The United States teeters on the brink of a complete meltdown at the border, yet the Biden administration is still consumed with blame-shifting and evasions. Whatever happens at the border must be the fault of the prior administration, President Joe Biden’s critics or circumstances beyond anyone’s control. And no matter how bad things get, it is definitely not in any way a “crisis at the border” — a phrase as taboo at the Biden White House as “black sheep” and “ladies and gentlemen” at Stanford University. Pancho Villa could ride again and detach a portion of the United States to serve as...

4 DAYS AGO