1011now.com
Lancaster County man arrested for stalking again
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lancaster County man with a history of stalking has been arrested again for the same crime. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division arrested Jeffrey Dieken, 45, of Hickman for stalking and violation of a protection order following a month-long investigation. LSO said...
Three arrested in Mills County
(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. On Thursday, 21-year-old Nicholas Turnbull, of Red Oak, was arrested for Driving Under Suspension. 38-year-old Lambert Campuzano, of Columbus, NE, and 35-year-old Clayton Shane Geick, of Council Bluffs, were arrested in separate incidents on Friday. Campuzano is charged with OWI 1st and Geick Violated a No Contact Order.
KETV.com
One person critically injured after incident in west Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said one person was critically injured after an incident Thursday night in west Omaha. At 6:51 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting victim in a neighborhood near 156th and Pacific streets. After investigation, authorities said the caller was "extremely intoxicated and possibly fell,"...
WIBW
Murder charges filed against Topeka man for kidnapping, killing of Omaha woman
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nebraska prosecutors filed murder charges Friday against a Topeka man previously accused of kidnapping an Omaha woman. Douglas Co., Neb. Attorney Don Kleine said Aldrick Scott, 47, now faces additional counts of first degree murder, use of a firearm and tampering with evidence. Scott was arrested...
UPDATE: OPD says no gunshot evidence in 153rd and Jackson incident Thursday
Authorities confirmed that one victim was transported to Began Mercy in critical condition after a shooting near 153rd Circle and Jackson Street.
Omaha Police: Missing 55-year-old woman found dead
According to the Omaha Police Department, missing woman Monica Helm was found dead in her vehicle Tuesday.
klin.com
LSO Apprehend Stalker Through Undercover Operation
Following a month-long investigation, members of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division arrested Jeffrey Dieken, 45, of Hickman, for stalking and violation of a protection order. Dieken was taken into custody through an undercover operation at Highway 77 and Old Cheney. Dieken believed that his victim was...
Red Oak Police Report One Arrest
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 52-year-old Richard Bryan Jenkins of Red Oak late Wednesday night for driving while suspended. Officers transported Jenkins to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $491.25 bond.
WOWT
BREAKING: 7-year-old dies from injuries sustained in house fire
KETV.com
Missing Omaha woman found deceased
The Douglas County Sheriff's office has found a missing Omaha woman deceased. Deputies say Monica Helm, 55, was last seen Thursday around 1 p.m. in the area around her home near 93rd and Redick Ave. She was found Tuesday night about three miles from where she was last seen. The...
WOWT
Family memorializes Omaha woman killed in hit-and-run
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha family is remembering their loved one nearly two months after her life was taken in a pedestrian hit-and-run accident. “This is our last, I won’t say goodbye, but this is our last chance to memorialize her.”. Dale Schuman lost his 29-year-old daughter, Jerica,...
KETV.com
7-year-old girl dies from injuries after Omaha house fire
OMAHA, Neb. — The 7-year-old girl hurt in an Omaha house fire on Tuesday morning has died, Omaha police confirmed to KETV NewsWatch 7. The fire started around 5:27 a.m. near 23rd and S streets. Fire investigators said crews found one person outside the house and two people inside...
Omaha Police announce arrest in 2015 cold case homicide
Omaha Police announced Wednesday that 35-year-old Cavin Cooper has been arrested for the alleged 2015 murders of two men.
1011now.com
Mother of kidnapped Utah child shares story
KSNB Local4
Lincoln woman arrested for stealing thousands from new casino
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman was arrested this week, accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Lincoln’s Warhorse Casino. An arrest affidavit alleges 37-year-old Diamond Helmstadter used a Texas woman’s I.D. to get inside the casino, then used a Lincoln man’s check to get cash advances from the casino multiple times.
WOWT
Family nervous after house is crashed into twice
News Channel Nebraska
Former Omaha daycare worker pleads not guilty to neglect charge after toddler falls down stairs
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former Omaha daycare worker faces a misdemeanor charge. A toddler, 2-and-a-half-year-old Lorenzo Ponce, suffered a head injury falling downstairs at an Omaha daycare in September. The boy is recovering but earlier in December his mother called it a frighteningly close call. “All three of our...
KETV.com
Overturned gravel truck blocks traffic Friday on Interstate 680 in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — An overturned gravel truck caused delays on Interstate 680 in Omaha on Friday morning. Around 9 a.m., a semitruck rolled over and lost a load of gravel, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The two right lanes of Interstate 680 northbound were closed due to...
WOWT
Tuesday Dec. 27 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 3 deaths
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. The Sarpy/Cass Health Department no longer publishes its COVID-19 dashboard. Instead, the...
WOWT
Southwest delays cause family to miss Christmas
