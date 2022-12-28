Read full article on original website
towntopics.com
Enjoying Special Senior Night for PHS Boys’ Hockey, Garlock Scores Winning Goal as Tigers Edge Brick 6-5
LOCKED IN: Princeton High boys’ hockey player Ethan Garlock, left, goes after the puck in recent action. Senior forward and assistant captain Garlock tallied two goals, including the game-winner, and added an assist as PHS defeated Brick 6-5 on December 20 at Hobey Baker Rink as it held its annual Senior Night celebration. The Tigers, now 3-1, are next in action when they face Ocean Township on January 2 at the Mercer County Skating Center. (Photo by Frank Wojciechowski)
No. 5 Rutgers Prep falls short - Pete and Jameer Nelson Classic - Boys basketball
Jadin Collins led his team with 14 points and six boards but Rutgers Prep, No. 5 in NJ.com’s Top 20, could not overcome a slow start as Cardinal O’Hara (PA) prevailed, 73-53, in the Pete and Jameer Nelson Play-By-Play Classic at Widener University in Chester, PA. Franklin Jones...
Rando’s clutch shooting from beyond arc, team defense leads EHT past Haddonfield
As Egg Harbor Township settled into its offensive sets, Christian Rando didn’t wander too far away from the 3-point line. The senior guard is a shooter and loves to step beyond the arc and fire away. “I like the wing, too, but the corner will do,” he said.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS football duo signs with universities
WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School senior football players Saboor Karriem and Jarvis Jones signed letters of intent accepting football scholarships. Karriem, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound wide receiver, signed with the University of Illinois. Jones, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound defensive back, signed with the University of Connecticut. Karriem caught...
Shore Conference Boys Basketball Thursday Scoreboard, 12/29/22
Junior Owen Baker scored 14 points and senior Delani Hyde put up 12 points and five blocks to lead the Mariners over the Hawks. Sophomore Sherrod Nelson added 10 points for Toms River North. Senior Evan Weiner scored 14 points and sophomore Aidan Lunn scored all nine of his points...
Boys basketball: Camden Tech tops Salem Tech - Atlantic Tech Holiday Tournament
Salvatore Algeri scored 22 points to lead the way for Camden Tech as it defeated Salem Tech 63-41 in the consolation game of Atlantic Tech Holiday Tournament at Atlantic Tech High School in Mays Landing. Camden Tech (1-4) jumped out to an early 18-7 lead at the end of the...
Boys Basketball: Camden Catholic, Cinnaminson picks up second wins in Butch McLean Tournament
Camden Catholic got double figure scoring contributions from three different players in a 62-56 victory over Rancocas Valley at the Butch McLean Memorial Tournament, in Haddon Heights. Tobe Nwobu (23 points), Braelen Crump (14 points), and Mel Jones (11 points) led Camden Catholic (5-1) on offense. The Irish led by...
The next Irish great? Camden Catholic’s Spaulding wins Mustang Classic as 9th seed
Camden Catholic freshman Sammy Spaudling did not miss his chance to make a first impression Wednesday at the Mustang Wrestling Classic. The confident 15-year-old, a resident of Runnemede, came from the No. 9 seed to win the 120-pound title at Brick Memorial. Spaulding was named the Outstanding Wrestler in the lower weights. He did not allow a point in any of his four bouts.
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange Campus HS football star Richards signs with Univ. of Maryland
EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange Campus High School senior wide receiver Joshua Richards signed a letter of intent accepting a full football scholarship to the University of Maryland on Wednesday, Dec. 21, during national signing day. Richards, a 6-foot-4, 180-pounder, had 45 receptions for 755 yards and seven...
Rutgers NIL collective receives 5-figure pledge from donor who will match men’s basketball donations
Rutgers basketball fans have seen Dave Anderson’s name sporadically on social media as of late, with multiple Scarlet Knights sharing their favorite passages from his most recent book over the past 12 months. This week, the author and motivational speaker made his biggest contribution to the Rutgers community yet.
Boys Basketball: No. 2 Camden, No. 6 Don Bosco Prep at John Wall Invit. in Raleigh
Aaron Bradshaw’s 22 points and 13 rebounds powered Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 67-48 victory over Panther Creek (N.C). in the John Wall Holiday Invitational - Coby White Bracket in Raleigh, North Carolina. Bradshaw, a University of Kentucky commit, had 14 points and eight...
