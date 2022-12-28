ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iPark buys large Yonkers campus for $52.6M

Yonkers is continuing its path towards becoming “Hollywood on the Hudson,” as Connecticut-based iPark has closed on its purchase of the 28-acre Leake & Watts campus from the nonprofit Rising Ground for $52.6 million — with the site soon to become film studios and a performing arts school.
YONKERS, NY
NewsChannel 36

Gov. Hochul signs pay transparency law

ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Gov. Kathy Hochul recently amended a labor law now requiring employers to disclose compensation to applicants and employees. The law establishes a statewide pay transparency that aims to address systematic pay inequity and discrimination. The law also prohibits retaliation and allows individuals to report violations to the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rocklandreport.com

Rockland County Executive Ed Day: County Corps Member Nationally Recognized

For over twenty years now, our Rockland County Youth Bureau has fostered a special program for teens and young adults called the Rockland Conservation and Service Corps (RCSO). Members dedicate their summer to carrying out environmental service projects in the communities they call home. It’s an incredible opportunity that allows...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Read the Police Report on Yonkers City Council-Term Limits Meeting

Watch the YouTube video link below, posted by Yonkers Voice. Yonkers Rising and Yonkerstimes.com has received the police report from the City Council meeting held earlier this month on making changes to term limits. The meeting got loud and several persons were escorted from the council chambers by Yonkers Police.
YONKERS, NY
theexaminernews.com

Fareri Requests Two More Years to Build Condos at Former Lumberyard

The developer of a yet-to-be-built 20-unit condominium project in Armonk has sought a two-year extension to the deadline for completion after Westchester County Department of Health approval has been delayed for months. A public hearing for Michael Fareri’s project at the old lumberyard at 162 Bedford Rd. has been scheduled...
ARMONK, NY
therealdeal.com

Developer alleges anti-Hasidic bias in permit dispute

A Rockland County developer is alleging religious discrimination was the reason a Sullivan County town denied it permits for a large housing project. The entities behind the Lost Lake Resort project in the Catskills filed a federal lawsuit against the tiny town of Forestburgh, the Times Herald-Record reported. The land is owned by Mordechai Halberstam, who bought it and related assets for $13.3 million in 2020.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Rockland County transfers operations of animal shelter

NEW CITY, NY — Operations of the Hi-Tor Animal Care Center in Rockland County will officially transition to Rockland County Solid Waste Management Authority (SWMA) at the start of the new year. SWMA, also known as Rockland Green, is the county’s waste management authority. The existing Hi-Tor facility will be leased by the county to SWMA for $1 per year.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
New York Post

Private guards hired by MTA arrested for NYC subway beatdown

They’re supposed to be combating crime, not committing it. Three unarmed private security guards contracted by the MTA to prevent farebeating and keep the subways safe were arrested after allegedly beating a 20-year-old straphanger at the 14th Street-Union Square subway station on Wednesday, police said. The guards — employees of a firm launched by a top aide to Mayor Eric Adams — got into the tussle after they told the Long Island man he could not exit the station through an emergency gate, according to MTA and NYPD sources. The straphanger started to film the guards, and one of them — identified as Shamasia...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theexaminernews.com

Mahopac School Trustees Punt on Deciding to Change Mascot

The Mahopac Board of Education is uncertain how it will handle a directive from the State Education Department to axe its longstanding “Indians” logos. The Mahopac School District is one of about 2,000 nationwide that still use a Native American as a mascot, but state officials are threatening to withhold state aid for any that may be in “willful violation” of The Dignity For All Students Act.”
MAHOPAC, NY
PIX11

Strange Christmas texts say missing Bronx mom is dead, family says

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The daughters of a missing Bronx mom were horrified on Christmas Day to receive text messages from their missing mother’s phone stating their mom, Arlena Johnson, is dead. “Around 8 or 9 p.m. on Christmas, my mom’s boyfriend and my older sister received a text message stating my mother was […]
BRONX, NY

