"Instead of making $33 million, I was pretty much available for $1 million" - Why Rick Fox left the Boston Celtics for the Los Angeles Lakers
Rick Fox opened up about how furious he was when the Boston Celtics gave him up for a backup center.
Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan admit the Chicago Bulls underestimated the Houston Rockets
DeRozan and LaVine both admitted that the Bulls struggle to show up against easier opponents.
Phoenix Suns blast Memphis Grizzlies in revenge rematch without injured Devin Booker
MEMPHIS – No early double-digit deficit. No giving up 39 points in the first quarter. No trailing by as many as 34 or losing by 25. The Phoenix Suns weren’t playing...
Lakers News: Darvin Ham's Plan For Replacing Production Of Anthony Davis
So far, it's been lacking.
It Appears Most Chicago Bulls Fans Have Had Enough: Time to Rebuild
Bulls fans deserve better than the effort they're seeing, and the consensus fix seems to be that it's time to tear it down.
theScore
Deal or no deal? Lakers, Suns should talk blockbuster AD trade
Welcome to Deal or no deal?, a series we're launching ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline. Its purpose is to find sensible trade partners, both from a team-to-team and team-to-player perspective. These aren't necessarily trades that have been reported or speculated about in the past, but rather trade...
Ja Morant scores 34 points, Memphis Grizzlies defense struggles in blowout loss to Suns
The Memphis Grizzlies aren't sneaking up on anyone this season. They're getting the best shots of many teams. The Phoenix Suns, like the Golden State Warriors two days ago, were down two starters. The Grizzlies didn't match the energy of the Suns and fell 125-108 at FedExForum. Ja Morant led...
Lakers listed as potential destination for this future Hall of Famer
The Los Angeles Lakers are probably going to put a bow on the 2022-23 season in the not-too-distant future. With Anthony Davis out, this team has not been able to compete at the same level and the wheels are starting to fall off. The longer this goes on the less...
Jae Crowder Update: Suns 'Remain Engaged', Utah's Greed Prevents Three-Team Swap
We have yet to hear anything official on the Jae Crowder front, but NBA insider Shams Charania says a deal was nearly complete for the power forward.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Acknowledges That L.A. "Can't Replace" Anthony Davis
The Lakers have gone 2-4 since Anthony Davis has been out of the lineup
Yardbarker
Potential Knicks targets ahead of trade deadline
As SNY's Ian Begley reports, the Knicks held internal discussions about trading for Sixers forward Tobias Harris and Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby before their recent eight-game winning streak. Houston’s Eric Gordon is another name the Knicks have expressed an interest in, according to multiple reports. Although it has the...
Ja Morant sets career high in assists as Memphis Grizzlies get back on track vs. Raptors
Suddenly, the Memphis Grizzlies looked like they were having fun again. Ja Morant was doing the "griddy" dance; Dillon Brooks was screaming at the top of his lungs after big plays; Steven Adams was owning the rebounds; and the Grizzlies were throwing alley oops. Desmond Bane also was back knocking down 3-pointers.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Debate Whether Ja Morant's New Nike Logo Is Just Kobe Bryant's Logo Upside Down
Ja Morant has had a rapid rise to stardom in the NBA. The second pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, there were some concerns regarding Ja because of the level of competition he played against when he was at Murray State, but it was clear to everybody in his rookie season that Morant was something special.
Yardbarker
This Day In Lakers History: Ron Harper Provides Unexpected Boost In Win Over Mavericks
Back during the early 2000s championship runs of the Los Angeles Lakers, everything, rightfully so, revolved around Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. The two were obviously the stars to lead the franchise, but the Lakers also intelligently surrounded them with excellent role players. The likes of Robert Horry, Rick...
Yardbarker
The Utah Jazz Rejected A 3-Team Trade Deal And Asked For More First-Round Picks
The NBA is already approaching the trade deadline in a little over a month, and with a lot of teams within the playoff spots, there are some interesting possibilities in terms of moves across the league. While the lack of too many teams toward the bottom means not a lot of stars would be available, there are some excellent pieces that teams that want to improve their chances can go for.
Pistons clobber Magic in game marred by 3 ejections
Alec Burks scored 32 points and the host Detroit Pistons snapped a six-game losing streak with a 121-101 win over
Yardbarker
Much-improved Clippers set to face NBA-best Celtics
The NBA-best Boston Celtics will look to close a seven-game homestand with their fourth consecutive win when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. Boston's offense has come to life in the last two games, with a season-high 139 points in a Christmas victory over the Milwaukee Bucks before shooting past the Houston Rockets 126-102 on Tuesday.
Lakers: It's Time For LeBron James To Embrace Load Management
LBJ should take a more balanced approach to the regular season.
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic’s second straight triple-double carries Mavs
Luka Doncic recorded his eighth triple-double of the season, while Christian Wood scored 12 of his 21 points in the
NBA trade rumors: Latest buzz on Kyle Kuzma, the Lakers and more
Bookmark. Save. Do your thing. We will be providing constant updates on this page as it relates to the biggest
