CBS LA

Kings rally, edge Avalanche 5-4 in shootout

Adrian Kempe scored the shootout winner and the Los Angeles Kings rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat Colorado 5-4 on Thursday night and snap a nine-game losing streak to the Avalanche.Trailing 4-2 entering the the third, Alex Iafallo scored on the power play at 1:11. Then Sean Walker tied it from the slot with 5:40 left on Kevin Fiala's 26th assist.Viktor Arvidsson scored in the second round of the shootout, and after Pheonix Copley stopped Mikko Rantanen, Kempe clinched the Kings' first win in Denver since Dec. 31, 2018.Gabriel Vilardi and Phillip Danault also scored...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Denver

Makar shines, but Avs fade, lose to Kings in shootout

DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

No. 16 Maryland 107, Minnesota 85

MINNESOTA (8-6) Heyer 4-9 0-0 9, Micheaux 10-15 2-3 22, Battle 4-9 0-0 8, Borowicz 3-8 2-2 10, Braun 4-13 0-0 10, Gradwell 2-3 1-2 6, Oberg 1-2 2-2 4, Cayton 0-3 0-0 0, Czinano 6-9 4-6 16, Totals 34-71 11-15 85. MARYLAND (11-3) Masonius 2-6 2-5 6, Meyers 8-18...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Porterville Recorder

St. Louis plays Minnesota in Central Division action

Minnesota Wild (20-12-2, third in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (16-16-3, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild take on the St. Louis Blues in Central Division action on Saturday. St. Louis is 16-16-3 overall with a 4-4-1 record in Central Division games. The Blues...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Porterville Recorder

Montana hosts Idaho following Bannan's 24-point outing

Idaho Vandals (6-8, 0-1 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (6-7, 0-1 Big Sky) BOTTOM LINE: Montana faces the Idaho Vandals after Josh Bannan scored 24 points in Montana's 87-80 loss to the Eastern Washington Eagles. The Grizzlies have gone 4-2 in home games. Montana is 2- when it wins the...
MISSOULA, MT
Porterville Recorder

Pittsburgh 76, No. 25 North Carolina 74

NORTH CAROLINA (9-5) Black 2-9 4-4 9, Nance 4-8 0-2 10, Bacot 8-14 6-7 22, Davis 4-11 7-8 16, Love 3-9 0-0 7, Dunn 2-4 0-0 5, Nickel 1-1 0-0 2, Trimble 0-0 0-0 0, P.Johnson 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 25-58 17-21 74. PITTSBURGH (10-4) Federiko 2-7 0-0 4, Burton...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Porterville Recorder

DeAngelo caps Flyers rally for 4-3 OT win over Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tony DeAngelo scored 1:10 into overtime to complete Philadelphia's rally from two goals down in the third period as the Flyers beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Thursday night. “I just liked the way we stayed with it and found a way to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Projected Lineup: Stars vs. Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota returns to home ice after a California road trip and a one-off in Winnipeg. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:. Filip Gustavsson is in the driver's seat for a career-year. by Jessi Pierce @jessi_pierce / Wild.com. 4:30 PM. ST. PAUL,...
SAINT PAUL, MN

