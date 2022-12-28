The Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley invites applications for its Western Reserve Health Foundation (WRHF) grant program. WRHF seeks to improve the health and well-being of all residents of Mahoning County and recognizes that residents experience varying degrees of health based on the structures, cultures, and geographies in which they are situated. For example, some problems are experienced more intensely by certain racial or ethnic populations, rural or urban communities, women, LGBTQAI+ persons, or people with disabilities. Therefore, the size and scope of awarded grants will reflect the different depths and complexities of these barriers to ensure that all residents can equitably achieve and maintain health and well-being.

