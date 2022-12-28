Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
Thursday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler asks Kotek, state legislature to help address city's homelessness crisis
4 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Wednesday in Portland: Thousands still without power across the state after damaging winds
73-year-old man who pays $370 monthly to live in a plane he bought for $100,000 says he doesn't regret it
KATU.com
Two people hurt in possible DUII crash in Bethany area, Washington Co. deputies say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were taken to the hospital Thursday in a suspected DUII crash in the Bethany area, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said. The crash was reported before noon near the intersection of Northwest Bethany and Clairmont Drive in Portland. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews had to extricate one person from a car.
Two hospitalized after shooting in Blodgett, Oregon
Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Blodgett, Oregon.
Tigard man suspected of shooting mail carrier on Christmas Eve arrested in Lake Oswego, police say
A Tigard man who’s suspected of shooting a mail carrier on Christmas Eve was arrested Wednesday in Lake Oswego, police said. At about 12:40 p.m. on Dec. 24, a uniform-wearing U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was shot in the leg near Southeast 37th Avenue and Harvey Street in Milwaukie, police said. The mail carrier, who hasn’t been publicly identified, was treated at a nearby hospital and is now recovering at home, police said.
How to proceed when your property has been damaged by a storm
PORTLAND, Ore. — The winter storms that blew into Portland within the past week knocked down trees, burst pipes and caused all kinds of damage to homes and cars. With that damage comes insurance claims, repairs and clean-up. For people like Cory Knapp in southwest Portland, first there's the immediate reaction when a tree falls on a home.
kptv.com
I-84 crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on I-84 near milepost 40 left a woman dead and a man injured Tuesday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police. OSP Troopers responded to the crash just after 2 p.m. An investigation revealed that a black Dodge Ram towing a U-Haul Trailer was driving eastbound on I-84 when a tree fell and hit the passenger side.
In areas of Portland, residents remain without power nearly three days after storm's arrival
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's been nearly three days since a wind storm knocked out power to more than 200,000 homes and businesses across Oregon and southwest Washington. During the worst of it, five people were killed when trees came down across roadways. Many buildings and homes saw damage from falling branches or burst pipes.
kptv.com
West Hills martini glass lights up another holiday season
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – For decades during the holiday season, a giant martini glass lights up the West Hills of Portland! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talks to the current owners of the home where the iconic martini glass is displayed to learn more about its history.
kptv.com
Removing fallen tree causes more damage to Tigard family home
TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - Last week, the Layman Family from Tigard had a 90 ft. tree fall on their home. Now that the ice storm is over, it’s time to remove it, but the family learned they had more damage than they bargained for. After four days, Chad Layman...
kptv.com
Crash closes part of I-84 in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The left and middle lane of I-84 West at Grand Avenue in Portland were closed on Wednesday after a crash, according to ODOT. The crash happened around 11 a.m. near the Grand Avenue exit. Check the FOX 12 traffic map for updates. Spokesperson for the City...
kptv.com
Suspected DUII driver in custody after serious injury crash in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver is in custody after a serious injury crash in Washington County Thursday morning, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue tweeted just after 11 a.m. that a crash had occurred at Northwest Bethany Boulevard and Northwest Claremont...
‘Multiple fatalities’ reported after car crashes with fallen tree on U.S. 26
Multiple people are dead after a car collided with a tree Tuesday on U.S. 26 near milepost 16, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers were on scene as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Capt. Kyle Kennedy told The Oregonian/OregonLive. [UPDATE: Oregon winter storm leaves at least 5 dead in crashes caused...
kptv.com
Man arrested in connection with Milwaukie shooting that injured mail carrier
MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured a United States Postal Service mail carrier in Milwaukie on Christmas Eve. The shooting happened on Dec. 24, at about 12:40 p.m., near Southeast 37th Avenue and Southeast Harvey Street. Police said officers found a mail carrier in uniform who had been shot in the upper leg by a man driving a white cargo van. Officers searched the area but did not locate the suspect.
4 injured after stabbing at Fairview apartment Christmas morning
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said at least four people were injured Christmas morning after a stabbing at a Fairview apartment. Deputies were called about 3 a.m. Sunday to a fight inside a unit at Fairview Oaks Woods Apartments in the 22700 block of Northeast Halsey Street. At least...
Some roads closed, cars stuck in high water in Portland area amid stormy, windy weather
Several roads in Multnomah County have been closed due to high water and downed power lines as a powerful wind storm sweeps through the region.
Intense storm knocks down trees, leaves thousands without power in region
Storm-related power outages have left hundreds of thousands of customers across Oregon without power on Tuesday.
montavilla.net
Cascade Athletic Clubs Closing on Stark Street
On January 31st, Cascade Athletic Clubs will close their Montavilla location at 9260 SE Stark Street. After nearly 36 years in this prominent storefront near Mall 205, the multi-location fitness company has opted not to renew its lease. Existing customers can transition to the Gresham location starting in February. Cascade’s...
The Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego residents rescue missing dog during winter storm
As George Carlsen greeted his family with hugs and “hellos” following a long drive from southern California Thursday, Dec. 22, his 6-month-old mini-Aussie mountain doodle Cookie bolted across the Bryant neighborhood. Cookie’s escape prompted posts across social media, an all-night rescue mission amid a blanket of snowfall and,...
Fatal crash shuts down I-84 eastbound from Troutdale to Bonneville; U.S. 26 closed east of Rhododendron
TROUTDALE, Ore. — As much of Oregon grappled with high winds and heavy rain on Tuesday, I-84 was once again shut down at Troutdale, this time due to a fatal crash in the Columbia River Gorge. According to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at milepost 41...
Police: Man found dead following shooting at Vancouver apartment
A man was found dead at the scene of a reported shooting that occurred at the Fisher’s Mill Apartments complex on the 1000 block of 160th Avenue in Vancouver at approximately 8:56 a.m. on Dec. 27.
16-year-old Portland girl reported missing, believed to be in danger: Oregon Department of Human Services
A teen from Southeast Portland is missing and the Oregon Department of Human Services is looking for help in finding her.
