Rio Rancho vandals trash lawn decorations

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Some Rio Rancho neighbors also found their yard decorations trashed and strewn around the neighborhood. Surveillance video from one home shows the vandals hopping out of a dark-colored pickup around 3:00 a.m., then making off with decorations from the front yard.

It’s a similar scene to one that recently happened in Rio Rancho , with vandals showing up in a dark pickup and tossing decorations into the bed. If anyone has information on these incidents, they are asked to call Rio Rancho police.

