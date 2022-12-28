ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Ted Rivers

7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible City

Pittsburgh is a city located in western Pennsylvania that is known for its rich history and cultural attractions. From its world-firsts, like the first gas station and the first movie theater, to its iconic bridges and landmarks, Pittsburgh has a lot to offer visitors and residents alike. The city is home to a number of universities, museums, and cultural institutions, as well as a thriving food and music scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

First Night in downtown Pittsburgh expected to ring in the new year in spectacular fashion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A big party is set to take place here in Pittsburgh on Saturday night. It's New Year's Eve and the First Night celebration here in the Steel City is looking to be a spectacular one.On Saturday night, this whole area will be full of people welcoming in the new year at Highmark's First Night New Year's Eve celebration. Goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023!Sarah Aziz, the Director of Festival Management at the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust and one of the main organizers of First Night, says that she can't wait to ring in the new year."Super Excited!...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh ranks No. 1 city for beer drinkers

Pittsburgh has gathered a number of monikers over the years. City of Steel, City of Bridges, and City of Champions, to name a few. Now, the city has a new championship under its belt: Best City for beer drinkers. It's the second year in a row the city has taken the top slot.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Brenda Tate hosting New Year’s program for seniors, Dec. 29

The Senior Jazz Connection program is hosting a New Year’s jazz and free lunch event for Pittsburgh seniors on Thursday, December 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Energy Innovation Center on Bedford Avenue in the Hill District. It’s hosted by 40-year Pittsburgh Police veteran and community...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Hundreds of pieces of luggage left behind at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hundreds of pieces of luggage are stranded at Pittsburgh International Airport after Southwest Airlines' widespread cancellations. Travelers like Lisa Kaufold of Chicago are annoyed and tired. Kaufold and her husband never got to spend Christmas with family in Munhall. After three canceled flights in Chicago, their bags made it to Pittsburgh. Instead of waiting any longer, they drove to the airport to pick up their luggage."We came to the airport yesterday and asked where it was located and they said it was still in Chicago," Kaufold said. "We were told it was here. So they said they would...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Butler Realtors association merges with Pittsburgh group

The nearly 70-year-old Butler County Association of Realtors is no more, but the former president said the merger with the Realtors Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh will provide more opportunities in exchange for its members’ dues. Megan Rummel spent nearly two years working on the merger, which will be complete...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Button

A good Samaritan brought Button to Animal Friends after finding her as a stray. Button is a friendly bunny who enjoys attention and loves to be petted. She is ready to charm you with her good looks and personality!. BunRuns are held nearly every Saturday from 2:30-4 p.m. and are...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Magazine To Launch Newsletter Aimed At Keeping You Healthy

Is your New Year’s resolution to get healthier, for you or your family?. Maybe you’re already working on becoming healthier, but want more tips on staying healthy?. Pittsburgh Magazine has the content for you! Our new weekly newsletter, entitled “BeWell,” will publish every Monday, beginning Jan. 9.
PITTSBURGH, PA
capitalanalyticsassociates.com

Spotlight On: Mark Popovich, Senior Managing Director and Pittsburgh Office Co-Head, JLL Capital Markets

December 2022 — In an interview with Invest:, Mark Popovich, senior managing director and Pittsburgh office co-head of JLL Capital Markets, talked about the strategies the company is implementing in the current economic landscape when there is still a great deal of uncertainty around issues like interest rates and a recession on the horizon. Popovich also provided insight into how a variety of markets are doing coming out of the pandemic, including office, retail, hotel and industrial.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia restaurant settles lawsuit for alleged wage violation

The new owners of DeeJay’s BBQ Ribs and Grille issued this statement about the settlement: “While DeeJay’s BBQ Ribs and Grille has recently changed ownership, we remain fully committed to the communities that we’re privileged to serve, to our valued customers and perhaps most importantly, to our dedicated team and staff. The previous ownership’s treatment […]
WEIRTON, WV
Total Food Service

Total Food Service

