Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dennis Allen was asked if Saints regret trading C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Here's what he said.
The New Orleans Saints will line up against a very familiar face Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field when they play the Philadelphia Eagles. For the first time since he was drafted to New Orleans in 2019, the Saints have to view CJ Gardner-Johnson as an opponent rather than a teammate. He’s a defensive back for the Eagles now. New Orleans surprisingly traded Gardner-Johnson to Philadelphia back in the offseason, early into the 53-man roster deadline on Aug. 30 to be exact.
Saints running back Mark Ingram will work as Alabama sideline reporter in Sugar Bowl
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram will be a sideline reporter during Saturday's Sugar Bowl showdown between Alabama and Kansas State inside the Caesars Superdome. The game is scheduled for 11 a.m. Ingram has agreed to be a part of the Crimson Tide Radio Network, specifically handling Alabama's side...
Which shade do you prefer in Orange Bowl? Plus a LeBron James prop: Best Bets for Dec. 30
Each day, one of our experts at Bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
Three things we learned from Alabama's 45-20 win against Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl
Alabama defeated Kansas State ??-?? in the All-State Sugar Bowl on Saturday at the Caesars Superdome. Here's three things we leaned. In his final collegiate game, Alabama's star quarterback put on an aerial show. Young, who is projected as a Top 5 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, completed 15 of 21 passes for 321 yards. He carved up the K-State defense with his pin-point accuracy and quick-strike passing ability. Young completed passes for gains of 60, 47, 47, 32 and 28 yards. He averaged more than 20 yards a completion. All in all, it was a spectacular way for Young to end his brilliant college career and showcase his NFL-ready skill set for scouts.
K-State dynamo Deuce Vaughn draws easy comparisons to Darren Sproles
Darren Sproles and Deuce Vaughn see eye to eye — literally. Sproles, arguably the greatest player in Kansas State football history and a College Football Hall of Famer despite being only 5-foot-7, is a big fan of Vaughn, K-State’s 5-6 two-time consensus All-America junior running back who has led the Wildcats to Saturday’s Allstate Sugar Bowl against Alabama.
Saints have no idea who’s playing QB for Eagles; LSU, Tulane getting ready for Monday
Good morning on this final Friday of 2022. Are you sad to see the year go, or is it good riddance? Meh. A little in between, huh?. Well, whether we’re ready for it or not, the calendar turns to 2023 on Sunday, and it does so with some key games coming up for our local football teams.
Why Jayden Daniels came back, and how his return helps LSU 'work on the finer details'
ORLANDO, Fla. — Jayden Daniels took his time making a decision while he waited for an NFL draft evaluation. There was the allure of turning pro, but would he get picked as high as he envisioned? The more Daniels considered it, the more he thought there was for him at LSU with all the hopeful possibilities of a second season.
Crimson rises to the top in Sugar Bowl and an upset brewing in Peach Bowl: Best Bets for Dec. 31
Each day, one of our experts at Bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
Cotton Bowl notebook: USC's Caleb Williams declares himself fit to play
USC sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams said Friday he was healthy enough to play against Tulane in the Cotton Bowl, but he would have to be smart about his injured hamstring. Williams pulled up before falling down on his own at the end of a 59-yard first-quarter run against Utah in...
Alvin Kamara misses 2nd straight practice, while the Eagles see their quarterback return
Running back Alvin Kamara missed his second consecutive day of New Orleans Saints practice, while the Philadelphia Eagles saw the return of their most important player. Kamara’s absence was again related to a personal reason, the specifics of which the team did not disclose. The Saints were also without running back Dwayne Washington, who continues to miss time while he navigates cluster migraines, leaving David Johnson, Eno Benjamin and practice squad player Derrick Gore as the team’s only running backs at practice.
Why did it take so long to get Taysom Hill involved last week? Here's the Saints OC's answer
New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael spoke for the first time since the team’s win against the Cleveland Browns last week, and offered an explanation for one of the persistent questions after that game: Why did it take so long to get Taysom Hill involved?. Though Hill lined...
Alvin Kamara was missing from Wednesday's Saints practice. Here's the full injury report.
Running back Alvin Kamara was absent from the New Orleans Saints’ practice Wednesday, the team’s first in preparation for Sunday’s Week 17 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles in Pennsylvania. His quadricep was listed on the opening injury report, along with a non-injury related personal reason. Saints coach...
