Wagoner County Walkaway Inmate In Custody, Sheriff Says
A walkaway inmate in Wagoner County is back in custody Friday afternoon, according to Sheriff Elliott. The sheriff said Shelby Goodnight was, “Taken in custody without incident around 2:15 p.m.”. A K9 Officer tracked with the dog about 1.5 miles in the woods where they found Goodnight hiding, according...
Tulsa police arrest man for choking woman, running from officers
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man is in custody after he reportedly choked a woman and tried to run away from police. A woman called police on Thursday night to report that her partner, Irwin Douglas, had assaulted and choked her. She told the 911 operator that Douglas went back inside an apartment, and she would be waiting for officers outside.
Stillwater woman jailed on fentanyl trafficking charge
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 39-year-old Stillwater woman has been jailed on $150,000 bail pending a Jan. 9 court appearance on felony charges of trafficking fentanyl, possessing a gun during the commission of a drug crime, and neglecting four children ranging in age from 4 months to 17 years by failing to protect them from drugs.
Tulsan accused of leaving threatening message & taking weapon to Tulsa clinic
Zachariah Kade McGuire is charged in a federal court for the incident in November 2022 after he tried to get an appointment.
Wagoner County authorities looking for escaped inmate
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities in Wagoner County are looking for an escaped inmate. Coweta police confirm they are assisting the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office with the inmate who they think may be barricaded in a camper in Coweta. This is a developing story. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc....
Wanted Man In Custody After Standoff With Tulsa Police
A wanted man is in custody after a short standoff with Tulsa Police. The standoff happened near 56th Street North and Peoria and lasted a few hours Wednesday evening. Tulsa Police were trying to arrest Cody Trisler for a felony warrant when they said he refused to come outside. The...
Caney PD Looking for Serial Scam Artist
The Caney Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect in a recent felony theft. On Christmas Eve, the Dollar General in Caney was the victim of a scam in which they lost over $1,000 dollars after the suspect tricked the cashier into placing money on a gift card. The crime was not discovered until December 28th when the store manager was reviewing transactions. During their investigation, Caney PD discovered that the suspect has numerous aliases and extensive criminal history in several states for similar types of crimes.
Tulsa man arrested on 6 assault charges, including strangulation
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fugitive Warrants Unit say they arrested a man wanted on numerous warrants for domestic assault and battery. Jonathan Warner faces six charges for assault and battery, one of those for strangulation. Warner also faces a resisting arrest charge. Tulsa officers say they worked with...
Authorities look for 2 people who set fire to north Tulsa dispensary
TULSA, Okla. — Investigators with the Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) are asking the public for help to identify people who were caught on surveillance video setting a fire at a north Tulsa dispensary. TFD said the arson happened on Dec. 18 around 2 a.m. at 3 Leafs Dispensary near...
TPD: 1 dead following collision involving motorcycle in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police said a 20-year-old man is dead following a collision near East 71st Street and South Memorial Drive Thursday night. Police said the man, who has not yet been identified, was driving approximately 80 mph when he collided with a sedan on Memorial. The driver...
Broken Arrow residents upset about recent break-ins, vandalism
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Homeowners in the New Bedford II and II neighborhood are upset about a recent string of car break-ins and incidents of vandalism – in a community they take care to maintain. Security video from one of those homeowners captured four people in hooded sweatshirts...
Stillwater police arrest 6 people on drug-related charges after traffic stop
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — A traffic stop in Stillwater on Tuesday led to the arrest of six people on drug-related charges. Stillwater police pulled over an SUV around 2:30 a.m. for an "equipment violation." The SUV was occupied by seven people, with one sitting in the rear hatch area of the vehicle.
Tulsa Fire Department Investigates Arson At Dispensary
Tulsa Fire Investigators are asking for help finding the people who started a fire at a dispensary near East Apache Street and North Yale Avenue. Investigators shared surveillance video from 3leafs Dispensary that shows the two starting the fire. Police say the arson, which happened last week, caused about $500...
Owasso police searching for larceny suspects
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department says they are seeking assistance in identifying the pictured individuals. They are allegedly related to a larceny from a retailer. Anyone with information is asked to call the OPD tip line at 918-272-COPS or email Det, Gray at kgray@cityofowasso.com. When calling...
Police arrest person for drunk driving after head-on crash in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A person was arrested for drunk driving overnight after the SUV they were driving hit a van head-on in midtown Tulsa. According to Tulsa police, the SUV was headed southbound on South Yale Avenue near East 15th Street when it crossed over into the northbound lanes and hit a van head-on.
Police investigate after man shot in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man was shot in north Tulsa Tuesday night. Police said around 11 p.m., they were told a man was shot in the leg during a domestic altercation at a home near East 36th Street North and North Lewis Avenue. The man was...
TPD: Woman shot while waiting for ride, in critical condition
At this time, police are working to locate a suspect involved in the shooting. An investigation is currently ongoing.
Tulsa police give $36k worth of gifts as part of department's 'Random Acts of Kindness'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department gave back this holiday season through their initiative, "Random Acts of Kindness." The department said it had a total of 42 officers across Tulsa giving out $36,000 worth of gifts to random people as well as several specific families in need.
Ralston resident injured in accident
LONE GROVE — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that a Ralston resident is in good condition following an accident that occurred at 9:41 p.m. Dec. 29 on Buck Skin Road west of Meridian Road, two miles south of Lone Grove in Carter County. Troopers report that David M. Wood,...
Six arrested after early morning traffic stop in Stillwater
STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities arrested six people after a traffic stop early Tuesday morning in Stillwater. Shortly before 2:40 a.m., an officer stopped an SUV for an equipment violation. Police said seven people were in the vehicle, including a person in the rear hatch area. According to a news...
