Somers, NY

News 12

Gov. Hochul greenlights legislation for Jake's 58 Casino expansion

Jake's 58 Casino could soon be getting an expansion. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation late Wednesday that will double the number of slot machines there. Players at the casino can soon look forward to an additional 1,000 gaming slots. The Islandia casino opened in 2017. A roughly $200 million expansion...
ISLANDIA, NY
laborpress.org

Retirees Rally For Healthcare

New York, NY – On Wednesday, December 21, a rally was held in lower Manhattan. A large crowd of municipal retirees and supporters marched from UFT headquarters at 52 Broadway to the Municipal Labor Committee offices at 55 Water Street. Holding signs such as “Medicare ‘Advantage’ Is A Rip-Off’” and “Protect Administrative Code 12-126, the group, many of whom were elderly, were determined to make their voices heard.
MANHATTAN, NY
getnews.info

Dr. Jeremy Barnett Scholarship for Future Medical Doctors Available Now

New York Critical Care Doctor Jeremy Barnett Launches Scholarship Fund. Applications for the Dr. Jeremy Barnett Scholarship for Future Medical Doctors are now being accepted. This is a scholarship that assists in providing much-needed funds to deserving students who are focusing on the lengthy but satisfying journey of aspiring to be future medical practitioners for the upcoming generation. The scholarship is open to current university and college students pursuing a medical course as well as high school students who wish to attend a university and pursue a medical course. A star student will receive a $1000 scholarship to cover education and tuition costs. All the interested candidates must take part in a short essay contest answering the given question. Along with the essay, eligible students are requested to submit their official names, active telephone numbers, GPA, personal Bio, name of university currently enrolled in, name of high school, and the graduation date and email addresses. All the submissions should be done no later than June 15, 2023. On July 15, 2022, the star student and the scholarship winner will be announced.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

An Open Letter to the Board of Education and Superintendent

It was recently reported in the Mid-Hudson Times (Nov. 3, 2022) that the Newburgh Free Library (NFL) was directed to cancel a program on “Witchcraft in the 21st Century”. That article elicited a lot of consideration and prompted me to write this letter. There was a time when...
NEWBURGH, NY
Hot 99.1

How to Remain Anonymous in NY if You Win Mega Millions

With the Mega Millions jackpot nearing one billion dollars, everyone has a dream of hitting it big. But in New York State if you will the lottery, you must come forward. However, past winners have gotten clever about not disclosing their actual names. A winner in East Berne walked away...
EAST BERNE, NY
chroniclenewspaper.com

Country Deli to close, ward system fails to begin in Chester

The December 14 Chester town board meeting celebrated the efforts and contributions of a retiring business owner and heard critical public comments and suggestions. The board opened the meeting by honoring Anne-Marie McKevitt, a local resident and owner of Anne-Marie’s Country Deli. Since July 2010, McKevitt has served the Chester community in various ways, including feeding residents during the pandemic and providing hot cocoa during the town’s Toys for Tots drives. She recently retired so she can spend more time with her family.
CHESTER, NY
cityandstateny.com

Votes for Lee Zeldin outnumbered registered Republicans in most New York City Assembly districts

Assembly Member Emily Gallagher represents a district with a significant Hasidic Jewish population, in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Gallagher is a Democrat, but she also runs on the Working Families Party line in Assembly District 50, and earned progressive endorsements, from the likes of the Democratic Socialists of America and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on her way to an unopposed victory in the Nov. 8 general.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theexaminernews.com

Mahopac School Trustees Punt on Deciding to Change Mascot

The Mahopac Board of Education is uncertain how it will handle a directive from the State Education Department to axe its longstanding “Indians” logos. The Mahopac School District is one of about 2,000 nationwide that still use a Native American as a mascot, but state officials are threatening to withhold state aid for any that may be in “willful violation” of The Dignity For All Students Act.”
MAHOPAC, NY
westchesterfamily.com

Family-Friendly New Year’s Eve Celebrations in Westchester and the Surrounding Area

Family-Friendly New Year’s Eve Celebrations in Westchester and the Surrounding Area. If you’re a family with younger kids you might be looking for ways to ring in the new year that don’t involve staying up until midnight! Enter this list of family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebrations in Westchester and the surrounding area. You’ll find celebrations at some local libraries, museums, and even a local roller rink where you and your kids can ring in the new year at kid-friendly times.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
cornwallny.com

Town of Cornwall News

Please see attached State of Emergency Declaration. Subject: Proposed 3-Year Contract Between Cornwall and the New Windsor Volunteer Ambulance Corps (NWVAC) for Basic Life Support and Advanced Life Support Services. As most residents understand, individual municipalities are responsible for providing and maintaining an effective and sustainable ambulatory service to their...
CORNWALL, NY
HuntingtonNow

East Northport Man Arraigned on Nassau Fraud Charges

An East Northport man was arraigned Tuesday on charges of grand larceny, welfare fraud, and other charges for allegedly underreporting his household income and resources, enabling him to receive more than $50,000 in Medicaid and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for his family to which Read More ...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
warwickadvertiser.com

Sugar Loaf Mountain: Why it matters

Join Jay Westerveld, President of the Sugar Loaf Historical Society, for an exploration of the cultural and natural history of Sugar Loaf Mountain and Hamlet. Speaking at Albert Wisner Library on Jan. 8, he will delve into Sugar Loaf’s history, from its Ice Age shelters to its ecological systems and climbing and hiking routes. Learn about the mountain’s flora and fauna, its mining and bootlegging histories, and its dual watershed resources that include the source of Warwick’s own Wawayanda Creek.
WARWICK, NY
Daily Voice

Man Dies After Tractor Trailer Strikes Him On Side Of I-287 In Rye: Police

A man was killed after he was hit by a tractor-trailer while standing by his disabled truck on the side of a Westchester County highway, police said. The crash happened on Tuesday, Dec. 27 around 4:15 a.m., when police responded to I-287 and the I-95 ramps in Rye for a reported accident between a box truck and tractor-trailer, according to state police.
RYE, NY
News 12

Eastchester father, owner of pizzerias suddenly dies at 52

A well-known Eastchester businessman suddenly died last Friday. Mike Provenzale, 52, ran several pizzerias and delis in Westchester, including the Pizza Shop in Eastchester and Villagio Ristorante and Pizzeria in Pelham. Provenzale had been honored as Grand Marshal of the Eastchester Columbus Day Parade and was a major contributor to...
EASTCHESTER, NY

