ACP Presents “Painting Women” Exhibition, Classes
“ON THE DEATH OF MY FATHER”: This 1980 work by Charles David Viera is part of his exhibition “Painting Women: Variations on a Theme,” on view January 7 through February 4 at the Arts Council of Princeton. An artist’s reception is on January 7 from 3 to 5 p.m.
Emerging From Pandemic, Princeton Plans Its Future
“SUPPORT UKRAINE”: Demonstrators gathered in front of Nassau Presbyterian Church in March at a Peace in Ukraine vigil, sponsored by the Princeton-based Coalition for Peace Action. The crowd spilled over from Palmer Square’s Tiger Park across the street. (Photo by Charles R. Plohn) Moving into the new year,...
Death of Princeton Student is Determined a Suicide
The death in October of Princeton University student Misrach Ewunetie has been ruled a suicide. The Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s office released an autopsy report Wednesday, December 28 on the 20-year-old member of the Class of 2024, who was missing for nearly a week before her body was discovered on October 20 near the University’s tennis courts.
“Dragons and Mythical Beasts” Comes to New Brunswick
PUPPETS ON PARADE: Full-size puppets take the stage at State Theatre New Jersey on January 15. State Theatre New Jersey presents Dragons and Mythical Beasts on Sunday, January 15 at 1 and 5 p.m. The Olivier Award-nominated show comes to the U.S. direct from London’s West End. Tickets range from $19-$54.
“My Fair Lady” Comes To State Theatre NJ
“MY FAIR LADY”: From left, Jonathan Grunert as Professor Henry Higgins, Madeline Powell as Eliza Doolittle, and John Adkison as Colonel Pickering in Lincoln Center Theater’s production of Lerner & Loewe’s “My Fair Lady.” The production is coming to State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick for four performances beginning on January 27. (Photo by Jeremy Daniel)
PDS Presents Exhibition of Stop-Motion Animation
“YENE FIKIR ETHIOPIA (MY LOVE ETHIOPIA)”: This still from a 2019 film by Gabrielle Tesfaye is featured in “an explorer, a tracer of lost tribes, a seeker of clues to feelings,” an exhibition of stop-motion animation by Tesfaye, Carrie Hawks, and Jordan Wong, on view January 9 through March 24 at the Anne Reid ’72 Gallery at Princeton Day School.
With Senior Rinaldi Providing Leadership, Intensity, PHS Boys’ Hoops Keeping Upbeat Despite 0-3 Start
PUSHING THROUGH: Princeton High boys’ basketball player Chris Rinaldi dribbles upcourt in a game earlier this season. Last Thursday, senior guard Rinaldi scored eight points in a losing cause as PHS fell 48-33 to Hightstown. The Tigers, now 0-3, will be competing in the Montgomery High tournament on December 27 and 29 and then playing at Nottingham on January 3. (Photo by Frank Wojciechowski)
Gaining New Perspective After Suffering Scary Injury, Martini Excited as PU Men’s Hoops Heads into Ivy Play
ZACH IS BACK: Princeton University men’s basketball player Zach Martini pulls down a rebound in a game last season. Last Friday, junior forward Martini had season-highs of eight points and four rebounds in 13 minutes off the bench as Princeton defeated Division III Kean 88-70 and improved to 9-4. Martini, who was sidelined earlier this season for nearly two months due to a collapsed lung, is emerging a key frontcourt reserve for the squad. The Tigers begin their Ivy League campaign when they host Harvard on December 31. (Photo by Frank Wojciechowski)
Enjoying Special Senior Night for PHS Boys’ Hockey, Garlock Scores Winning Goal as Tigers Edge Brick 6-5
LOCKED IN: Princeton High boys’ hockey player Ethan Garlock, left, goes after the puck in recent action. Senior forward and assistant captain Garlock tallied two goals, including the game-winner, and added an assist as PHS defeated Brick 6-5 on December 20 at Hobey Baker Rink as it held its annual Senior Night celebration. The Tigers, now 3-1, are next in action when they face Ocean Township on January 2 at the Mercer County Skating Center. (Photo by Frank Wojciechowski)
