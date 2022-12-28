ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Linn, OR

KATU.com

Two people hurt in possible DUII crash in Bethany area, Washington Co. deputies say

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were taken to the hospital Thursday in a suspected DUII crash in the Bethany area, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said. The crash was reported before noon near the intersection of Northwest Bethany and Clairmont Drive in Portland. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews had to extricate one person from a car.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Tigard man suspected of shooting mail carrier on Christmas Eve arrested in Lake Oswego, police say

A Tigard man who’s suspected of shooting a mail carrier on Christmas Eve was arrested Wednesday in Lake Oswego, police said. At about 12:40 p.m. on Dec. 24, a uniform-wearing U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was shot in the leg near Southeast 37th Avenue and Harvey Street in Milwaukie, police said. The mail carrier, who hasn’t been publicly identified, was treated at a nearby hospital and is now recovering at home, police said.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
KGW

How to proceed when your property has been damaged by a storm

PORTLAND, Ore. — The winter storms that blew into Portland within the past week knocked down trees, burst pipes and caused all kinds of damage to homes and cars. With that damage comes insurance claims, repairs and clean-up. For people like Cory Knapp in southwest Portland, first there's the immediate reaction when a tree falls on a home.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

I-84 crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on I-84 near milepost 40 left a woman dead and a man injured Tuesday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police. OSP Troopers responded to the crash just after 2 p.m. An investigation revealed that a black Dodge Ram towing a U-Haul Trailer was driving eastbound on I-84 when a tree fell and hit the passenger side.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

West Hills martini glass lights up another holiday season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – For decades during the holiday season, a giant martini glass lights up the West Hills of Portland! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talks to the current owners of the home where the iconic martini glass is displayed to learn more about its history.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Removing fallen tree causes more damage to Tigard family home

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - Last week, the Layman Family from Tigard had a 90 ft. tree fall on their home. Now that the ice storm is over, it’s time to remove it, but the family learned they had more damage than they bargained for. After four days, Chad Layman...
TIGARD, OR
kptv.com

Crash closes part of I-84 in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The left and middle lane of I-84 West at Grand Avenue in Portland were closed on Wednesday after a crash, according to ODOT. The crash happened around 11 a.m. near the Grand Avenue exit. Check the FOX 12 traffic map for updates. Spokesperson for the City...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man arrested in connection with Milwaukie shooting that injured mail carrier

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured a United States Postal Service mail carrier in Milwaukie on Christmas Eve. The shooting happened on Dec. 24, at about 12:40 p.m., near Southeast 37th Avenue and Southeast Harvey Street. Police said officers found a mail carrier in uniform who had been shot in the upper leg by a man driving a white cargo van. Officers searched the area but did not locate the suspect.
MILWAUKIE, OR
montavilla.net

Cascade Athletic Clubs Closing on Stark Street

On January 31st, Cascade Athletic Clubs will close their Montavilla location at 9260 SE Stark Street. After nearly 36 years in this prominent storefront near Mall 205, the multi-location fitness company has opted not to renew its lease. Existing customers can transition to the Gresham location starting in February. Cascade’s...
PORTLAND, OR
The Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego residents rescue missing dog during winter storm

As George Carlsen greeted his family with hugs and “hellos” following a long drive from southern California Thursday, Dec. 22, his 6-month-old mini-Aussie mountain doodle Cookie bolted across the Bryant neighborhood. Cookie’s escape prompted posts across social media, an all-night rescue mission amid a blanket of snowfall and,...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
