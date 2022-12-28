Read full article on original website
Related
Screen Shots: J.T. Miller, Alexis Lafreniere and Carolina's Goalies
Adam Proteau analyzes J.T. Miller's reaction towards his goalie, the New York Rangers scratching Alexis Lafreniere and the plethora of NHL goalies in Carolina.
Yardbarker
The latest trade rumours surrounding Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, John Klingberg, Morgan Reilly returns to Toronto Maple Leafs lineup and more
A number of updates on players potentially linked to the Edmonton Oilers in a trade. The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun had updates on the status of Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews and John Klingberg. Here’s some of what he wrote:. I’m putting Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews together just because...
Porterville Recorder
Avalanche face the Maple Leafs in a non-conference matchup
Toronto Maple Leafs (22-7-6, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (19-12-2, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Toronto Maple Leafs in a non-conference matchup. Colorado has gone 9-5-3 at home and 19-12-2 overall. The Avalanche have gone 10-5-1 in games they have...
Yardbarker
NHL fines Toronto Maple Leafs and Sheldon Keefe, Slovakia stuns USA and more
The NHL has levied a number of fines Wednesday to the organization and head coach Sheldon Keefe in separate incidents. The club was fined $100,000 as a result of violating Article 16.5(b) of the Collective Bargaining Agreement. The section states: “December 24, Christmas Day, and December 26 shall be off-days for all purposes, including travel, and no Club may request a Player’s consent to practice on such days for any reason, provide, however, if December 26 falls on a Saturday and the league has scheduled NHL games on such date, December 23 may be substituted as an off-day for all purposes, including travel, instead of December 26.”
Porterville Recorder
Flames host the Canucks, look to end home slide
Vancouver Canucks (16-15-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (17-13-7, third in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames look to stop their three-game home skid with a victory over the Vancouver Canucks. Calgary has a 7-3-2 record in Pacific Division play and a 17-13-7 record overall....
WGRZ TV
Okposo scores 3 goals as Sabres beat Red Wings 6-3
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kyle Okposo scored three times, Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power, Zemgus Girgensons and JJ Peterka each had two assists....
Porterville Recorder
Canadiens head into matchup with the Capitals on losing streak
Montreal Canadiens (15-17-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (20-13-5, third in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens head into the matchup with the Washington Capitals after losing four games in a row. Washington has an 11-5-2 record in home games and a 20-13-5 record overall....
Porterville Recorder
Coyotes visit the Lightning after McBain's 2-goal game
Arizona Coyotes (12-16-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (22-11-1, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after Jack McBain scored two goals in the Coyotes' 6-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Tampa Bay has a 14-4-1 record...
Porterville Recorder
San Jose visits Dallas after Hertl's 2-goal game
San Jose Sharks (11-19-6, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (21-9-6, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks visit the Dallas Stars after Tomas Hertl's two-goal game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Sharks' 4-3 overtime loss. Dallas is 21-9-6 overall and 10-4-3 in...
Porterville Recorder
Sabres take on the Bruins after Okposo's hat trick
Buffalo Sabres (17-14-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (28-4-3, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Boston Bruins after Kyle Okposo recorded a hat trick in the Sabres' 6-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Boston is 28-4-3 overall with a 6-3-1...
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia visits Los Angeles after shootout victory
Philadelphia Flyers (11-17-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (20-12-6, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Philadelphia Flyers after the Flyers knocked off the San Jose Sharks 4-3 in overtime. Los Angeles has an 11-5-2 record at home and a...
Quinton Byfield's Showing Signs of Improvement in the AHL
Jacob Stoller and Patrick Williams discuss the importance of Los Angeles Kings prospect Quinton Byfield's AHL stint for his development.
chatsports.com
Flyers at Sharks: Coverage, how to watch, lineups, and game thread
Philadelphia Flyers (forward lines via Olivia Reiner, defense pairings from previous game as the defense pairings have cycled frequently in practice this week):
Yardbarker
After his freakout, Canucks' J.T. Miller owes teammate Collin Delia an apology
J.T. Miller owes his Vancouver Canucks teammate Collin Delia an apology. In the closing minutes of Thursday’s matchup with the Winnipeg Jets, Vancouver was trailing 3-2. And Delia – playing his third game in goal for the Canucks – got stuck in the Vancouver crease, waiting for any sign from the coaching staff to skate off for the extra attacker.
NHL fines Maple Leafs $100K for travel-related CBA violation
A night after Christmas flight to St. Louis has landed the Toronto Maple Leafs in hot water with the NHL. On Wednesday, the NHL fined the Maple Leafs $100,000 for violating Article 16.5(b) of the league's collective bargaining agreement, which states, "December 24, Christmas Day and December 26 shall be off days for all purposes, including travel."
Porterville Recorder
Friday's Transactions
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Promoted CB Josh Norman from the practice squad to the active roster. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Calvin Jackson to the practice squad. Released WR DaeSean Hamilton from the practice squad. NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed TE chris Myarick to the practice squad. WASHINGTON...
NHL
Gagner honored by Jets, teammates for 1,000th NHL game
Veteran forward sees players wearing special t-shirts, jerseys, gets tribute video. The celebration was on for Sam Gagner's 1,000th NHL game. The Winnipeg Jets forward was honored for reaching the career milestone on Thursday before a game against the Vancouver Canucks at Canada Life Centre. Teammates arrived wearing specially-made shirts...
Yardbarker
Canadiens News & Rumors: Barron, Montembeault, WJC, More
In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, the 2023 World Juniors have kicked off in Halifax and Moncton with six Habs’ prospects representing their respective countries, defenseman Justin Barron has been recalled from the Laval Rocket, and insider Pierre LeBrun provides the latest trade chatter surrounding Montreal.
Metro Battle — Penguins vs. Devils, Game 36: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
It has not been a good refire to the 2022-23 NHL season for the Pittsburgh Penguins (19-10-6). After the NHL holiday break, the Penguins completed what coach Mike Sullivan termed “maybe the worst game of the season,” and 24 hours later, the Penguins blew a 4-0 lead to the Detroit Red Wings in a 5-4 OT loss. They have lost four of their last five games.
Carcone scores in debut, Coyotes end Avs' 4-game win streak
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Michael Carcone scored in his first NHL game, Nick Schmaltz had his second power-play goal in two games and the Arizona Coyotes beat Colorado 6-3 on Tuesday night to end the Avalanche’s winning streak at four. Shayne Gostisbehere, Lawson Crouse, J.J. Moser and Clayton...
Comments / 0