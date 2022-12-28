ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 111, ST. ANDREWS 58

Percentages: FG .309, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (R.Carter 3-3, McFadden 2-5, C.Brown 1-1, McRae 1-2, Malone 1-3, B.Clark 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Taylor). Turnovers: 19 (McFadden 5, B.Clark 4, Richardson 3, C.Brown 2, Montgomery 2, Malone, McRae, Taylor). Steals: 11 (Richardson 4,...
ORANGEBURG, SC
Porterville Recorder

CLEMSON 78, NORTH CAROLINA STATE 64

Percentages: FG .309, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 8-31, .258 (Morsell 3-8, Smith 3-13, Ross 1-1, Clark 1-3, Thomas 0-1, Pass 0-2, Joiner 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Burns, Morsell, Pass). Turnovers: 8 (Burns 3, Pass 2, Dowuona, Morsell, Smith). Steals: 4 (Burns, Clark, Morsell, Ross).
CLEMSON, SC
Porterville Recorder

SIENA 83, QUINNIPIAC 76

Percentages: FG .492, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Platek 3-4, McCollum 3-6, Kellier 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Stormo 0-1, Billups 0-2, Eley 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Baer 2, Stormo 2, Billups, McCollum). Turnovers: 7 (Billups 2, McCollum 2, Baer, Johnson, Platek). Steals: 7 (Johnson...
HAMDEN, CT
Porterville Recorder

STETSON 86, LIPSCOMB 80, OT

Percentages: FG .449, FT .933. 3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Blackmon 3-6, Swenson 3-7, Brown 2-6, Harrison 1-2, Panzo 1-5, Oglesby 0-1, Peek 0-1, Smith 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Panzo, Peek). Turnovers: 10 (Peek 2, Swenson 2, Blackmon, Brown, Gateretse, Panzo, Smith, Tumblin). Steals: 9...
Porterville Recorder

NO. 14 MIAMI (FL) 76, NOTRE DAME 65

Percentages: FG .509, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Pack 5-8, Miller 0-1, Poplar 0-1, Joseph 0-3, Wong 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Omier 3). Turnovers: 9 (Joseph 2, Miller 2, Wong 2, Beverly, Casey, Pack). Steals: 11 (Pack 4, Beverly 2, Miller 2, Omier...
MIAMI, FL
Porterville Recorder

PITTSBURGH 76, NO. 25 NORTH CAROLINA 74

Percentages: FG .431, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Nance 2-5, P.Johnson 1-1, Dunn 1-3, Love 1-3, Black 1-4, Davis 1-5, Bacot 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bacot 2, Nance 2, Dunn). Turnovers: 11 (Bacot 4, Davis 2, Nance 2, Black, Love, Nickel). Steals: 5...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Porterville Recorder

No. 16 Maryland 107, Minnesota 85

MINNESOTA (8-6) Heyer 4-9 0-0 9, Micheaux 10-15 2-3 22, Battle 4-9 0-0 8, Borowicz 3-8 2-2 10, Braun 4-13 0-0 10, Gradwell 2-3 1-2 6, Oberg 1-2 2-2 4, Cayton 0-3 0-0 0, Czinano 6-9 4-6 16, Totals 34-71 11-15 85. MARYLAND (11-3) Masonius 2-6 2-5 6, Meyers 8-18...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Porterville Recorder

HAWAI'I 74, UC DAVIS 66

Percentages: FG .397, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Anigwe 2-2, Beasley 2-3, Johnson 1-1, DeBruhl 1-2, Pepper 0-6). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 15 (Anigwe 4, Johnson 4, Pepper 3, Beasley 2, Milling 2). Steals: 6 (Anigwe 3, Adebayo, Johnson, Lose). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. HAWAIIMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Hepa272-60-12-5146.
DAVIS, CA
Porterville Recorder

HOLY CROSS 60, BUCKNELL 58

Percentages: FG .367, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 2-19, .105 (Bijiek 1-3, Rice 1-4, Screen 0-1, Edmonds 0-2, Fulton 0-2, Motta 0-2, van der Heijden 0-2, Forrest 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Motta 2, Screen 2, van der Heijden). Turnovers: 9 (Forrest 2, Motta 2, Bascoe,...
WORCESTER, MA
Porterville Recorder

SAINT PETER'S 67, MANHATTAN 57

Percentages: FG .396, FT .560. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Brennen 2-6, Watson 1-1, Nelson 1-2, Stewart 1-7, Hayun 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Roberts, Watson). Turnovers: 15 (Stewart 4, Nelson 3, Padgett 2, Watson 2, Brennen, Cisse, Hayun, Roberts). Steals: 6 (Stewart 2, Brennen, Hayun,...
MANHATTAN, NY
Porterville Recorder

Montana hosts Idaho following Bannan's 24-point outing

Idaho Vandals (6-8, 0-1 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (6-7, 0-1 Big Sky) BOTTOM LINE: Montana faces the Idaho Vandals after Josh Bannan scored 24 points in Montana's 87-80 loss to the Eastern Washington Eagles. The Grizzlies have gone 4-2 in home games. Montana is 2- when it wins the...
MISSOULA, MT
Porterville Recorder

No. 24 West Virginia visits Kansas State following Tomlin's 26-point showing

West Virginia Mountaineers (10-2) at Kansas State Wildcats (11-1) BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State takes on the No. 24 West Virginia Mountaineers after Nae'Qwan Tomlin scored 26 points in Kansas State's 73-65 victory over the Radford Highlanders. The Wildcats have gone 6-0 in home games. Kansas State is third in the...
MANHATTAN, KS
Porterville Recorder

Friday's Transactions

NBA — Fined Atlanta G Bogdan Bogdanovic an undisclosed amount for kicking a game ball into the spectator stands during a Dec. 28th game against Brooklyn. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Promoted CB Josh Norman from the practice squad to the active roster. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed OT La'el Collins...
CBS Pittsburgh

Burton scores 31, Pitt beats No. 25 North Carolina 74-72

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jamarius Burton scored a career-high 31 points, Blake Hinson had seven points in the final minute and a half and Pittsburgh knocked off No. 25 North Carolina 76-74 on Friday.Burton, a graduate student, was 14 of 17 from the field and had six rebounds. He helped Pitt (10-4, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) win its fourth straight game and remain unbeaten in conference play.Hinson's 3-pointer from the right wing put Pitt ahead for good 70-67 with 1:28 remaining and he extended the Panthers' lead by making two free throws with 36 seconds left and two more with 28...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Porterville Recorder

Green Bay hosts Lampman and Oakland

Green Bay Phoenix (2-12, 1-2 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-11, 1-2 Horizon) BOTTOM LINE: Oakland hosts the Green Bay Phoenix after Blake Lampman scored 20 points in Oakland's 83-61 victory over the Milwaukee Panthers. The Golden Grizzlies are 3-2 in home games. Oakland is 2-10 against opponents with a...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy