ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Rancho, NM

Rio Rancho vandals trash lawn decorations

By Scott Brown
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WUHGs_0jwDMOVB00

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Some Rio Rancho neighbors also found their yard decorations trashed and strewn around the neighborhood. Surveillance video from one home shows the vandals hopping out of a dark-colored pickup around 3:00 a.m., then making off with decorations from the front yard.

Story continues below:

It’s a similar scene to one that recently happened in Rio Rancho , with vandals showing up in a dark pickup and tossing decorations into the bed. If anyone has information on these incidents, they are asked to call Rio Rancho police.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

I-25 southbound reopened south of Santa Fe

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – NMRoads is reporting a closure on I-25 southbound at La Bajada, south of Santa Fe is now reopened. NMRoads reported the closure Thursday morning due to a jack-knifed tractor-trailer. No other information about the crash has been released at this time. Drivers are asked to reduce speed in the area.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque parks get noticed by national nonprofit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque parks are doing a better job of serving the community, according to rankings from a national group. The nonprofit Trust For Public Land released its park rankings for the 100 largest cities in the U.S. Albuquerque came in 34th, three slots higher than last year. The factors that scored the most […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Rio Rancho tire slashing, Dark street lights, Snow and rain, New Year’s trash collection, Uber discount

Wednesday’s Top Stories Wednesday’s Five Facts [1] VIDEO: Rio Rancho hit again by tire slashers – Rio Rancho police are investigating a second mass tire slashing that hit a neighborhood. It happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday near 528 and High Resort. Police say officers responded to several reports of tire slashing throughout the city Monday. […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
rrobserver.com

City of Rio Rancho New Year’s closures

City of Rio Rancho offices and facilities will be closed Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday. Emergency and public-safety services will operate without interruption. For additional information about the City of Rio Rancho, including a listing of other observed city government holidays, visit the...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Trash collection halted for New Year's

Albuquerque Solid Waste Management Department will not be collecting trash, recycling, or large items on New Year's Day. Albuquerque Solid Waste Management Department will not be collecting trash, recycling, or large items on New Year's Day. Video shows San Juan County deputy shoot sword-wielding …. Video shows San Juan County...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: Rio Rancho hit again by tire slashers

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Video shows thieves slashing tires around 4:30 a.m. Monday in Rio Rancho near 528 and High Resort Blvd. “It was really sad the day after Christmas too. Like, wake up to that,” Lori Wright said. Her next-door neighbors are now stuck with a $1,200 bill. Her neighbors aren’t the only ones […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in New Mexico and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Search remains open for Roundhouse seat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Applications are once again open to fill a state house seat on Albuquerque’s west side. House District 16 stretches from Central on the west side of the river, up to Montaño. It became vacant in November when Antonio “Moe” Maestas stepped down to fill a Senate seat appointment. The Bernalillo County Commission […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Investigates: looking back at impactful investigations in 2022

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigative journalism is a core piece of the mission of KRQE News 13. For decades, News 13’s investigative reporting team has put hours into telling longer, more detailed stories that expose problems, hold the powerful accountable, and shed more light on complicated topics. Celebrating the team’s work in 2022, KRQE News 13 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

South Broadway Cultural Center receiving renovations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The renovations continue at the South Broadway Cultural Center. The center posted on Twitter Wednesday that crews are putting up new ceiling tiles. New lighting has already been installed. The center has gradually made improvements throughout the year, like installing new curtains to the John Lewis Theatre. More upgrades are expected to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

46K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy