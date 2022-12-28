Read full article on original website
Last Sears Store in New York Permanently ClosesTy D.Newburgh, NY
Which Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing In Hudson Valley?Still UnsolvedKingston, NY
Popular New Jersey restaurant chain opens another location in the Garden StateKristen WaltersMahwah, NJ
Missing Nurse: Help Find Nicole Brown!Ossiana TepfenhartBlooming Grove, NY
Bears have fur brushed to knit Christmas toysAmy ChristieOtisville, NY
Newburgh to include African American oral history project in K-12 curricula
CITY OF NEWBURGH – Lillie Howard has “beautiful, beautiful memories” about her childhood in Newburgh’s historic East End. She smiled when she recalled growing up in her grandparents’ three-story home on Smith Street and watching her grandmother tend to the garden. “She liked to plant vegetables and things. She had a grape vine, and...
theharlemvalleynews.net
Dutchess County Deploys to Assist Storm-Ravaged Buffalo
Dutchess County Deploys to Assist Storm-Ravaged Buffalo. Poughkeepsie, NY… Dutchess County Public Works highway crew members are headed to Buffalo, New York to help the region dig out from an historic series of storms that have buried Erie County. According to news reports, at least 28 people have died.
Eastchester Father Of 4, Owner Of Popular Pizzerias, Dies Suddenly At Age 52
The owner of several popular Westchester County pizzerias who could often be found enthusiastically cheering on his children at their little league games has died. Eastchester resident Mike Provenzale died on Friday, Dec. 23 at the age of 52, according to his obituary. Born in Toronto, Canada in 1970 before...
Gruesome Injuries Suffered By Rockland Man Knocked Over Route 17 Median
A man from Rockland County who was struck trying to cross a stretch of Route 17 suffered a gruesome fate, responders revealed.Both his lower left leg and part of his right foot were amputated after he was knocked over the highway divider, they said.The 66-year-old Suffern resident was taken to Hack…
chroniclenewspaper.com
Country Deli to close, ward system fails to begin in Chester
The December 14 Chester town board meeting celebrated the efforts and contributions of a retiring business owner and heard critical public comments and suggestions. The board opened the meeting by honoring Anne-Marie McKevitt, a local resident and owner of Anne-Marie’s Country Deli. Since July 2010, McKevitt has served the Chester community in various ways, including feeding residents during the pandemic and providing hot cocoa during the town’s Toys for Tots drives. She recently retired so she can spend more time with her family.
hudsonvalleypress.com
“Fair Pay for Home Care” Launches in Hudson Valley
NEWBURGH – State Senator-elect Rob Rolison (R) and State Senator James Skoufis (D), with Assembly Members Jonathan Jacobson (D), Aileen Gunther (D) and Karl Brabenec (R), Deputy Supervisor/Councilman Scott Manley (R), Ulster County Legislator Phil Erner (D), City of Newburgh Council Member Giselle Martinez (D), Assemblymember-elect Chris Eachus (D), aging adults, disabled New Yorkers, home care workers, and advocates this week launched the Fair Pay for Home Care Campaign to end the New York’s worst-in-the-nation home care shortage by raising home care wages to 150% of the minimum wage by passing Fair Pay for Home Care (S5374, A6329).
Mid-Hudson News Network
Schmitt wants to be next state GOP chairman
NEW WINDSOR – With State Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy’s election to the House of Representatives in November, he will be vacating his political post in January. One of those being mentioned as possible successor is outgoing State Assemblyman Colin Schmitt of New Windsor, who lost a recent bid to run for Congress against Democrat Pat Ryan.
cornwallny.com
Town of Cornwall News
Please see attached State of Emergency Declaration. Subject: Proposed 3-Year Contract Between Cornwall and the New Windsor Volunteer Ambulance Corps (NWVAC) for Basic Life Support and Advanced Life Support Services. As most residents understand, individual municipalities are responsible for providing and maintaining an effective and sustainable ambulatory service to their...
3 New York Cities Make List Of Places With Most Murders This Year
Three cities in New York State have made the list of places with the highest murder rates. 24/7 Wall St. compiled the list. The cities on the list might surprise you. 24/7 Wall St. used homicide data from this year along with population 2020 data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Mid-Hudson News Network
DuBois ends 20 years as sheriff with ceremonial walk-out
GOSHEN – Orange County Sheriff Carl DuBois law enforcement career with formal walk-out on Thursday. DuBois was the longest serving sheriff in the county, for 20 years, and in that time, he said his team brought the office into the 21st century. “We’ve had people involved with the United...
Oh Deer! Up to 40 Hungry Deer Greet Man Each AM in Upstate NY
It's not uncommon to see large gatherings of deer in rural parts of Upstate New York, but a sight like this is certainly a bit unusual. Check out the video below of what looks like as many as 40 hungry deer staring down a man in Greene County, waiting patiently to fill their bellies.
Report says son of late detective and NYPD hero Steven McDonald will be promoted to police captain
NEW YORK, N.Y. - The son of Steven McDonald, the inspirational New York City detective who died in 2017, is being promoted to police captain, the New York Post reported. Lt. Conor McDonald, 35, is listed as No. 133 on the Captain’s Promotion List, according to department documents. The...
Decomposed Body Of Missing Hudson Valley Man Found On Island In New York
A Hudson Valley man who went missing from the region before Thanksgiving was found dead just after Christmas. On Tuesday, police confirmed a missing Lower Hudson Valley man was unfortunately found dead. He went missing about six weeks ago. Man Goes Missing From New Rochelle, New York. Christopher Corcoran, 61,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie Children’s Cabinet gains new co-chair
POUGHKEEPSIE – With Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison transitioning to the State Senate, City Administrator Marc Nelson, as the new mayor, will also become co-chair of the Poughkeepsie Children’s Cabinet. He will join Poughkeepsie Schools Superintendent Dr. Eric Rosser heading up the effort that was formed by Rosser and...
8 People Charged After Crack Cocaine Stash Found In Mount Vernon Home: Police
An early morning raid at a home in Westchester County resulted in the arrest of eight people and the seizure of a crack cocaine stash, police said. On Thursday, Dec. 22, around 5 a.m., police in Mount Vernon descended upon a residence at 111 South Fulton Ave. after an investigation into the sale of crack cocaine, according to an announcement by Mount Vernon Police from Wednesday, Dec. 28.
UPS truck collides with another vehicle in Newburgh
Police say the driver was hit by another vehicle and both drivers were taken to the hospital.
New York Man Tossed Teen Threw Window In Hudson Valley, DA
A 62-year-old Hudson Valley man is accused of assaulting two teens, including tossing one through a storefront window. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah and Dobbs Ferry Police Chief Manuel R. Guevara announced that a Dobbs Ferry man was arraigned on an indictment charging him with assaulting two 15-year-olds in September 2022.
talkofthesound.com
Manhunt After Four Armed Men Bailout of Car Following Pursuit in North End of New Rochelle
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (December 29, 2022) — Police Search Teams from New Rochelle Police Department and Westchester County Police Department are searching for a fourth armed suspect after a pursuit that ended with four armed suspects bailing out of a vehicle on Bon Air Avenue off North Avenue. Westchester...
Person Struck By Train Near Spring Valley Station
A person was injured after being struck by an MTA train in the Hudson Valley. The incident took place in Rockland County around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 in Spring Valley. According to MTA officials, the person was struck by a train departing Spring Valley Station at the Dutch Lane crossing.
