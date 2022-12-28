A new exhibition will open in the Morton Arboretum this coming spring featuring a collection of brand-new sculptures. Titled “Of the Earth“, it will feature five exclusive new works from Polish-American artist Olga Ziemska. The incoming exhibition will bring to a close Human + Nature’s two-year run at the arboretum which first unveiled five breathtaking sculptures by renowned multi-disciplinary South African artist Daniel Popper in May 2021. Already the largest-ever exhibition of Popper’s work, the arboretum then added three additional sculptures designed by Popper on June 17th, 2022 bringing the total to 8. While Human + Nature will officially close at the end of February 2023 to make way for “Of the Earth”, one of Popper’s pieces of art was installed as a permanent centennial sculpture and will remain in the Arboretum’s grounds. Like Human + Nature, the sculptures on show for “Of the Earth” will be created exclusively for Arboretum visitors. It will also be the largest exhibition of Olga Ziemska’s work to date as it was for her predecessor Daniel popper.

