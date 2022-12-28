COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Sweetheart Waffles' owner Amiee Blevins says the road to her own business has been etched with tough times. Times she overcame with her family. It's family that brought her back to Coos County after 26 years away from home and also family that motivated her onto the path to owning a business.

COOS COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO