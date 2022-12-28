Read full article on original website
New Jersey witness describes three hovering orbs in stacked formationRoger MarshBloomfield, NJ
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
A Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Location is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenStaten Island, NY
Brooklyn one-bedroom apartments as low as $770, and four-bedrooms as low as $1,157Beth TorresBrooklyn, NY
The First Legal Weed Dispensary In New York Will Start Selling Weed On ThursdayAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg earmarks $9 million for mental health outreach
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg attends a National Action Network event in September. His office is setting aside $9 million for mental health outreach programs. Some of the funding aims to help people in the criminal justice system connect with resources, reduce the chance of recidivism and to give people care before they ever risk arrest. [ more › ]
Mayor Adams And NYPD Brass Visit Shevach In Unprecedented Address To Queens Jewish Community Leadership
Last week, readers of the Queens Jewish Link read of New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ visit to Shevach High School in Kew Gardens Hills as arranged by area Assembly Member Daniel Rosenthal. The uniqueness of this event on the first day of Chanukah warrants an in-depth look at the attendees and their remarks.
iPark buys large Yonkers campus for $52.6M
Yonkers is continuing its path towards becoming “Hollywood on the Hudson,” as Connecticut-based iPark has closed on its purchase of the 28-acre Leake & Watts campus from the nonprofit Rising Ground for $52.6 million — with the site soon to become film studios and a performing arts school.
‘Hollywood on the Hudson’ - Yonkers campus sold to iPark to build movie studio, performing arts school
Over 20 acres in Yonkers will be turned into a movie studio and school to provide students the tools to enter the entertainment industry.
Gov. Hochul signs pay transparency law
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Gov. Kathy Hochul recently amended a labor law now requiring employers to disclose compensation to applicants and employees. The law establishes a statewide pay transparency that aims to address systematic pay inequity and discrimination. The law also prohibits retaliation and allows individuals to report violations to the...
Rockland County Executive Ed Day: County Corps Member Nationally Recognized
For over twenty years now, our Rockland County Youth Bureau has fostered a special program for teens and young adults called the Rockland Conservation and Service Corps (RCSO). Members dedicate their summer to carrying out environmental service projects in the communities they call home. It’s an incredible opportunity that allows...
3 New York Cities Make List Of Places With Most Murders This Year
Three cities in New York State have made the list of places with the highest murder rates. 24/7 Wall St. compiled the list. The cities on the list might surprise you. 24/7 Wall St. used homicide data from this year along with population 2020 data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Mulino's of Westchester, 99 Court Street, White Plains, NY 10601
Mulino's of Westchester is a local and national award-winning Northern Italian cuisine in the heart of Westchester County, NY. Location: 99 Court Street, White Plains, NY 10601 (914) 761-1818.
Newburgh to include African American oral history project in K-12 curricula
CITY OF NEWBURGH – Lillie Howard has “beautiful, beautiful memories” about her childhood in Newburgh’s historic East End. She smiled when she recalled growing up in her grandparents’ three-story home on Smith Street and watching her grandmother tend to the garden. “She liked to plant vegetables and things. She had a grape vine, and...
Read the Police Report on Yonkers City Council-Term Limits Meeting
Watch the YouTube video link below, posted by Yonkers Voice. Yonkers Rising and Yonkerstimes.com has received the police report from the City Council meeting held earlier this month on making changes to term limits. The meeting got loud and several persons were escorted from the council chambers by Yonkers Police.
Fareri Requests Two More Years to Build Condos at Former Lumberyard
The developer of a yet-to-be-built 20-unit condominium project in Armonk has sought a two-year extension to the deadline for completion after Westchester County Department of Health approval has been delayed for months. A public hearing for Michael Fareri’s project at the old lumberyard at 162 Bedford Rd. has been scheduled...
Developer alleges anti-Hasidic bias in permit dispute
A Rockland County developer is alleging religious discrimination was the reason a Sullivan County town denied it permits for a large housing project. The entities behind the Lost Lake Resort project in the Catskills filed a federal lawsuit against the tiny town of Forestburgh, the Times Herald-Record reported. The land is owned by Mordechai Halberstam, who bought it and related assets for $13.3 million in 2020.
Rockland County transfers operations of animal shelter
NEW CITY, NY — Operations of the Hi-Tor Animal Care Center in Rockland County will officially transition to Rockland County Solid Waste Management Authority (SWMA) at the start of the new year. SWMA, also known as Rockland Green, is the county’s waste management authority. The existing Hi-Tor facility will be leased by the county to SWMA for $1 per year.
NYC launches $2 million study to ‘reimagine’ the Cross-Bronx Expressway
This aerial view shows the Cross-Bronx Expressway, looking east at Webster Avenue, under construction in New York City in 1960. The study seeks to identify remedies for the unequal health outcomes in the largely Black and Latino neighborhoods surrounding the highway. [ more › ]
New Rochelle Public Library Announces $666,000 Bequest to Support Pasciuti Teen Center
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (December 28, 2022) — On Sunday, December 11th members of the New Rochelle Public Library Board of Trustees and NRPL Foundation gathered to announce a bequest of more than $666,000 by Dr. Ed Pasciuti which will support services and programs for children and teens at the library’s main branch as well as the Huguenot Children’s Library.
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?
Governor Kathy Hochul is making serious announcements to benefit a large number of people. Sometimes, there are talks about giving millions to deal with the issue of water pollution. And sometimes, there comes different programs people can take advantage of. One such program is Home Energy Assistance Program for NY households. You can check its details here.
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?
So many skyscrapers tell the story of New York City differently. Many of us think that it is the financial hub and one of the strongest and largest communities in the world. To some extent, it is true but let's not ignore the other side of the city.
Private guards hired by MTA arrested for NYC subway beatdown
They’re supposed to be combating crime, not committing it. Three unarmed private security guards contracted by the MTA to prevent farebeating and keep the subways safe were arrested after allegedly beating a 20-year-old straphanger at the 14th Street-Union Square subway station on Wednesday, police said. The guards — employees of a firm launched by a top aide to Mayor Eric Adams — got into the tussle after they told the Long Island man he could not exit the station through an emergency gate, according to MTA and NYPD sources. The straphanger started to film the guards, and one of them — identified as Shamasia...
Mahopac School Trustees Punt on Deciding to Change Mascot
The Mahopac Board of Education is uncertain how it will handle a directive from the State Education Department to axe its longstanding “Indians” logos. The Mahopac School District is one of about 2,000 nationwide that still use a Native American as a mascot, but state officials are threatening to withhold state aid for any that may be in “willful violation” of The Dignity For All Students Act.”
Strange Christmas texts say missing Bronx mom is dead, family says
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The daughters of a missing Bronx mom were horrified on Christmas Day to receive text messages from their missing mother’s phone stating their mom, Arlena Johnson, is dead. “Around 8 or 9 p.m. on Christmas, my mom’s boyfriend and my older sister received a text message stating my mother was […]
