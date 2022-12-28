Read full article on original website
Barbara D. Deem Hill
Barbara D. Deem Hill, 85, of St. Cloud, FL, formerly of Parkersburg, passed away December 27, 2022 in Florida. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
Richard Cozad
Richard Cozad, 78, of Parkersburg, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital, Newark Ohio. Service, 1 p.m. Saturday, Camden Avenue Church of Christ. Burial, Skidmore Cemetery. Visitation, 6-8 p.m. Friday, Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg and one hour before the funeral Saturday at the church.
Joy Ellen Blazek
Joy Ellen Blazek, 81, of Vienna, WV, passed away Dec. 28, 2022 at her residence. Arrangements are pending at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg.
Leona Eunice Livingston
Leona Eunice Livingston, 71, of Parkersburg passed away December 19, 2022 at Stonerise (Eagle Pointe) of Parkersburg. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Barbara Brown (Gilbert) Anderson
Barbara Brown (Gilbert) Anderson, 87, of Ripley went to her heavenly home on December 28, 2022. Mom had many names: Wife, Daughter, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, Barb, Teacher, Nurse, Song leader, Choir Director, Mentor, Friend, Colleague and Confidant. These are definitely all hats that she wore but we knew and loved her as BeBe. She was loving, colorful, caring, compassionate, bold, intelligent, and God fearing. If you would ask any of us who her favorite was would all say ourselves because she showed each of us true love and devotion.
Donna Sue Dennis
Donna Sue Dennis, 70, of Parkersburg, passed away Dec. 23, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
Ramona Ruth Lowery
Ramona Ruth Lowery, 69, of Looneyville, W.Va., formerly of Shreveport, La. passed away Dec. 25, 2022 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside service, 1 p.m. Friday, Rock Alter Cemetery, Looneyville, with Pastor John Davis officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.taylorvandalefuneralhome.com.
Bobby Junior Adkins
Bobby Junior Adkins, 84, formerly of Ripley passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at home surrounded by family. He was born August 12, 1938 in Spurlockville, WV, a son of the late Allie and Roy Adkins. He was raised in Boone County and spent his adult life in Jackson County, with his late wife Shirley Ann Adkins.
Harold Allen “Joe” Nichols
Harold Allen “Joe” Nichols, 71, of Spencer, passed away Dec. 26, 2022, at CAMC, Charleston. Service, 1 p.m. Saturday, Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer. Burial, Clover Ridge Cemetery. Visitation, 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Condolences may be sent to www.taylorvandalefuneralhome.com.
William Bennett
William James “Billy” Bennett, 60, of Parkersburg, went to be with his loving mother December 22, 2022. He was born in Parkersburg February 8, 1962, a son of the late Ward Glen Bennett and Bessie “Liz” Elizabeth (Graham) Bennett. Billy loved playing pool, fishing, and hunting.
Sonja Lee (Stewart) Cremeans
Sonja Lee (Stewart) Cremeans, 81, of Parkersburg, passed peacefully Tuesday, at the Willows Center, Parkersburg. There will be no public visitation or service. Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted to assist her family with final arrangements.
Marilyn “Maxine” Walker
Marilyn “Maxine” Walker, 82, of Marietta, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Elison Assisted Living and Memory Care. Arrangements under the care of Roberts Funeral Home. Services will be private.
Frontier girls kick off Classic with upset win
MARIETTA — The 2022 River City Classic kicked off in style Thursday as the Frontier girls claimed an upset victory over Warren, 39-32, at Marietta College’s Ban Johnson Arena. The event’s first matchup pitted the Division II Warriors (9-2) against the Division IV Cougars (6-4) and the Cougars...
John Hutchison
John Hutchison, 79, of Marietta, passed away Tuesday at Harmar Place. Funeral, 11 a.m. Thursday, Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel with Rev. Dennis Williams officiating. Burial, Newport Cemetery with military honors. Visitation, 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. today, masonic services, 8 p.m. Condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.
Teen, juveniles face charges in Ripley High School incident
RIPLEY — An 18-year-old male and four juvenile boys were charged with battery and conspiracy, and one juvenile with sexual abuse, after an incident at Ripley High School during a soccer workout, according to a Facebook post from the Ripley Police Department. The post said the adult male was...
Mary B. Roberts
Mary B. Roberts, 82, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away at her home December 25, 2022. She was born April 9, 1940 in Calhoun County WV, a daughter of the late Willie and Mae Lambert Suttle. Mary loved the Lord and served him in many ways over the years, attending many...
Children’s Listening Place wins $2,500 prize
PARKERSBURG — An employee of The Children’s Listening Place won the “These Are My People,” contest through Williamstown Bank and was presented with a $2,500 check by bank officials Thursday afternoon. Announced in November, the contest sponsored by Williamstown Bank and Kasasa was an opportunity for...
Mark Rhodes reflects on long public service career
PARKERSBURG — After just over 38 years of serving the people of Wood County, Mark Rhodes feels it is time for him to pursue some of his own interests as he looks back on his career in public service. Wood County Clerk-elect Joe Gonzales will take his oath of...
Dorothy M. Carpenter
Dorothy Marie Long-Carpenter, 86, of Lowell, passed away Dec. 26, 2022. Visitation, 5 – 7 p.m. Thursday at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Funeral, 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home, with public visitation at 9 a.m. Burial, Gravel Bank Cemetery. Messages of sympathy may be sent to www.Lankfordfh.com.
Parkersburg Police Chief: Person of interest developed in Fleming case
PARKERSBURG — Police have developed a person of interest in their investigation of the disappearance of Vienna resident Gretchen Fleming. Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said he could not release the individual’s name at this point, but investigators identified “somebody she was seen with at the My Way Lounge” late Dec. 3 or early Dec. 4.
