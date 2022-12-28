Read full article on original website
Related
nbc16.com
EWEB's water division donates equipment to help Mapleton
MAPLETON, Ore. — EWEB announced on their website that they are responding to Mapleton's call for aid due to a leak in the towns water system left over 200 homes without running water. EWEB says that it's sent 60 more water containers to town today, along with staff to...
nbc16.com
Pump up the jams and bring your appetite to Coos Bay's 2023 New Year's party
COOS BAY, Ore. — Laser lights and Sweetheart Waffles will be there for people ringing in the New Year in Coos Bay. Surreal Sounds DJ Service and partners in Coos Bay join a second time to bring their 2023 New Year's Eve Party. Organizers have prepared a balloon drop...
nbc16.com
Battles with health and loss birth Coos County bakery, Sweetheart Waffles
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Sweetheart Waffles' owner Amiee Blevins says the road to her own business has been etched with tough times. Times she overcame with her family. It's family that brought her back to Coos County after 26 years away from home and also family that motivated her onto the path to owning a business.
nbc16.com
North Bend candidate's allegations don't merit criminal investigation, officials say
NORTH BEND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Justice Friday issued a statement dismissing a request by North Bend resident and former mayoral candidate Jim Rose that a criminal investigation be conducted into the actions of appointed and elected city leaders, North Bend City Administrator David Milliron said in a media release Friday.
Comments / 0