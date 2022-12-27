Alabama defeated Kansas State ??-?? in the All-State Sugar Bowl on Saturday at the Caesars Superdome. Here's three things we leaned. In his final collegiate game, Alabama's star quarterback put on an aerial show. Young, who is projected as a Top 5 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, completed 15 of 21 passes for 321 yards. He carved up the K-State defense with his pin-point accuracy and quick-strike passing ability. Young completed passes for gains of 60, 47, 47, 32 and 28 yards. He averaged more than 20 yards a completion. All in all, it was a spectacular way for Young to end his brilliant college career and showcase his NFL-ready skill set for scouts.

