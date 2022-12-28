Daily Log: 12/28

Births

Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center

Dyamond Brown, Toledo, girl, Dec. 18.

Leticia and Jose Hernandez, Toledo, boy, Dec. 19.

Krista and Andrew Allen, Toledo, boy, Dec. 20.

Omolola Akinduro and Markanjuola Adara, Sylvania, boy, Dec. 20.

Emilee and Kyle Beason, Bowling Green, girl, Dec. 21.

ProMedica Flower Hospital

Kaylee and Josh Carpenter, Blissfield, Mich., boy, Dec. 23.

Katie Badenhop, Toledo, girl, Dec. 25.

Assata Dougherty, Toledo, girl, Dec. 25.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Madison Ethridge, Toledo, girl, Nov. 29.

Janhavi Konduruar and Akshay Chawan, Toledo, girl, Dec. 19.

Erin Tass, Fremont, girl, Dec. 20.

Kiara White, Toledo, boy, Dec. 21.

Faith Rodriguez, Toledo, girl, Dec. 21.

Sarah and Brandon Loach, Oregon, boy, Dec. 21.

Devon Harris, Delta, girl, Dec. 22.

Katie Taber, Whitehouse, boy, Dec. 22.

Morgan and Alec Schmenk, Perrysburg, boy, Dec. 22.

Marissa Estrada and Jesus Jaso, Oregon, girl, Dec. 23.

Teresa and Daniel McCartney, Perrysburg, girl, Dec. 23.

Kayla and Bradley Loeffler, Metamore, Ohio, boy Dec. 24.

Malaysia Nicks, Toledo, girl, Dec. 24.

Autumn Harvey, Toledo, girl, Dec. 24.

Crime reports

Robberies

Ridis Convenience, cash from clerk by suspect with a gun in 1600 block of West Alexis.

Bennett Quickstop, cash from clerk by suspect in 5000 block of Bennett.

Burglaries

Kokosing, copper wire, outlets, junctions boxes, light poles bases from business in 1000 block of Lamson

Stop and Shop, no loss reported from business in 1700 block of Lagrange.

Kay Patton, no loss reported from home in 3700 block of Elmhurst.

Amanda Baker, no loss reported from residence in 1800 block of Homestead.

Katrina Tandler, windows from home in 600 block of Stanton.

Savonne Njipwo, no loss reported from residence in 500 block of Toronto.

Latoya Ewing, jewelry, credit cards, and cash from 400 block of Islington.

J. Williams-Tyree, victim was assaulted and cash taken from residence in 300 block of East Lake.

Ethan Boone, no loss reported from home in 3400 block of Upton.

Roy Thomas, no loss from home in 500 block of Foredale.

Alfred Brown, television, grill, snow blower, and lawn mower from home in 200 block of Melrose.

Virginia Pettaway, riding lawn mower from residence in unit block of West Park.

Raymond Ballard, video game and keys from residence in 700 block of Balfe.

Quinn Concrete, vehicle from business in unit block of Mabel.

Sirreal McFerrin, video games and iPhone from home in 3900 block of Hoiles.

Timothy Omara, no loss reported from home in unit block of Broadway.

Thefts

Heather Stultz, purse with contents from vehicle in 5800 block of Telegraph.

Lamar Richardson, catalytic converter from vehicle in 5700 block of Lewis.

Thomas Walker, firearm from 3000 block of Heatherdowns.

Dana Brockman, gun from 700 block of Orchard.

Andrew Frank, clothing and wallet with contents from 500 block of Elmdale.

Diana Swartz, WIC card from 2500 block of Consaul.

Jeanine Alexander, gun from home in 1700 block of Macomber.

Stefonda Jackson, gun from 3700 block of Hoiles.

Deborah Mattimore, cash and credit cards from 4300 block of Commonwealth.

Dana Brookman, gun from residence in 700 Orchard.

Divorces granted

Lucas County

Freda Young-Marrero from Gilberto Marrero.

Billie Dyer from Michael Dyer.

Joanna Vas from Nicholas Vas.

Nicholas Vas from Joanna Vas.

Susan Lawrence from Timothy Lawrence.

Hildeberto Campos-Solis from Lindsey Campos.

Adam Hayes from Sonnie Hayes.

Sonnie Hayes from Adam Hayes.

Ernest Volmar from Kamilah Hughes.

Amanda Stowe from Justin Stowe.

David Lucas from Bailey Lucas.

Melonie Radlinski from Craig Radlinski.

Johnathan Dupree from Teresa Dupree.