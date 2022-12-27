ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dennis Allen was asked if Saints regret trading C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Here's what he said.

The New Orleans Saints will line up against a very familiar face Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field when they play the Philadelphia Eagles. For the first time since he was drafted to New Orleans in 2019, the Saints have to view CJ Gardner-Johnson as an opponent rather than a teammate. He’s a defensive back for the Eagles now. New Orleans surprisingly traded Gardner-Johnson to Philadelphia back in the offseason, early into the 53-man roster deadline on Aug. 30 to be exact.
Three things we learned from Alabama's 45-20 win against Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl

Alabama defeated Kansas State ??-?? in the All-State Sugar Bowl on Saturday at the Caesars Superdome. Here's three things we leaned. In his final collegiate game, Alabama's star quarterback put on an aerial show. Young, who is projected as a Top 5 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, completed 15 of 21 passes for 321 yards. He carved up the K-State defense with his pin-point accuracy and quick-strike passing ability. Young completed passes for gains of 60, 47, 47, 32 and 28 yards. He averaged more than 20 yards a completion. All in all, it was a spectacular way for Young to end his brilliant college career and showcase his NFL-ready skill set for scouts.
K-State dynamo Deuce Vaughn draws easy comparisons to Darren Sproles

Darren Sproles and Deuce Vaughn see eye to eye — literally. Sproles, arguably the greatest player in Kansas State football history and a College Football Hall of Famer despite being only 5-foot-7, is a big fan of Vaughn, K-State’s 5-6 two-time consensus All-America junior running back who has led the Wildcats to Saturday’s Allstate Sugar Bowl against Alabama.
Alvin Kamara misses 2nd straight practice, while the Eagles see their quarterback return

Running back Alvin Kamara missed his second consecutive day of New Orleans Saints practice, while the Philadelphia Eagles saw the return of their most important player. Kamara’s absence was again related to a personal reason, the specifics of which the team did not disclose. The Saints were also without running back Dwayne Washington, who continues to miss time while he navigates cluster migraines, leaving David Johnson, Eno Benjamin and practice squad player Derrick Gore as the team’s only running backs at practice.
