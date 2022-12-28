Read full article on original website
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 111, ST. ANDREWS 58
Percentages: FG .309, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (R.Carter 3-3, McFadden 2-5, C.Brown 1-1, McRae 1-2, Malone 1-3, B.Clark 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Taylor). Turnovers: 19 (McFadden 5, B.Clark 4, Richardson 3, C.Brown 2, Montgomery 2, Malone, McRae, Taylor). Steals: 11 (Richardson 4,...
North Carolina Central wbb falls on the road against Oregon State
Jerni Kiaku led the way for North Carolina Central with 14 points, five assists, and five rebounds. The post North Carolina Central wbb falls on the road against Oregon State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
CLEMSON 78, NORTH CAROLINA STATE 64
Percentages: FG .309, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 8-31, .258 (Morsell 3-8, Smith 3-13, Ross 1-1, Clark 1-3, Thomas 0-1, Pass 0-2, Joiner 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Burns, Morsell, Pass). Turnovers: 8 (Burns 3, Pass 2, Dowuona, Morsell, Smith). Steals: 4 (Burns, Clark, Morsell, Ross).
SIENA 83, QUINNIPIAC 76
Percentages: FG .492, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Platek 3-4, McCollum 3-6, Kellier 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Stormo 0-1, Billups 0-2, Eley 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Baer 2, Stormo 2, Billups, McCollum). Turnovers: 7 (Billups 2, McCollum 2, Baer, Johnson, Platek). Steals: 7 (Johnson...
STETSON 86, LIPSCOMB 80, OT
Percentages: FG .449, FT .933. 3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Blackmon 3-6, Swenson 3-7, Brown 2-6, Harrison 1-2, Panzo 1-5, Oglesby 0-1, Peek 0-1, Smith 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Panzo, Peek). Turnovers: 10 (Peek 2, Swenson 2, Blackmon, Brown, Gateretse, Panzo, Smith, Tumblin). Steals: 9...
NO. 14 MIAMI (FL) 76, NOTRE DAME 65
Percentages: FG .509, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Pack 5-8, Miller 0-1, Poplar 0-1, Joseph 0-3, Wong 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Omier 3). Turnovers: 9 (Joseph 2, Miller 2, Wong 2, Beverly, Casey, Pack). Steals: 11 (Pack 4, Beverly 2, Miller 2, Omier...
PITTSBURGH 76, NO. 25 NORTH CAROLINA 74
Percentages: FG .431, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Nance 2-5, P.Johnson 1-1, Dunn 1-3, Love 1-3, Black 1-4, Davis 1-5, Bacot 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bacot 2, Nance 2, Dunn). Turnovers: 11 (Bacot 4, Davis 2, Nance 2, Black, Love, Nickel). Steals: 5...
No. 16 Maryland 107, Minnesota 85
MINNESOTA (8-6) Heyer 4-9 0-0 9, Micheaux 10-15 2-3 22, Battle 4-9 0-0 8, Borowicz 3-8 2-2 10, Braun 4-13 0-0 10, Gradwell 2-3 1-2 6, Oberg 1-2 2-2 4, Cayton 0-3 0-0 0, Czinano 6-9 4-6 16, Totals 34-71 11-15 85. MARYLAND (11-3) Masonius 2-6 2-5 6, Meyers 8-18...
HAWAI'I 74, UC DAVIS 66
Percentages: FG .397, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Anigwe 2-2, Beasley 2-3, Johnson 1-1, DeBruhl 1-2, Pepper 0-6). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 15 (Anigwe 4, Johnson 4, Pepper 3, Beasley 2, Milling 2). Steals: 6 (Anigwe 3, Adebayo, Johnson, Lose). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. HAWAIIMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Hepa272-60-12-5146.
HOLY CROSS 60, BUCKNELL 58
Percentages: FG .367, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 2-19, .105 (Bijiek 1-3, Rice 1-4, Screen 0-1, Edmonds 0-2, Fulton 0-2, Motta 0-2, van der Heijden 0-2, Forrest 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Motta 2, Screen 2, van der Heijden). Turnovers: 9 (Forrest 2, Motta 2, Bascoe,...
Hunter Tyson’s career day leads Clemson over NC State
Hunter Tyson recorded career highs of 31 points and 15 rebounds to fuel host Clemson to a 78-64 victory over
SAINT PETER'S 67, MANHATTAN 57
Percentages: FG .396, FT .560. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Brennen 2-6, Watson 1-1, Nelson 1-2, Stewart 1-7, Hayun 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Roberts, Watson). Turnovers: 15 (Stewart 4, Nelson 3, Padgett 2, Watson 2, Brennen, Cisse, Hayun, Roberts). Steals: 6 (Stewart 2, Brennen, Hayun,...
Montana hosts Idaho following Bannan's 24-point outing
Idaho Vandals (6-8, 0-1 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (6-7, 0-1 Big Sky) BOTTOM LINE: Montana faces the Idaho Vandals after Josh Bannan scored 24 points in Montana's 87-80 loss to the Eastern Washington Eagles. The Grizzlies have gone 4-2 in home games. Montana is 2- when it wins the...
Former North Carolina football cornerback Storm Duck commits to Penn State
Penn State football has added more depth to its defensive backfield.
No. 24 West Virginia visits Kansas State following Tomlin's 26-point showing
West Virginia Mountaineers (10-2) at Kansas State Wildcats (11-1) BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State takes on the No. 24 West Virginia Mountaineers after Nae'Qwan Tomlin scored 26 points in Kansas State's 73-65 victory over the Radford Highlanders. The Wildcats have gone 6-0 in home games. Kansas State is third in the...
Orange Bowl Game Day Thread: Clemson-Tennessee
This year's Capital One Orange Bowl will represent Clemson’s seventh all-time trip to the Orange Bowl. The Tigers are 4-2 in the previous six appearances.
Friday's Transactions
NBA — Fined Atlanta G Bogdan Bogdanovic an undisclosed amount for kicking a game ball into the spectator stands during a Dec. 28th game against Brooklyn. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Promoted CB Josh Norman from the practice squad to the active roster. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed OT La'el Collins...
Burton scores 31, Pitt beats No. 25 North Carolina 74-72
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jamarius Burton scored a career-high 31 points, Blake Hinson had seven points in the final minute and a half and Pittsburgh knocked off No. 25 North Carolina 76-74 on Friday.Burton, a graduate student, was 14 of 17 from the field and had six rebounds. He helped Pitt (10-4, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) win its fourth straight game and remain unbeaten in conference play.Hinson's 3-pointer from the right wing put Pitt ahead for good 70-67 with 1:28 remaining and he extended the Panthers' lead by making two free throws with 36 seconds left and two more with 28...
Green Bay hosts Lampman and Oakland
Green Bay Phoenix (2-12, 1-2 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-11, 1-2 Horizon) BOTTOM LINE: Oakland hosts the Green Bay Phoenix after Blake Lampman scored 20 points in Oakland's 83-61 victory over the Milwaukee Panthers. The Golden Grizzlies are 3-2 in home games. Oakland is 2-10 against opponents with a...
North Carolina State announcer Gary Hahn suspended after 'illegal aliens' comment during bowl broadcast
North Carolina State played Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Friday. Radio announcer Gary Hahn was indefinitely suspended after the Wolfpack’s loss to the Terps for a comment he made during the broadcast. While referencing the UCLA-Pitt game, Hahn said, “down among all the illegal aliens in...
