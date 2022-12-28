Read full article on original website
Heirs Seek Recovery of Schiele Works from MoMA and Santa Barbara Museum of Art
Heirs of a collector persecuted during the Nazi regime are seeking to recover works by Egon Schiele from the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art in California. Timothy Reif and David Fraenkel, relatives of the Austrian Jewish collector Fritz Grünbaum, who was killed in 1941 at Dachau concentration camp, have filed lawsuits against the New York and California museums over a 1912 painting and 1915 pencil drawing, both portraits of women, respectively. The suits, filed last week, allege that Grünbaum was forced to liquid his assets during his internment at Dachau. According to...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Artadia invites applications from visual artists in Los Angeles
Artadia is a nonprofit grantmaker and nationwide community of visual artists, curators, and patrons that works to elevate artists’ careers at pivotal moments in their practice through a proven combination of recognition, grantmaking, community support, and advocacy. This year’s Los Angeles funding cycle of the Artadia Awards will provide...
Tate Britain Commissions Artist Keith Piper to Respond to ‘Distressing’ Rex Whistler Mural
In 2020, Tate Britain in London closed its restaurant after many claimed that a 100-year-old painting adorning its walls contained overt racist imagery. This week, the museum announced that the space will reopen with the mural intact, but accompanied by a new artwork by British artist Keith Piper that responds to its controversy. The latest reopening date provided by Tate is fall 2023. The space will no longer serve as the museum’s restaurant. The mural, entitled The Expedition in Pursuit of Rare Meats, was painted in 1927 by the British painter Rex Whistler. It forms the entire interior of the restaurant, and...
Birds in Ancient Egyptian Paintings Show Artists May Have Twisted The Truth
Throughout the ages, artists have turned to nature for inspiration. Scientists often use such depictions of plants and animals to gain insights into ecosystems as they were in the past. This is, of course, assuming the artist's intent is to capture the scenery faithfully. A new analysis of a series...
BBC
Portland Collection: Glimpse of hidden treasures exhibition revealed
Images of unseen historical objects - including the pearl earring worn by King Charles I at his execution - have been released ahead of an exhibition. The collection - which also includes work by Michelangelo - will make up an exhibition that is to open at Welbeck Abbey, in Nottinghamshire, next year.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
FiberMax Center for Discovery receives combined $2.6 million gift
The FiberMax Center for Discovery, a nonprofit agricultural history and education center in Lubbock, Texas, has announced gifts totaling $2.6 million from Craig and Ann McDonald, Joe and Christy Hurst, and Terry and Sheri Hurst in support of AgWorks, an agricultural literacy wing at the center. The combined gift is...
Tau Lewis’s Beguiling Sculptures Allow Her to Commune with Spirits
Tau Lewis spent years amassing her personal collection of seashells, which she harvested over the course of a series of trips to Jamaica, the island nation where her father was born. She was attracted to the shells that were most weathered—the ones that had rolled around over and over in the tide, and washed ashore in a new, sanded-down form. When she found them, many of these shells still had a briny odor, a pungent reminder of the depths from which they came. Lewis has always been fascinated by oceans. In a recent Zoom interview, she recounted a story her father...
Behind the Art: Why is Leonardo Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa so famous
Over the years, theories that Lisa Gherardini was not a model for the piece developed. Speculation has abounded that the mystery woman in the picture may be any one of the dozen Italian nobility of the day; there is even a popular theory that the Mona Lisa is a feminized version of Leonardo Da Vinci himself. The piece was painted over a few years by Leonardo da Vinci, a Florentine polymath and artist who created some of the most iconic works of the Renaissance.
ancientpages.com
Scientists Identify Birds On Magnificent Ancient Egyptian Artwork Found In Amarna
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - This magnificent artwork was discovered in a palace at Amarna, ancient Egypt's capital, during the reign of Pharaoh Akhenaten (1347–1332 B.C). The ancient painting, hailed as a masterpiece of ancient Egyptian art, is so finely detailed that scientists have been able to identify the...
cambridgespy.org
Looking at the Masters: Alfred Sisley
The Englishman among the Impressionists, Alfred Sisley was born in Paris of English parents. Except for 1857 through 1861, when he was sent to London to study business, which he abandoned and then returned to Paris in 1861 to study art. Sisley was a founding member of the Impressionist movement in1873, and he participated in most of their eight exhibitions. His specialty was landscape which he always painted in plein air. Several short trips to London to study the work of English landscape painters Constable and Turner convinced him to embrace nature as a theme for his paintings. When asked by Adolphe Tavernier, writer, art critic, collector and journalist, who his favorite painters were, Sisley mentioned the Barbizon landscape painters Corot, Millet, and Rousseau, and the Realist painter Courbet. Sisley referred to them as masters “who love nature and had deep feelings for it.”
sheenmagazine.com
An In-depth Look into Salvator Mundi‘s Reception, as a Luxurious Painting to Discover
Salvator Mundi is a painting attributed in whole or in part to the Italian High Renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci, dated c. 1499–1510. Long thought to be a copy of a lost original veiled with overpainting, it was rediscovered, restored, and included in a major exhibition of Leonardo’s work at the National Gallery, London, in 2011–2012. The painting was sold at auction for US$450.3 million on 15 November 2017 by Christie’s in New York to Prince Badr bin Abdullah Al Saud, setting a new record for the most expensive painting ever sold at a public auction. Prince Badr allegedly made the purchase on behalf of Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism.
A Range Of Large-Scale Tree Sculpture Are Coming To The Morton Arboretum For A Brand-New Exhibition
A new exhibition will open in the Morton Arboretum this coming spring featuring a collection of brand-new sculptures. Titled “Of the Earth“, it will feature five exclusive new works from Polish-American artist Olga Ziemska. The incoming exhibition will bring to a close Human + Nature’s two-year run at the arboretum which first unveiled five breathtaking sculptures by renowned multi-disciplinary South African artist Daniel Popper in May 2021. Already the largest-ever exhibition of Popper’s work, the arboretum then added three additional sculptures designed by Popper on June 17th, 2022 bringing the total to 8. While Human + Nature will officially close at the end of February 2023 to make way for “Of the Earth”, one of Popper’s pieces of art was installed as a permanent centennial sculpture and will remain in the Arboretum’s grounds. Like Human + Nature, the sculptures on show for “Of the Earth” will be created exclusively for Arboretum visitors. It will also be the largest exhibition of Olga Ziemska’s work to date as it was for her predecessor Daniel popper.
