broadway at the Cheektowaga line, south to downtown. "The city unfortunately is...
Erie County To Take Over Snow Removal Services In Buffalo?
Over the last month or so, Buffalo and Western New York have been hit by two major snow storms that have dumped nearly 100 inches of snow on Buffalo, with much more snow hitting the suburbs. The latest storm, potentially the worst blizzard in the history of Buffalo, has left...
Buffalo Target store becomes haven after 100 inches of snow falls already
By Tuesday evening, parts of Buffalo, N.Y., had turned into a winter wonderland, according to Tim Wenger of WBEN, Audacy’s station there. Just days before, motorists left stranded by severe storms found a different kind of haven. In a Target.
Poloncarz apologizes to community in final blizzard briefing as death toll rises to 39
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz opened by apologizing to the community and Buffalo for his tirade attacking Mayor Byron Brown and city snow removal efforts during a similar briefing Wednesday.
wbfo.org
West Side restaurant provides free hot meals to those in need
The Gypsy Parlor on Buffalo’s West Side has provided over a hundred free meals in the immediate aftermath of the blizzard, including to first responders. The storm not only shut down streets but stores too. With many roads impassable and with the driving ban only recently lifted for the City of Buffalo, residents have largely been limited to what they can find within walking distance. For those that could walk to The Gypsy Parlor Monday night, they received a much-needed hot meal and sense of community.
police1.com
‘Lowest of the low’: N.Y. mayor slams criminals looting during deadly snowstorm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — People looting stores during a historic winter storm are the “lowest of the low,” according to Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown. WIVB reports Buffalo police have responded to multiple reports of businesses being looted after a blizzard shut down much of the Western New York city. Officers have made “a few arrests” and helped board up some stores that were broken into.
Four arraigned for allegedly looting dollar stores during blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people have been arraigned for allegedly looting various dollar stores during the blizzard this past weekend, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday. 46-year-old Felix Ramos, 55-year-old Luiman Velez, 34-year-old Shaniece Jones and 57-year-old Aaron Peterson are all facing charges in connection with alleged looting incidents in the Buffalo […]
Erie County, Buffalo defend snowmobile policy during storm
“Erie County has access to snowmobiles and can request them, as needed, but I think we’re forgetting the fact that no one could go out [in the height of the storm],” said Dan Neaverth, Jr. on WBEN Tuesday morning.
Grocery store shelves are bare after seeing a rush of shoppers following blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — People are rushing to grocery stores across Western New York, now that most stores are open again — and it’s leaving shelves bare. Workers are trying to keep up with the demand, but items like deli meats, cheeses, and even baby formula are hard to find right now. News 4 stopped […]
Buffalo grocery stores flooded with people upon reopening
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Efforts to refill grocery store shelves with much-needed supplies continue after stores were cut off for several days during the Blizzard of 2022. Heavy machinery was seen clearing the I-198 Tuesday morning to allow delivery trucks a clear path through. There were several tractor-trailers lined up near the Parkside intersection waiting to deliver.
