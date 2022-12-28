Barbara Brown (Gilbert) Anderson, 87, of Ripley went to her heavenly home on December 28, 2022. Mom had many names: Wife, Daughter, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, Barb, Teacher, Nurse, Song leader, Choir Director, Mentor, Friend, Colleague and Confidant. These are definitely all hats that she wore but we knew and loved her as BeBe. She was loving, colorful, caring, compassionate, bold, intelligent, and God fearing. If you would ask any of us who her favorite was would all say ourselves because she showed each of us true love and devotion.

RIPLEY, WV ・ 20 HOURS AGO