ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
KICK AM 1530

Missouri Firefighters Rescued a Frightened Deer Stuck in Icy Lake

Not all heroes wear capes. Some slowly slide across an icy lake with a ladder to rescue a deer just like some Missouri firefighters just did. This close encounter of the deer kind just happened a few days ago as shared by the Gravois Fire Protection District on Facebook. As they tell the story, the deer is named Randy (named after the fact I'm told) who got himself into a bad situation on a frozen lake which he was unable to escape from. That's when the Missouri firefighters came to the rescue.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

Gigantic Antique Mall in Missouri Will Take Hours To Walk Through

Get your walking shoes on and prepare to walk for hours and search for treasure in the largest antique mall in Missouri, Relics. Located in Springfield, Missouri, Relics is a 90,000-square-foot building with thousands and thousands of treasures to be found. Everything you can image (or maybe not image) can be found at Relics. Stuff from your childhood, things you never thought you would need, and stuff you just can't leave without. It's like a never-ending garage sale that goes for miles and miles.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KICK AM 1530

What’s the New Richest City in Missouri? This One & It’s Loaded

If you're looking for a city with the most bling, which one sits at the top in Missouri? There's a new #1 and the households there are completely loaded with cash. Even as a kid, I could tell that Chesterfield, Missouri was for the well-to-do. That's not a criticism, by the way. I'm happy when people find success. Sure, there might have been a little envy in that statement, too, but my point is that the people who live in Chesterfield aren't bad people because they're rich. And, boy are they rich. Only In Your State recently updated their richest cities in Missouri and good ole Chesterfield is now perched at the top at #1.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
KICK AM 1530

Golf Magazine Just Named This the Best Golf Course in Missouri

If golf is your priority for 2023, there's one course in Missouri that was just named the best in the state by the preeminent golf publication in the world. Unlike a lot of internet "best of" lists, this isn't just one blogger's opinion. This is Golf Magazine and they used a lot of science to determine which course is best in Missouri. According to the methodology they shared, they asked a group of 100 panelists to rate different courses based on a number of variables. They assigned what they call "buckets" which each panelist uses to rate the courses. Here's a snippet of where it goes from there:
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

These 15 Tiny Towns in Illinois Defiantly Have Small Town Charm

Illinois has some of the best cities in the world in my opinion, but if your looking for that small-town charm there are plenty of towns that provide that feeling. Coming from New York and moving to a small town of 2,500 people I know the feeling of culture shock from moving from a city to a small town. However, there are advantages to living in a small town, you know your neighbors, small school districts mean more one-on-one time with teachers and students, and silence at night. I have to admit, that last one took me a while to get used to. Listening to crickets over police car sirens was a BIG difference for me.
ILLINOIS STATE
KICK AM 1530

This Must Have Iconic Deep-Fried Dish Makes Missouri Famous

If you've ever lived in Missouri or just visited you know that this staple is a must-have treat at any restaurant you eat at. No matter which restaurant you dine at, especially if you're visiting a St. Louis restaurant, you will find this appetizer dish on every menu. Toasted Ravioli and the Food Network have dubbed this delicious appetizer the Missouri dish to try.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

KICK AM 1530

Quincy, IL
24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kickam1530.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy