Kings rally, edge Avalanche 5-4 in shootout
Adrian Kempe scored the shootout winner and the Los Angeles Kings rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat Colorado 5-4 on Thursday night and snap a nine-game losing streak to the Avalanche.Trailing 4-2 entering the the third, Alex Iafallo scored on the power play at 1:11. Then Sean Walker tied it from the slot with 5:40 left on Kevin Fiala's 26th assist.Viktor Arvidsson scored in the second round of the shootout, and after Pheonix Copley stopped Mikko Rantanen, Kempe clinched the Kings' first win in Denver since Dec. 31, 2018.Gabriel Vilardi and Phillip Danault also scored...
Makar shines, but Avs fade, lose to Kings in shootout
No. 16 Maryland 107, Minnesota 85
MINNESOTA (8-6) Heyer 4-9 0-0 9, Micheaux 10-15 2-3 22, Battle 4-9 0-0 8, Borowicz 3-8 2-2 10, Braun 4-13 0-0 10, Gradwell 2-3 1-2 6, Oberg 1-2 2-2 4, Cayton 0-3 0-0 0, Czinano 6-9 4-6 16, Totals 34-71 11-15 85. MARYLAND (11-3) Masonius 2-6 2-5 6, Meyers 8-18...
St. Louis plays Minnesota in Central Division action
Minnesota Wild (20-12-2, third in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (16-16-3, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild take on the St. Louis Blues in Central Division action on Saturday. St. Louis is 16-16-3 overall with a 4-4-1 record in Central Division games. The Blues...
Appeals Court: Abortions OK in Arizona up to 15 weeks
Arizona appeals court judges on Friday ruled that abortions performed in the state by licensed physicians are legal up to 15 weeks of gestation despite a 19th-century, near-total abortion ban. The ruling from the three-member panel from the southern division of the Arizona Court of Appeals clears up months of...
Montana hosts Idaho following Bannan's 24-point outing
Idaho Vandals (6-8, 0-1 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (6-7, 0-1 Big Sky) BOTTOM LINE: Montana faces the Idaho Vandals after Josh Bannan scored 24 points in Montana's 87-80 loss to the Eastern Washington Eagles. The Grizzlies have gone 4-2 in home games. Montana is 2- when it wins the...
Pittsburgh 76, No. 25 North Carolina 74
NORTH CAROLINA (9-5) Black 2-9 4-4 9, Nance 4-8 0-2 10, Bacot 8-14 6-7 22, Davis 4-11 7-8 16, Love 3-9 0-0 7, Dunn 2-4 0-0 5, Nickel 1-1 0-0 2, Trimble 0-0 0-0 0, P.Johnson 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 25-58 17-21 74. PITTSBURGH (10-4) Federiko 2-7 0-0 4, Burton...
Texas HC Steve Sarkisian Unloads on Staffer Before Alamo Bowl
Texas (8-5) head football coach Steve Sarkisian was fired up ahead of his team’s matchup against No. 12 Washington (11-2)... The post Texas HC Steve Sarkisian Unloads on Staffer Before Alamo Bowl appeared first on Outsider.
DeAngelo caps Flyers rally for 4-3 OT win over Sharks
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tony DeAngelo scored 1:10 into overtime to complete Philadelphia's rally from two goals down in the third period as the Flyers beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Thursday night. “I just liked the way we stayed with it and found a way to...
Projected Lineup: Stars vs. Wild
ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota returns to home ice after a California road trip and a one-off in Winnipeg. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:. Filip Gustavsson is in the driver's seat for a career-year. by Jessi Pierce @jessi_pierce / Wild.com. 4:30 PM. ST. PAUL,...
Carcone scores in debut, Coyotes end Avs' 4-game win streak
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Michael Carcone scored in his first NHL game, Nick Schmaltz had his second power-play goal in two games and the Arizona Coyotes beat Colorado 6-3 on Tuesday night to end the Avalanche’s winning streak at four. Shayne Gostisbehere, Lawson Crouse, J.J. Moser and Clayton...