Ewing lottery player “cracks the safe”, wins scratch off jackpot
EWING, NJ – A scratch off ticket sold at Lucky Mart in Ewing was enough to win 50% of the progressive jackpot of the $5 Crack The Safe game hosted by the New Jersey Lottery Commission. One lucky player purchased a ticket for the $5 Crack The Safe winning $13,508, 50% of the progressive jackpot on Thursday, December 22. Fast Play Progressive tickets are sold at any retailer and offer a fast way for players to see if their ticket is a lucky winner. The winning ticket was sold at Lucky Mart, 1867 Olden Ave., Ewing in Mercer County. The post Ewing lottery player “cracks the safe”, wins scratch off jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
newjerseylocalnews.com
The World Is About to Hear a Lot More Jersey Club Music, But It All Begins in Jersey
Jersey Club music has been a staple in the state for decades, but it seems the rest of the world is just now starting to take notice. Jersey Club music has always served as a unifying force, inspiring a wide range of people to participate in anything from sexy walking to hip-rocking.
trentondaily.com
This Week in History: Exploring the Stacy-Trent Hotel
Throughout the 20th century, the City of Trenton was booming with industry and excitement. With a thriving manufacturing hub and bustling downtown, Trenton was the place to be. The Stacy-Trent Hotel embodied this portion of Trenton’s past in many ways. The Trenton City Museum recently released an expansive collection of literature and resources exploring the Stacy-Trent and what its presence meant for the Capital City. Additional details regarding this new collection are available here: Ellarslie – Exhibits. In light of this exciting new exhibit, let’s explore the legacy of the iconic Stacy-Trent Hotel.
towntopics.com
Death of Princeton Student is Determined a Suicide
The death in October of Princeton University student Misrach Ewunetie has been ruled a suicide. The Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s office released an autopsy report Wednesday, December 28 on the 20-year-old member of the Class of 2024, who was missing for nearly a week before her body was discovered on October 20 near the University’s tennis courts.
towntopics.com
Obituaries 12/28/2022
On Sunday, December 4, 2022, Richard “Dick” M. Davidson of Chestnut Hill, MA, formerly of Princeton, NJ, passed away at the age of 89. Dick was born on October 21, 1933 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to William and Sarah (Frye) Davidson. He attended Baldwin Township High School in Pittsburgh, PA, and was named valedictorian of his graduating class in 1951. He then attended Pennsylvania State University where he received a bachelor’s degree in science in 1955.
towntopics.com
PDS Presents Exhibition of Stop-Motion Animation
“YENE FIKIR ETHIOPIA (MY LOVE ETHIOPIA)”: This still from a 2019 film by Gabrielle Tesfaye is featured in “an explorer, a tracer of lost tribes, a seeker of clues to feelings,” an exhibition of stop-motion animation by Tesfaye, Carrie Hawks, and Jordan Wong, on view January 9 through March 24 at the Anne Reid ’72 Gallery at Princeton Day School.
towntopics.com
ACP Presents “Painting Women” Exhibition, Classes
“ON THE DEATH OF MY FATHER”: This 1980 work by Charles David Viera is part of his exhibition “Painting Women: Variations on a Theme,” on view January 7 through February 4 at the Arts Council of Princeton. An artist’s reception is on January 7 from 3 to 5 p.m.
$141,000 lottery ticket sold in Middlesex County
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ – A Jersey Cash 5 jackpot winning ticket was sold this week at David’s Stationery in South Plainfield. The lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn, winning the $141,918 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Tuesday, December 27, drawing. The winning numbers were: 06, 08, 20, 26 and 32 and the XTRA number was: 02. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold. The post $141,000 lottery ticket sold in Middlesex County appeared first on Shore News Network.
Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot
TOMS RIVER, NJ – There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday’s Megamillions lottery, but three New Jersey residents won a total of $40,000 in the drawing. The Megamillions jackpot is now $640 million for Friday’s drawing. Three winning tickets were sold in New Jersey on Tuesday. A $20,000 ticket was sold at Town Square Place in Jersey City. A $10,000 ticket was sold at Ricks Farm in Somerdale and a third was sold at News Plus in Toms River. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, December 27, drawing were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was The post Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
