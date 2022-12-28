ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

theharlemvalleynews.net

Dutchess County Deploys to Assist Storm-Ravaged Buffalo

Dutchess County Deploys to Assist Storm-Ravaged Buffalo. Poughkeepsie, NY… Dutchess County Public Works highway crew members are headed to Buffalo, New York to help the region dig out from an historic series of storms that have buried Erie County. According to news reports, at least 28 people have died.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
chroniclenewspaper.com

Country Deli to close, ward system fails to begin in Chester

The December 14 Chester town board meeting celebrated the efforts and contributions of a retiring business owner and heard critical public comments and suggestions. The board opened the meeting by honoring Anne-Marie McKevitt, a local resident and owner of Anne-Marie’s Country Deli. Since July 2010, McKevitt has served the Chester community in various ways, including feeding residents during the pandemic and providing hot cocoa during the town’s Toys for Tots drives. She recently retired so she can spend more time with her family.
CHESTER, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

“Fair Pay for Home Care” Launches in Hudson Valley

NEWBURGH – State Senator-elect Rob Rolison (R) and State Senator James Skoufis (D), with Assembly Members Jonathan Jacobson (D), Aileen Gunther (D) and Karl Brabenec (R), Deputy Supervisor/Councilman Scott Manley (R), Ulster County Legislator Phil Erner (D), City of Newburgh Council Member Giselle Martinez (D), Assemblymember-elect Chris Eachus (D), aging adults, disabled New Yorkers, home care workers, and advocates this week launched the Fair Pay for Home Care Campaign to end the New York’s worst-in-the-nation home care shortage by raising home care wages to 150% of the minimum wage by passing Fair Pay for Home Care (S5374, A6329).
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Schmitt wants to be next state GOP chairman

NEW WINDSOR – With State Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy’s election to the House of Representatives in November, he will be vacating his political post in January. One of those being mentioned as possible successor is outgoing State Assemblyman Colin Schmitt of New Windsor, who lost a recent bid to run for Congress against Democrat Pat Ryan.
NEW WINDSOR, NY
cornwallny.com

Town of Cornwall News

Please see attached State of Emergency Declaration. Subject: Proposed 3-Year Contract Between Cornwall and the New Windsor Volunteer Ambulance Corps (NWVAC) for Basic Life Support and Advanced Life Support Services. As most residents understand, individual municipalities are responsible for providing and maintaining an effective and sustainable ambulatory service to their...
CORNWALL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

DuBois ends 20 years as sheriff with ceremonial walk-out

GOSHEN – Orange County Sheriff Carl DuBois law enforcement career with formal walk-out on Thursday. DuBois was the longest serving sheriff in the county, for 20 years, and in that time, he said his team brought the office into the 21st century. “We’ve had people involved with the United...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie Children’s Cabinet gains new co-chair

POUGHKEEPSIE – With Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison transitioning to the State Senate, City Administrator Marc Nelson, as the new mayor, will also become co-chair of the Poughkeepsie Children’s Cabinet. He will join Poughkeepsie Schools Superintendent Dr. Eric Rosser heading up the effort that was formed by Rosser and...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

8 People Charged After Crack Cocaine Stash Found In Mount Vernon Home: Police

An early morning raid at a home in Westchester County resulted in the arrest of eight people and the seizure of a crack cocaine stash, police said. On Thursday, Dec. 22, around 5 a.m., police in Mount Vernon descended upon a residence at 111 South Fulton Ave. after an investigation into the sale of crack cocaine, according to an announcement by Mount Vernon Police from Wednesday, Dec. 28.
MOUNT VERNON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York Man Tossed Teen Threw Window In Hudson Valley, DA

A 62-year-old Hudson Valley man is accused of assaulting two teens, including tossing one through a storefront window. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah and Dobbs Ferry Police Chief Manuel R. Guevara announced that a Dobbs Ferry man was arraigned on an indictment charging him with assaulting two 15-year-olds in September 2022.
DOBBS FERRY, NY
Daily Voice

Person Struck By Train Near Spring Valley Station

A person was injured after being struck by an MTA train in the Hudson Valley. The incident took place in Rockland County around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 in Spring Valley. According to MTA officials, the person was struck by a train departing Spring Valley Station at the Dutch Lane crossing.
SPRING VALLEY, NY

