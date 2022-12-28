Read full article on original website
Mulino's of Westchester, 99 Court Street, White Plains, NY 10601Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Honored Westchester Art Teacher For Intervening In Subway Knife AttackAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Shopping Mall That Houses Charleys Philly Steak and H&M Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
Last Sears Store in New York Permanently ClosesTy D.Newburgh, NY
Galleria Mall To Close In MarchStill UnsolvedWhite Plains, NY
News 12
Gov. Hochul greenlights legislation for Jake's 58 Casino expansion
Jake's 58 Casino could soon be getting an expansion. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation late Wednesday that will double the number of slot machines there. Players at the casino can soon look forward to an additional 1,000 gaming slots. The Islandia casino opened in 2017. A roughly $200 million expansion...
laborpress.org
Retirees Rally For Healthcare
New York, NY – On Wednesday, December 21, a rally was held in lower Manhattan. A large crowd of municipal retirees and supporters marched from UFT headquarters at 52 Broadway to the Municipal Labor Committee offices at 55 Water Street. Holding signs such as “Medicare ‘Advantage’ Is A Rip-Off’” and “Protect Administrative Code 12-126, the group, many of whom were elderly, were determined to make their voices heard.
getnews.info
Dr. Jeremy Barnett Scholarship for Future Medical Doctors Available Now
New York Critical Care Doctor Jeremy Barnett Launches Scholarship Fund. Applications for the Dr. Jeremy Barnett Scholarship for Future Medical Doctors are now being accepted. This is a scholarship that assists in providing much-needed funds to deserving students who are focusing on the lengthy but satisfying journey of aspiring to be future medical practitioners for the upcoming generation. The scholarship is open to current university and college students pursuing a medical course as well as high school students who wish to attend a university and pursue a medical course. A star student will receive a $1000 scholarship to cover education and tuition costs. All the interested candidates must take part in a short essay contest answering the given question. Along with the essay, eligible students are requested to submit their official names, active telephone numbers, GPA, personal Bio, name of university currently enrolled in, name of high school, and the graduation date and email addresses. All the submissions should be done no later than June 15, 2023. On July 15, 2022, the star student and the scholarship winner will be announced.
hudsonvalleypress.com
An Open Letter to the Board of Education and Superintendent
It was recently reported in the Mid-Hudson Times (Nov. 3, 2022) that the Newburgh Free Library (NFL) was directed to cancel a program on “Witchcraft in the 21st Century”. That article elicited a lot of consideration and prompted me to write this letter. There was a time when...
How to Remain Anonymous in NY if You Win Mega Millions
With the Mega Millions jackpot nearing one billion dollars, everyone has a dream of hitting it big. But in New York State if you will the lottery, you must come forward. However, past winners have gotten clever about not disclosing their actual names. A winner in East Berne walked away...
chroniclenewspaper.com
Country Deli to close, ward system fails to begin in Chester
The December 14 Chester town board meeting celebrated the efforts and contributions of a retiring business owner and heard critical public comments and suggestions. The board opened the meeting by honoring Anne-Marie McKevitt, a local resident and owner of Anne-Marie’s Country Deli. Since July 2010, McKevitt has served the Chester community in various ways, including feeding residents during the pandemic and providing hot cocoa during the town’s Toys for Tots drives. She recently retired so she can spend more time with her family.
cityandstateny.com
Votes for Lee Zeldin outnumbered registered Republicans in most New York City Assembly districts
Assembly Member Emily Gallagher represents a district with a significant Hasidic Jewish population, in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Gallagher is a Democrat, but she also runs on the Working Families Party line in Assembly District 50, and earned progressive endorsements, from the likes of the Democratic Socialists of America and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on her way to an unopposed victory in the Nov. 8 general.
theexaminernews.com
Mahopac School Trustees Punt on Deciding to Change Mascot
The Mahopac Board of Education is uncertain how it will handle a directive from the State Education Department to axe its longstanding “Indians” logos. The Mahopac School District is one of about 2,000 nationwide that still use a Native American as a mascot, but state officials are threatening to withhold state aid for any that may be in “willful violation” of The Dignity For All Students Act.”
westchesterfamily.com
Family-Friendly New Year’s Eve Celebrations in Westchester and the Surrounding Area
Family-Friendly New Year’s Eve Celebrations in Westchester and the Surrounding Area. If you’re a family with younger kids you might be looking for ways to ring in the new year that don’t involve staying up until midnight! Enter this list of family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebrations in Westchester and the surrounding area. You’ll find celebrations at some local libraries, museums, and even a local roller rink where you and your kids can ring in the new year at kid-friendly times.
