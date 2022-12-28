ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

New Year, New Laws in Illinois

The first of the year will see the enactment of new laws in the state of Illinois. University of Illinois Labor and Industrial Relations Professor, Michael Leroy, joins Andrea Darlas to talk about some of the new laws that will go into effect on January 1 and what they might mean for you.
ILLINOIS STATE
Jason Morton

Don't Forget To Fill Up Before The First Of Two Tax Raises Hit The Pumps On New Year's Day In Illinois

Why are we getting taxed twice and what exactly are the taxes per gallon?. Six months ago, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker approved freezing the July 1st, 2022, gas tax hike to help Illinois residents suffering from runaway inflation and gas prices poised to be over five dollars in even downstate areas. As we approach 2023, the 2022 gas tax hike is poised to take effect on January 1st, even though inflation is still high and people are still struggling with the realities of the previous year. Illinois is already the second-highest state for gas taxes, trailing only California, according to the Accounting and Consulting firm Pasquesi Sheppard LLC.
ILLINOIS STATE
KMOV

200 new laws set to take effect in Illinois in 2023

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nearly 200 new laws are set to take effect in Illinois in the new year, from criminal justice to health care and education. There are plenty of changes to know about before Sunday. State lawmakers passed a plan encouraging schools to teach safe gun storage...
ILLINOIS STATE
wdbr.com

GOP: Expect “chaos”

While they welcome a judge’s ruling Wednesday that lifting cash bail is unconstitutional in Illinois, the state’s Republicans still say there’s a mess – and Democrats are to blame. The Pretrial Fairness Act was to take effect Sunday. But dozens of state’s attorneys filed suit, and...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

New Illinois Laws That Could Impact Your Wallet in 2023

Nearly 200 new laws are going into effect beginning on New Year’s Day in Illinois, and several of those bills could have a direct impact on your pocketbook in 2023. Whether it’s the return of the state’s grocery tax, or the increase in the state’s minimum wage, a variety of laws will have an effect on your money in the new year, and we’re breaking down those new laws.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Contrary to Popular Belief, Illinois is a Magnet for Out-of-State Movers

If you've been keeping up with the news, you may have heard that Illinois has been losing residents to other states. This is, in fact, true. Illinois saw the largest number of residents pack their bags and move. However, this doesn't mean the state lost 65% of its residents. Recent data from Stacker tells a different story. In fact, Illinois ranks among the top states for inbound migration, meaning that a lot of people from other states are choosing to move to Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Population of Illinois drops — again

CHICAGO — According to U.S. Census Bureau data, Illinois’ population dropped for the ninth year in a row. Data from a recent U.S. Census Bureau report shows Illinois is the sixth most populous state in the country with 12,582,032 residents as of July 2022 — but that 104,437 residents have moved out of the state in the same period.  […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois’ minimum wage to increase

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois residents might see an increase in their pay next month, as the minimum wage will go up to $13 an hour on January 1 for most workers. It is part of the “$15 Minimum Wage Law” that Governor JB Pritzker signed in 2019, and businesses have been implementing the gradual […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wdbr.com

More Illinoisans can log on

You might say high-speed Internet is a necessity, not a frill. And, because of money from the American Rescue Plan Act, another 87,000 homes and businesses in Illinois will get into the 21-st Century. “When the American Rescue Plan was signed into law over a year and a half ago,...
ILLINOIS STATE
southarkansassun.com

Up To $700 Income, Property Tax Rebates Received In Illinois This Year

Up to $700 tax rebates were received by residents from Illinois since September. The tax rebates include those for individual income tax and property tax, says KHQA. On September 12, the first round of tax rebates was issued to residents across the state of Illinois. Due to the Illinois Family Relief Plan, the state has approved of the one-time payments to be issued to the residents. The one-time payments include two different tax rebates: one for individual income tax and another for property tax. The deadline for submission of the required paperwork to qualify was announced last October 17. Tax rebates will be received only by those who have filed their 2021 state taxes through the IL-1040 form.
ILLINOIS STATE

