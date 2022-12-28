ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos County, OR

EWEB's water division donates equipment to help Mapleton

MAPLETON, Ore. — EWEB announced on their website that they are responding to Mapleton's call for aid due to a leak in the towns water system left over 200 homes without running water. EWEB says that it's sent 60 more water containers to town today, along with staff to...
Battles with health and loss birth Coos County bakery, Sweetheart Waffles

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Sweetheart Waffles' owner Amiee Blevins says the road to her own business has been etched with tough times. Times she overcame with her family. It's family that brought her back to Coos County after 26 years away from home and also family that motivated her onto the path to owning a business.
