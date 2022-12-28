Read full article on original website
Westmoreland district attorney says use of force justified in November police shooting of man
Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli announced the November shooting of a Johnstown man by state police was justified. Krysten Pretlor, 35, was shot and killed by state police on Nov. 3 after he allegedly led officers on a high-speed chase after a domestic incident involving a weapon in Richland Township, Cambria County.
Suspect in California serial killings faces more murder charges, district attorney says
The suspect accused of killing several people across two counties in California is now facing more murder charges, the San Joaquin County District Attorney said.
Berks Teen Attacked Brother With Knife: State Police
A teenager in Berks County faces criminal charges for attacking his older brother with a pocket knife, authorities say. Police were called to a home on the 2500 block of Main Street in Union Township at about 6:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26 for a reported domestic disturbance, state troopers said in a release.
Man facing multiple charges for racist, homophobic assaults in East Bay, DA says
The Colorado man arrested after two racist and homophobic assaults in the East Bay has been charged with multiple criminal counts, the Contra Costa County DA's Office said.
Man arrested in Pittsburgh for allegedly threatening people with large knife
PITTSBURGH — A man is facing a list of charges after police say he terrorized people with a large knife Wednesday. Police arrested Daniel Michael Hersey, 24, for allegedly making threats and breaking the window of a bar. According to the complaint, Pittsburgh police responded to a hotel on...
Update: Police identify cathedral damage suspect
SCRANTON — Police said they have identified the person suspected of damaging a door at the Cathedral of St. Peter. The Scrant
Scranton police search for vandalism suspect
SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton police are searching for a person they say vandalized a church. The number 666 was carved into the doors of the Cathedral of Saint Peter on Wyoming Avenue sometime after the last mass on Christmas Day. If you have any information, you're asked to call...
Girls, ages 5 and 1, murdered in San Francisco identified
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Two young girls who were found dead inside their San Francisco home were identified in court documents filed on Wednesday. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office filed murder charges against Paulesha Alma Green-Pulliam for the deaths of 1-year-old “Paragon A.” and 5-year-old “Justice A.,” according to a criminal complaint. The […]
Luzerne County teen accused of over $200 Walmart theft
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a 16-year-old after they say he was found stealing over $200 worth of items from a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 6:00 p.m. troopers responded to a report of theft at the Hazle Township Walmart. During an investigation, police found a […]
WFMJ.com
Woman sentenced for double shooting in Youngstown
A woman has been sentenced to a minimum of 12 years behind bars for the attempted murder of two people in Youngstown in September of 2019. Nichole Taylor was sentenced to 12 to 16 and a half years in prison after police say she and another man identified as Robert Young IV allegedly shot a man and a woman at a home on Wayside Drive in 2019.
upr.org
Salt Lake homicide suspects arrested in California seven months after incident
It’s been over seven months since a man was shot and killed outside of a grocery store in South Salt Lake. Just the other day, missing suspects involved in the homicide were arrested in California. 26-year-old Romero Charles Williams was the victim of the shooting, found dead with several...
DA: Boy, 11, accidentally shot by younger brother while visiting relatives in Allentown
A tragic series of events led to the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Tuesday night, investigators say.
Police: Former Monroeville rental manager rented cars for cash, heroin
A former car rental manager has been arrested and placed in the Allegheny County Jail for allegedly fraudulently renting vehicles for cash and heroin. Police say Jackie Neubauer, 40, of Monroeville, was fired from her job as regional manager of four AVIS Car Rental locations, including the Monroeville location, for allegedly renting cars to people using fake driver’s licenses, fake names and addresses and fake credit card numbers. In exchange, she was given cash and heroin, according to court documents.
Two students charged with misdemeanor after mistreatment of cadaver at University of Pittsburgh
Two students from the University of Pittsburgh have been charged with misdemeanor after alleged mistreatment of a cadaver in an anatomy class. They will have a hearing next month related to the allegations and the University will review how they
Man steals jackets totaling $1,700 in Schuylkill County
TAMAQUA, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are looking for the person that allegedly stole around $1,700 worth of merchandise. Officials say a man took 10 Hart heated jackets from the Walmart in Rush Township earlier this month. The jackets cost around $174 each. Police say the man took...
Man charged for drug trafficking offenses in federal court
Williamsport, Pa. — A Columbia County man was indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking charges. Larry Todd Wilcox, 55, of Berwick, was charged with possession with intent to distribute and deliver 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in Columbia County on July 26, according to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam. Wilcox is also charged with possession with intent to distribute and distribution of 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine on Nov. 3 in Luzerne County. The maximum penalty under federal law for the most significant offense is life imprisonment, a period of supervised release, and a fine. Wilcox was previously charged in Columbia County for a theft incident on June 10 at Uni-Mart in Bloomsburg. Related Reading: Man accused of stealing more than $500 that was dropped in parking lot
wdadradio.com
POLICE REPORTS: DUI, SUSPENDED LICENSE
A Blairsville man could face charges of drug possession and driving under the influence in Jefferson County. State Police say on December 26th around 12:46 AM, troopers were dispatched to the Sheetz convenience store in Punxsutawney Borough for a suspected driver’s license violation. Police determine that the driver, identified only as a 45-year-old Blairsville man, was driving on a suspended license. Troopers encountered the man in the parking lot, and while speaking with him they observed multiple visual cues of suspected drug-related impairment.
‘I have to finish it:’ Johnstown teen accused of stabbing, choking mother
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An 18-year-old from Johnstown has been locked up on allegations that she stabbed her mother in the arm and neck after putting her in a “choke hold.” The alleged stabbing took place at the 1000 block of Boyd Avenue on Dec. 21 around 11 p.m., according to charges filed by […]
First Photos Of Man Charged With Homophobic & Racist Hate Crimes At In-N-Out Burger Surface After His Arrest
The first photos of the man charged with racist and homophobic hate crimes inside a California In-N-Out Burger over the weekend have surfaced after his arrest, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The suspect, since identified as 40-year-old Jordan Krah, was arrested earlier this week and charged with two hate crimes connected to an incident that took place inside a San Ramon In-N-Out Burger on December 24.Elliot Ha and Arine Kim, two friends who became the victims of the hate crimes believed to have been committed by Krah, were enjoying a meal at the burger restaurant when the 40-year-old Denver, Colorado native allegedly began...
13 former Allegheny County employees file lawsuit after being fired for refusing COVID vaccine
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — More than a dozen people say their constitutional rights were violated when they were fired from the county for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine. They’re asking for hundreds of thousand dollars in damages. One year ago, Shane Chesher was fired from Allegheny County for...
