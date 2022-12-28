Tuesday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Century 47, North Salem 40
Pleasant Hill 48, Nestucca 30
Avista Holiday Tournament=
Prairie, Idaho 49, Pendleton 20
Cactus Jam=
Grants Pass 42, Phoenix Sunnyslope, Ariz. 35
Shorewood, Wash. 47, Sprague 37
Corvallis Tournament=
Crater 76, Parkrose 12
Regis High School Holiday Tourney=
Crosshill Christian 40, Horizon Christian Tualatin 36
Regis 56, Scio 21
Spartan Holiday Showcase=
Corvallis 65, Hood River 28
Summit 53, Churchill 42
Woodburn 36, Bend 20
Vince Dulcich Tournament=
Astoria 66, La Pine 14
Mark Morris, Wash. 54, Warrenton 10
Valley Catholic 43, Seaside 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Valley Catholic vs. North Marion, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0