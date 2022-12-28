ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theScore

Deal or no deal? Lakers, Suns should talk blockbuster AD trade

Welcome to Deal or no deal?, a series we're launching ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline. Its purpose is to find sensible trade partners, both from a team-to-team and team-to-player perspective. These aren't necessarily trades that have been reported or speculated about in the past, but rather trade...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Potential Knicks targets ahead of trade deadline

As SNY's Ian Begley reports, the Knicks held internal discussions about trading for Sixers forward Tobias Harris and Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby before their recent eight-game winning streak. Houston’s Eric Gordon is another name the Knicks have expressed an interest in, according to multiple reports. Although it has the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

The Utah Jazz Rejected A 3-Team Trade Deal And Asked For More First-Round Picks

The NBA is already approaching the trade deadline in a little over a month, and with a lot of teams within the playoff spots, there are some interesting possibilities in terms of moves across the league. While the lack of too many teams toward the bottom means not a lot of stars would be available, there are some excellent pieces that teams that want to improve their chances can go for.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Much-improved Clippers set to face NBA-best Celtics

The NBA-best Boston Celtics will look to close a seven-game homestand with their fourth consecutive win when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. Boston's offense has come to life in the last two games, with a season-high 139 points in a Christmas victory over the Milwaukee Bucks before shooting past the Houston Rockets 126-102 on Tuesday.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

FanSided

303K+
Followers
589K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy