FiberMax Center for Discovery receives combined $2.6 million gift
The FiberMax Center for Discovery, a nonprofit agricultural history and education center in Lubbock, Texas, has announced gifts totaling $2.6 million from Craig and Ann McDonald, Joe and Christy Hurst, and Terry and Sheri Hurst in support of AgWorks, an agricultural literacy wing at the center. The combined gift is...
Clif Family Foundation invites applications for small grants
The Clif Family Foundation was established in 2006 to support grassroots groups with inspiring ideas and limited funds. The foundation invites applications for its Operational Support grants program, which will give priority to: proposals that address two or more of its funding priorities at the same time—strengthening the food system, enhancing equitable community health outcomes, and safeguarding the environment and natural resources; applicants that demonstrate strong community ties; and those that operate within viable and clearly defined plans for positive change.
American Psychological Foundation invites applications for cancer wellness research
The American Psychological Foundation invites applications for its Alice F. Chang Cancer Wellness Grant. Chang was a scientist-practitioner and founder of the Academy for Cancer Wellness, a nonprofit organization benefiting cancer patients, along with their relatives and friends. A single grant of up to $11,000 will be awarded to a...
NEA Foundation invites applications for professional development opportunities
The NEA Foundation is an independent national philanthropic organization founded by educators to promote the absolute best in public education. The foundation invites applications for its Learning & Leadership Grants program. Through the program, grants of between $1,500 and $5,000 will be awarded to provide resources for educators hoping to engage in professional learning that can be implemented in their classrooms. Grants will be awarded to individuals to participate in high-quality professional development such as summer institutes, conferences, seminars, travel abroad programs, or action research, as well as to groups to fund collegial study, including study groups, action research, lesson plan development, or mentoring experiences for faculty or staff.
Foundation Fighting Blindness invites applications for Career Development Program
The Foundation Fighting Blindness was established in 1971 by a passionate group of individuals driven to find treatments and cures for blinding retinal diseases that were affecting themselves or loved ones. Today, the foundation seeks to drive the research that will provide preventions, treatments, and cures for people affected by retinitis pigmentosa, macular degeneration, Usher syndrome, and the entire spectrum of retinal degenerative diseases.
Rose Foundation invites applications for California Environmental Grassroots Fund
The Rose Foundation for Communities and the Environment invites applications for its California Environmental Grassroots Fund. The fund supports small and emerging grassroots groups tackling challenging environmental problems across California. Issues supported include but are not limited to environmental health and justice, climate advocacy and resilience, land management and urban sprawl, habitat and wilderness protection, water resources, sustainable agriculture, and pollution and toxics.
PhRMA Foundation invites applications for value assessment–health outcomes research
The PhRMA Foundation works to improve public health by proactively investing in innovative research, education, and value-driven health care. To that end, the foundation invites applications for its Postdoctoral Fellowship in Value Assessment–Health Outcomes Research. Stipend support of $60,000 per year for two years will be awarded to support individuals (U.S. and non-U.S. citizens) engaged in a multidisciplinary, collaborative research training program at an accredited U.S. university that will extend their credentials in value assessment and/or health outcomes research.
Minnesota foundations award over $9.9 million in community grants
The Saint Paul & Minnesota, F.R. Bigelow, and Mardag foundations have announced that, together and independently, they have awarded more than $9.9 million to nonprofits in the state. The second round of grantmaking in 2022 will support a diverse range of organizations working to build strength across Minnesota communities. Recipients...
Western Reserve Health Foundation invites applications for projects in Mahoning County
The Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley invites applications for its Western Reserve Health Foundation (WRHF) grant program. WRHF seeks to improve the health and well-being of all residents of Mahoning County and recognizes that residents experience varying degrees of health based on the structures, cultures, and geographies in which they are situated. For example, some problems are experienced more intensely by certain racial or ethnic populations, rural or urban communities, women, LGBTQAI+ persons, or people with disabilities. Therefore, the size and scope of awarded grants will reflect the different depths and complexities of these barriers to ensure that all residents can equitably achieve and maintain health and well-being.
