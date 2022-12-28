ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wtaj.com

Scattered flurries tonight, cold & breezy for Sunday

Light snow showers and flurries will continue to be scattered this evening and into the overnight hours. Temperatures will be chilly in the lower 20s with winds out of the west at 5-10 mph. Sunday will be brisk. A mostly cloudy sky with high temperatures in the upper 20s to...
The Weather Channel

January Temperature Outlook Trends Warmer In East, Midwest

Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. J​anuary's temperature outlook east of the Rockies will make the historic pre-Christmas cold outbreak feel like a distant memory, according to an update released Friday by The Weather Company, an IBM Business, and Atmospheric G2.
ALASKA STATE
WJLA

DC Weather: Sunshine continues Wednesday with temps nearing the 50s

WASHINGTON (7News) — We're in for another sunny day, so grab the sunglasses out the door on Wednesday. First Alert Weather continues to track a gradual warming trend through the end of the year. Temperatures will remain below freezing through mid-morning on Wednesday but will warm to around 50...
WASHINGTON, DC
WDTN

Light Snow Moves In, Warmer Temperatures

A few clouds Christmas morning gave way to sunshine and temperatures in the mid-teens. Clouds are increasing overnight that will set the stage for light snow developing Monday morning. Expect generally an inch or less, with up to two inches of accumulation, as a weak, clipper system swings by. During the event and afterwards, temperatures will be chilly in the 20s and 30s Monday and Tuesday.
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: polar air mass on final approach

THURSDAY: A big transition day across central and southwest Mississippi as a sharp Arctic cold front will drop into the region Thursday evening, pushing temperatures into the 10s for lows, with sub-zero degree wind chills by early Friday after topping out in the upper 50s to lower and middle 60s. Finish up any cold weather preps before sunset. Expect clouds to hang out through much of the day ahead of a burst of rain late afternoon and early evening that could briefly mix with sleet or snow north of I-20 as the cold air invades the area. We’ll watch for any roadway impacts in these areas. Winds will pick up with the passage of the front too – gusting 30-40 mph overnight, pushing wind chills between –10 and +5 by early Friday morning. Finish up any cold weather preps before sunset.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtaj.com

Clouds slowly decrease tonight, sunshine for Wednesday

Clouds are with us into the overnight hours but will slowly decrease into Wednesday morning. Temperatures tonight will hold steady in the low to mid 20s. Winds will be light and variable out of the south and west. Wednesday will bring back some milder temperatures. A good mix of clouds...
MyWabashValley.com

Snow Flurries/Warming Trend

Today brings cold temps to start the week and a few flurries today, at times. Highs will rise to near 30 this afternoon with an afternoon breeze adding a chill to the air. Any snow accumulations will only be around an inch. Tonight, cloudy and cold with lows in the teens. Tomorrow brings some breaks in the clouds and temps nearing the freezing mark. It’s the start of the warming trend that will come the remainder of the week and year. It will be a mild end with temps in the 40’s by midweek and in the mid to upper 50’s to end the week. There will be rain by Thursday night and Friday. Also, showers likely for New Year’s Eve. It will be a drier start to 2023.
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: 60s & 70s return to round out 2022, start 2023

WEDNESDAY: Not as cold of a start as warmer air begins to file in off the Gulf of Mexico. Morning 30s will warm into the 60s by afternoon amid a mix of sun and clouds. Expect breezes to kick out - gusting 20-25 mph through the afternoon hours. There is an outside chance of shower, most will stay dry during the day. Lows will fall back only to the 50s by early Thursday with a few passing showers overnight.
WCPO

Few flurries and perhaps some drizzle could make roads slick

Still plenty of clouds now through Tuesday with a chance for flurries and drizzle throughout our Monday night. A disturbance will slide across the Tri-State giving us the chance for slick roads or bridges into Tuesday morning. The rest of Tuesday will be a welcome forecast as we are finally rising above freezing for the first time in a few days.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy