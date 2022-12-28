ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NE

1011now.com

Lancaster County man arrested for stalking again

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lancaster County man with a history of stalking has been arrested again for the same crime. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division arrested Jeffrey Dieken, 45, of Hickman for stalking and violation of a protection order following a month-long investigation. LSO said...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Western Iowa Today

Three arrested in Mills County

(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. On Thursday, 21-year-old Nicholas Turnbull, of Red Oak, was arrested for Driving Under Suspension. 38-year-old Lambert Campuzano, of Columbus, NE, and 35-year-old Clayton Shane Geick, of Council Bluffs, were arrested in separate incidents on Friday. Campuzano is charged with OWI 1st and Geick Violated a No Contact Order.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

One person critically injured after incident in west Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said one person was critically injured after an incident Thursday night in west Omaha. At 6:51 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting victim in a neighborhood near 156th and Pacific streets. After investigation, authorities said the caller was "extremely intoxicated and possibly fell,"...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

LSO Apprehend Stalker Through Undercover Operation

Following a month-long investigation, members of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division arrested Jeffrey Dieken, 45, of Hickman, for stalking and violation of a protection order. Dieken was taken into custody through an undercover operation at Highway 77 and Old Cheney. Dieken believed that his victim was...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police Report One Arrest

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 52-year-old Richard Bryan Jenkins of Red Oak late Wednesday night for driving while suspended. Officers transported Jenkins to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $491.25 bond.
RED OAK, IA
WOWT

BREAKING: 7-year-old dies from injuries sustained in house fire

An Omaha carwash is denying claims of damage to customers' cars. Hit-and-run victim memorialized; family hopes future deaths prevented. The family of Jerica Schuman memorialized their daughter Wednesday night at the scene of the accident that took her life. OPPD rolls turbine into new Turtle Creek station. Updated: 7 hours...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Missing Omaha woman found deceased

The Douglas County Sheriff's office has found a missing Omaha woman deceased. Deputies say Monica Helm, 55, was last seen Thursday around 1 p.m. in the area around her home near 93rd and Redick Ave. She was found Tuesday night about three miles from where she was last seen. The...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Family memorializes Omaha woman killed in hit-and-run

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha family is remembering their loved one nearly two months after her life was taken in a pedestrian hit-and-run accident. “This is our last, I won’t say goodbye, but this is our last chance to memorialize her.”. Dale Schuman lost his 29-year-old daughter, Jerica,...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

7-year-old girl dies from injuries after Omaha house fire

OMAHA, Neb. — The 7-year-old girl hurt in an Omaha house fire on Tuesday morning has died, Omaha police confirmed to KETV NewsWatch 7. The fire started around 5:27 a.m. near 23rd and S streets. Fire investigators said crews found one person outside the house and two people inside...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Mother of kidnapped Utah child shares story

$15K worth of equipment stolen from work truck in northeast Lincoln. The 10/11 Golden Apple Award is sponsored by Doane University College of Education. Fire Chief Dave Engler speaks to 10/11 NOW about 2022 and what's ahead in 2023 for Lincoln Fire & Rescue.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Lincoln woman arrested for stealing thousands from new casino

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman was arrested this week, accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Lincoln’s Warhorse Casino. An arrest affidavit alleges 37-year-old Diamond Helmstadter used a Texas woman’s I.D. to get inside the casino, then used a Lincoln man’s check to get cash advances from the casino multiple times.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Family nervous after house is crashed into twice

A missing Omaha woman has been found dead in her vehicle. 6 News was out with Nebraska Game and Parks Tuesday to test the safety of ice on Omaha's lakes. Three cousins are in the hospital after a house fire at 23rd and S Tuesday morning.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Overturned gravel truck blocks traffic Friday on Interstate 680 in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — An overturned gravel truck caused delays on Interstate 680 in Omaha on Friday morning. Around 9 a.m., a semitruck rolled over and lost a load of gravel, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The two right lanes of Interstate 680 northbound were closed due to...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Tuesday Dec. 27 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 3 deaths

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. The Sarpy/Cass Health Department no longer publishes its COVID-19 dashboard. Instead, the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Southwest delays cause family to miss Christmas

Eppley Airfield travelers are adjusting their plans to account for Southwest's continued scheduling issues. After delays and cancelled flights, an Omaha family made it back home for a delayed Christmas Day gathering. Emily's Thursday night forecast. Updated: 4 hours ago. Snow chances end tonight with a mild stretch into the...
OMAHA, NE