New Brewery Set to Open at Site of Old Church in Lower Hudson Valley
A new brewery is set to open just in time for New Year's in the lower Hudson Valley. The location where the brewery will open has quite a bit of history to it as well. We know New Yorkers love their beer. In fact, recent numbers say that New York currently has the third most amount of breweries in the country with 423 total breweries.
Federal authorities investigate cyberattack on Rockland County Clerk's Office
The county clerk’s office was informed on Tuesday that its software administrator had detected potentially malicious files within its infrastructure on Christmas Day.
cornwallny.com
Town of Cornwall News
Please see attached State of Emergency Declaration. Subject: Proposed 3-Year Contract Between Cornwall and the New Windsor Volunteer Ambulance Corps (NWVAC) for Basic Life Support and Advanced Life Support Services. As most residents understand, individual municipalities are responsible for providing and maintaining an effective and sustainable ambulatory service to their...
This Windy Hudson Valley Road Ranks ‘One of The Most Beautiful’ in New York
Tis the season to take the scenic route. The first time I was ever on this road was during my driver's ed class in school. The teacher told us that this was one of the windiest roads in New York state. I thought to myself, if I could drive this, I can drive anywhere.
Newburgh to get new Resorts World casino, brings crowds back to mall
The Resorts World Hudson Valley casino is located in the Newburgh mall just 60 miles north of New York City.
East Northport Man Arraigned on Nassau Fraud Charges
An East Northport man was arraigned Tuesday on charges of grand larceny, welfare fraud, and other charges for allegedly underreporting his household income and resources, enabling him to receive more than $50,000 in Medicaid and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for his family to which Read More ...
warwickadvertiser.com
Sugar Loaf Mountain: Why it matters
Join Jay Westerveld, President of the Sugar Loaf Historical Society, for an exploration of the cultural and natural history of Sugar Loaf Mountain and Hamlet. Speaking at Albert Wisner Library on Jan. 8, he will delve into Sugar Loaf’s history, from its Ice Age shelters to its ecological systems and climbing and hiking routes. Learn about the mountain’s flora and fauna, its mining and bootlegging histories, and its dual watershed resources that include the source of Warwick’s own Wawayanda Creek.
Man Dies After Tractor Trailer Strikes Him On Side Of I-287 In Rye: Police
A man was killed after he was hit by a tractor-trailer while standing by his disabled truck on the side of a Westchester County highway, police said. The crash happened on Tuesday, Dec. 27 around 4:15 a.m., when police responded to I-287 and the I-95 ramps in Rye for a reported accident between a box truck and tractor-trailer, according to state police.
talkofthesound.com
Manhunt After Four Armed Men Bailout of Car Following Pursuit in North End of New Rochelle
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (December 29, 2022) — Police Search Teams from New Rochelle Police Department and Westchester County Police Department are searching for a fourth armed suspect after a pursuit that ended with four armed suspects bailing out of a vehicle on Bon Air Avenue off North Avenue. Westchester...
Water Main Break Causes 'Frozen Street Conditions' In Downtown Port Chester
A water main break in the downtown area of a Westchester County village is causing officials to warn commuters of icy streets. The break happened on Wednesday morning, Dec. 28 in Port Chester along New Broad Street behind Neri’s Bakery, according to village officials. Despite efforts to divert water...
News 12
Eastchester father, owner of pizzerias suddenly dies at 52
A well-known Eastchester businessman suddenly died last Friday. Mike Provenzale, 52, ran several pizzerias and delis in Westchester, including the Pizza Shop in Eastchester and Villagio Ristorante and Pizzeria in Pelham. Provenzale had been honored as Grand Marshal of the Eastchester Columbus Day Parade and was a major contributor to...
