ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa County, OK

Comments / 1

Related
KRMG

Tulsa police arrest man for choking woman, running from officers

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man is in custody after he reportedly choked a woman and tried to run away from police. A woman called police on Thursday night to report that her partner, Irwin Douglas, had assaulted and choked her. She told the 911 operator that Douglas went back inside an apartment, and she would be waiting for officers outside.
TULSA, OK
1600kush.com

Stillwater woman jailed on fentanyl trafficking charge

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 39-year-old Stillwater woman has been jailed on $150,000 bail pending a Jan. 9 court appearance on felony charges of trafficking fentanyl, possessing a gun during the commission of a drug crime, and neglecting four children ranging in age from 4 months to 17 years by failing to protect them from drugs.
STILLWATER, OK
KRMG

Wagoner County authorities looking for escaped inmate

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities in Wagoner County are looking for an escaped inmate. Coweta police confirm they are assisting the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office with the inmate who they think may be barricaded in a camper in Coweta. This is a developing story. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc....
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Wanted Man In Custody After Standoff With Tulsa Police

A wanted man is in custody after a short standoff with Tulsa Police. The standoff happened near 56th Street North and Peoria and lasted a few hours Wednesday evening. Tulsa Police were trying to arrest Cody Trisler for a felony warrant when they said he refused to come outside. The...
TULSA, OK
kggfradio.com

Caney PD Looking for Serial Scam Artist

The Caney Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect in a recent felony theft. On Christmas Eve, the Dollar General in Caney was the victim of a scam in which they lost over $1,000 dollars after the suspect tricked the cashier into placing money on a gift card. The crime was not discovered until December 28th when the store manager was reviewing transactions. During their investigation, Caney PD discovered that the suspect has numerous aliases and extensive criminal history in several states for similar types of crimes.
CANEY, KS
KRMG

Tulsa man arrested on 6 assault charges, including strangulation

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fugitive Warrants Unit say they arrested a man wanted on numerous warrants for domestic assault and battery. Jonathan Warner faces six charges for assault and battery, one of those for strangulation. Warner also faces a resisting arrest charge. Tulsa officers say they worked with...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Fire Department Investigates Arson At Dispensary

Tulsa Fire Investigators are asking for help finding the people who started a fire at a dispensary near East Apache Street and North Yale Avenue. Investigators shared surveillance video from 3leafs Dispensary that shows the two starting the fire. Police say the arson, which happened last week, caused about $500...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Owasso police searching for larceny suspects

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department says they are seeking assistance in identifying the pictured individuals. They are allegedly related to a larceny from a retailer. Anyone with information is asked to call the OPD tip line at 918-272-COPS or email Det, Gray at kgray@cityofowasso.com. When calling...
OWASSO, OK
KRMG

Police investigate after man shot in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man was shot in north Tulsa Tuesday night. Police said around 11 p.m., they were told a man was shot in the leg during a domestic altercation at a home near East 36th Street North and North Lewis Avenue. The man was...
TULSA, OK
kaynewscow.com

Ralston resident injured in accident

LONE GROVE — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that a Ralston resident is in good condition following an accident that occurred at 9:41 p.m. Dec. 29 on Buck Skin Road west of Meridian Road, two miles south of Lone Grove in Carter County. Troopers report that David M. Wood,...
RALSTON, OK
KOCO

Six arrested after early morning traffic stop in Stillwater

STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities arrested six people after a traffic stop early Tuesday morning in Stillwater. Shortly before 2:40 a.m., an officer stopped an SUV for an equipment violation. Police said seven people were in the vehicle, including a person in the rear hatch area. According to a news...
STILLWATER, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy