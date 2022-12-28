ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Daily Log: 12/28

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e0Yxd_0jwDIBsu00

Births

Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center

Dyamond Brown, Toledo, girl, Dec. 18.

Leticia and Jose Hernandez, Toledo, boy, Dec. 19.

Krista and Andrew Allen, Toledo, boy, Dec. 20.

Omolola Akinduro and Markanjuola Adara, Sylvania, boy, Dec. 20.

Emilee and Kyle Beason, Bowling Green, girl, Dec. 21.

ProMedica Flower Hospital

Kaylee and Josh Carpenter, Blissfield, Mich., boy, Dec. 23.

Katie Badenhop, Toledo, girl, Dec. 25.

Assata Dougherty, Toledo, girl, Dec. 25.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Madison Ethridge, Toledo, girl, Nov. 29.

Janhavi Konduruar and Akshay Chawan, Toledo, girl, Dec. 19.

Erin Tass, Fremont, girl, Dec. 20.

Kiara White, Toledo, boy, Dec. 21.

Faith Rodriguez, Toledo, girl, Dec. 21.

Sarah and Brandon Loach, Oregon, boy, Dec. 21.

Devon Harris, Delta, girl, Dec. 22.

Katie Taber, Whitehouse, boy, Dec. 22.

Morgan and Alec Schmenk, Perrysburg, boy, Dec. 22.

Marissa Estrada and Jesus Jaso, Oregon, girl, Dec. 23.

Teresa and Daniel McCartney, Perrysburg, girl, Dec. 23.

Kayla and Bradley Loeffler, Metamore, Ohio, boy Dec. 24.

Malaysia Nicks, Toledo, girl, Dec. 24.

Autumn Harvey, Toledo, girl, Dec. 24.

Crime reports

Robberies

Ridis Convenience, cash from clerk by suspect with a gun in 1600 block of West Alexis.

Bennett Quickstop, cash from clerk by suspect in 5000 block of Bennett.

Burglaries

Kokosing, copper wire, outlets, junctions boxes, light poles bases from business in 1000 block of Lamson

Stop and Shop, no loss reported from business in 1700 block of Lagrange.

Kay Patton, no loss reported from home in 3700 block of Elmhurst.

Amanda Baker, no loss reported from residence in 1800 block of Homestead.

Katrina Tandler, windows from home in 600 block of Stanton.

Savonne Njipwo, no loss reported from residence in 500 block of Toronto.

Latoya Ewing, jewelry, credit cards, and cash from 400 block of Islington.

J. Williams-Tyree, victim was assaulted and cash taken from residence in 300 block of East Lake.

Ethan Boone, no loss reported from home in 3400 block of Upton.

Roy Thomas, no loss from home in 500 block of Foredale.

Alfred Brown, television, grill, snow blower, and lawn mower from home in 200 block of Melrose.

Virginia Pettaway, riding lawn mower from residence in unit block of West Park.

Raymond Ballard, video game and keys from residence in 700 block of Balfe.

Quinn Concrete, vehicle from business in unit block of Mabel.

Sirreal McFerrin, video games and iPhone from home in 3900 block of Hoiles.

Timothy Omara, no loss reported from home in unit block of Broadway.

Thefts

Heather Stultz, purse with contents from vehicle in 5800 block of Telegraph.

Lamar Richardson, catalytic converter from vehicle in 5700 block of Lewis.

Thomas Walker, firearm from 3000 block of Heatherdowns.

Dana Brockman, gun from 700 block of Orchard.

Andrew Frank, clothing and wallet with contents from 500 block of Elmdale.

Diana Swartz, WIC card from 2500 block of Consaul.

Jeanine Alexander, gun from home in 1700 block of Macomber.

Stefonda Jackson, gun from 3700 block of Hoiles.

Deborah Mattimore, cash and credit cards from 4300 block of Commonwealth.

Dana Brookman, gun from residence in 700 Orchard.

Divorces granted

Lucas County

Freda Young-Marrero from Gilberto Marrero.

Billie Dyer from Michael Dyer.

Joanna Vas from Nicholas Vas.

Nicholas Vas from Joanna Vas.

Susan Lawrence from Timothy Lawrence.

Hildeberto Campos-Solis from Lindsey Campos.

Adam Hayes from Sonnie Hayes.

Sonnie Hayes from Adam Hayes.

Ernest Volmar from Kamilah Hughes.

Amanda Stowe from Justin Stowe.

David Lucas from Bailey Lucas.

Melonie Radlinski from Craig Radlinski.

Johnathan Dupree from Teresa Dupree.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOL 11

TPD: Suspect robs Dollar General in west Toledo, flees on foot

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a man allegedly robbed a west Toledo Dollar General Thursday evening. Crews were dispatched to the location on the corner of Jackman Road and W. Sylvania Avenue at approximately 5:16 p.m. Thursday in regards to a robbery in progress. A store...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Man dies in overnight Toledo shooting at Berdan, Watson avenues

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives are investigating an early Friday morning shooting. According to a press release from the Police Department, officers responded to a reported person down at Berdan and Watson avenues at 12:19 a.m. On scene they found a gunshot-wounded victim who was taken to St....
TOLEDO, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

PHOTOS: Sandusky-area park vandalized

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Perkins Township officials need the public’s help to catch those responsible for wrecking holiday displays at Strickfaden Park. Several of the park’s decorations were vandalized at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Facebook post. “Unfortunately our cameras did not show a clear picture of the individuals involved,” reads the post. […]
SANDUSKY, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo issues Water Boil Advisory

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Public Utilities issued a Water Boil Advisory on Friday as a precaution to protect public health. The City says Toledo Water Distribution does not have evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated. However, due to a repair or disruption, there is a possibility of contamination.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Abandoned Elm Street warehouse troubles a nearby business

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A desolate warehouse on Elm Street in Toledo has been a problem for a Toledo community for decades. Issues with the warehouse first began in 2009 when 20-year-old Cindy Sumner was found dead inside. Since then, squatters, adults, and neighborhood kids have occupied the warehouse, causing neighbors to be concerned.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Teens accused of shooting up casket at Toledo funeral indicted

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted three teenagers accused of shooting up a casket at a Toledo funeral. According to court records, the grand jury indicted Keith Hobbs, Kaveon Jones, and Lupe Hernandez III on Thursday in connection to the 2021 shooting of a casket outside of River of Life Church on Upton. A judge ordered the three teenagers to be tried as adults just last month.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Cities Urge Preventative Measures Following Influx of Burst Pipes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Extreme cold followed by a quick warming this week is causing pipes to freeze and subsequentially burst across Northwest Ohio. Workers in the City of Toledo patched 14 water main breaks and responded to more than 60 residential calls for water shutoffs over the long weekend.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo brothers carry on dad's 75 year shoe repair legacy

TOLEDO, Ohio — Oftentimes, a new year means new beginnings but for a local business, every day is a step back in time. Pasquale and Sons Shoe Repair is in the same location where the business started 75 years ago, on Upton near Berdan in Toledo. Over the years, the building has gotten bigger, but the industry has shrunk.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo Zoo extends Lights Before Christmas

TOLEDO, Ohio — There's still time to visit the Toledo Zoo this holiday season. The zoo announced Wednesday it is extending the Lights Before Christmas through this weekend. Hours will be:. Wednesday and Thursday: Admission from 3-8 p.m.; zoo closes at 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday: Admission from 3-9...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo-Lucas County Health Department: western WIC site temporarily closes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local Women, Infants & Children Clinic is temporarily closed due to a broken water line. According to the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, the WIC clinic located on 330 Oak Terrance Blvd., Holland has been temporarily closed. An alternative location has been set up for participants...
TOLEDO, OH
WLNS

Mid-Michigan family in hospital after Ohio crash

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Mark and Lisa Taylor and their family, own a restaurant called Fidler’s on the Grand in Lansing. They are now in Ohio hospitals with injuries. The family was injured in the 46-vehicle crash that happened in Sandusky County, Ohio, and resulted in four deaths. Among those killed was 19-year-old Emma Smith […]
LANSING, MI
WTOL 11

WTOL 11's Zeinab Cheaib returns from maternity leave

TOLEDO, Ohio — WTOL 11 viewers may have noticed a familiar face early Friday as reporter Zeinab Cheaib returned to WTOL 11 This Morning after her maternity leave. Zeinab's little girl already loves Baby Shark and is showing plenty of personality, her mom said Friday on Good Day with WTOL 11.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy