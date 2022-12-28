Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible CityTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Mistake leads to homeless woman falling from tent during Pittsburgh encampment clearanceEdy ZooPittsburgh, PA
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Related
7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible City
Pittsburgh is a city located in western Pennsylvania that is known for its rich history and cultural attractions. From its world-firsts, like the first gas station and the first movie theater, to its iconic bridges and landmarks, Pittsburgh has a lot to offer visitors and residents alike. The city is home to a number of universities, museums, and cultural institutions, as well as a thriving food and music scene.
First Night in downtown Pittsburgh expected to ring in the new year in spectacular fashion
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A big party is set to take place here in Pittsburgh on Saturday night. It's New Year's Eve and the First Night celebration here in the Steel City is looking to be a spectacular one.On Saturday night, this whole area will be full of people welcoming in the new year at Highmark's First Night New Year's Eve celebration. Goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023!Sarah Aziz, the Director of Festival Management at the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust and one of the main organizers of First Night, says that she can't wait to ring in the new year."Super Excited!...
First look: second location for Back to the Foodture scheduled to open in new year
PITTSBURGH — Angel Magwood and Eddie Barnz were quick to draw in the curious and hungry when they brought their Back to the Foodture restaurant to the SouthSide Works last year with a family-friendly vibe, plenty of pop culture nostalgia and an expansive menu of wings, burgers and plenty of attention-getting ingredient combinations.
Pittsburgh chef gaining popularity for pasta creation on TikTok
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh chef has skyrocketed to social media fame, after his videos popping eggs to make noodles went viral. “It was a 12 second clip of me popping egg yolks,” Ryan Peters said. Peters said he posted the video casually before bed one night and woke...
Pittsburgh Diner Featured On TV Show Has Best French Toast In State, Website Says
One Pennsylvania diner known for its variety of French toast tops the best in the state, according to Eat This, Not That. The Dor-Stop on Potomac Avenue in Pittsburgh was featured in a 2008 episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" with Guy Fieri, who tried their Jumbot. Dor-Stop offers walnut,...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh ranks No. 1 city for beer drinkers
Pittsburgh has gathered a number of monikers over the years. City of Steel, City of Bridges, and City of Champions, to name a few. Now, the city has a new championship under its belt: Best City for beer drinkers. It's the second year in a row the city has taken the top slot.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Brenda Tate hosting New Year’s program for seniors, Dec. 29
The Senior Jazz Connection program is hosting a New Year’s jazz and free lunch event for Pittsburgh seniors on Thursday, December 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Energy Innovation Center on Bedford Avenue in the Hill District. It’s hosted by 40-year Pittsburgh Police veteran and community...
Abby Lee Miller sells ‘Dance Moms’ studio in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Abby Lee Miller has sold the dance studio in Penn Hills where the reality show “Dance Moms” began. According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, Allegheny County real estate records say the studio on Saltsburg Road was sold this month. The Tribune-Review said the...
Hundreds of pieces of luggage left behind at Pittsburgh International Airport
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hundreds of pieces of luggage are stranded at Pittsburgh International Airport after Southwest Airlines' widespread cancellations. Travelers like Lisa Kaufold of Chicago are annoyed and tired. Kaufold and her husband never got to spend Christmas with family in Munhall. After three canceled flights in Chicago, their bags made it to Pittsburgh. Instead of waiting any longer, they drove to the airport to pick up their luggage."We came to the airport yesterday and asked where it was located and they said it was still in Chicago," Kaufold said. "We were told it was here. So they said they would...
cranberryeagle.com
Butler Realtors association merges with Pittsburgh group
The nearly 70-year-old Butler County Association of Realtors is no more, but the former president said the merger with the Realtors Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh will provide more opportunities in exchange for its members’ dues. Megan Rummel spent nearly two years working on the merger, which will be complete...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Button
A good Samaritan brought Button to Animal Friends after finding her as a stray. Button is a friendly bunny who enjoys attention and loves to be petted. She is ready to charm you with her good looks and personality!. BunRuns are held nearly every Saturday from 2:30-4 p.m. and are...
Amtrak’s ‘Pennsylvanian’ connecting Pittsburgh and New York to get new Airo trains
PITTSBURGH — The passenger rail service from Amtrak connecting Pittsburgh and New York is among a select few routes nationally that will see its trains receive a major upgrade in the coming years that “will transform the travel experience.”. It’s part of an effort called Amtrak Airo, which...
Popular Mercer County bar is closing
A popular bar in Sharpsville announced its closure on Tuesday.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburgh Magazine To Launch Newsletter Aimed At Keeping You Healthy
Is your New Year’s resolution to get healthier, for you or your family?. Maybe you’re already working on becoming healthier, but want more tips on staying healthy?. Pittsburgh Magazine has the content for you! Our new weekly newsletter, entitled “BeWell,” will publish every Monday, beginning Jan. 9.
Deep-freeze thaw brings busted pipes, busy week for plumbers
The holiday season is busy enough during a normal year. But for plumbers, home heating contractors and emergency responders, the deep freeze over the past few days — and the warmer weather that is on the way — has made things even busier. “I’ve probably had 40 or...
capitalanalyticsassociates.com
Spotlight On: Mark Popovich, Senior Managing Director and Pittsburgh Office Co-Head, JLL Capital Markets
December 2022 — In an interview with Invest:, Mark Popovich, senior managing director and Pittsburgh office co-head of JLL Capital Markets, talked about the strategies the company is implementing in the current economic landscape when there is still a great deal of uncertainty around issues like interest rates and a recession on the horizon. Popovich also provided insight into how a variety of markets are doing coming out of the pandemic, including office, retail, hotel and industrial.
Marine who owns local auto-body shop helps fellow veteran in need with free repair
VALENCIA, Pa. — Military veterans share a bond unlike any other. When the owner of a local auto-body shop found another veteran in need, he went above and beyond to pay it forward. “I was in the Navy, I was heading for the marines before I got hurt,” said...
A visit to Crawford Village
Having snowed intermittently throughout the morning, the icy white crystals began to fall once more as my father drove along Fifth Avenue in d
West Virginia restaurant settles lawsuit for alleged wage violation
The new owners of DeeJay’s BBQ Ribs and Grille issued this statement about the settlement: “While DeeJay’s BBQ Ribs and Grille has recently changed ownership, we remain fully committed to the communities that we’re privileged to serve, to our valued customers and perhaps most importantly, to our dedicated team and staff. The previous ownership’s treatment […]
412 Blvd. of the Allies in Downtown Pittsburgh earns historic designation
A nine-story building at 412 Blvd. of the Allies in Downtown Pittsburgh has received a historic designation from the city. Pittsburgh City Council voted Wednesday to approve the historic nomination. The building, constructed in 1927, originally housed a hospital and then a pharmaceutical research, manufacturing and sales company, according to...
Total Food Service
New York City, NY
410
Followers
1K+
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT
Total Food Service is a monthly B2B publication focusing on the Restaurant, Foodservice, and Hospitality industries since 1990. With daily website articles, TFS is serving the industry with news, trends, insights, and exclusive interviews.https://totalfood.com/
Comments / 0