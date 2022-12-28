ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Southwest CEO apologizes for thousands of canceled flights

By Kristina Rex
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2enHoS_0jwDHdMv00

Southwest CEO apologizes for thousands of canceled flights 03:26

BOSTON – The Southwest counter and baggage claim at Logan Airport was quiet Wednesday morning after most of the airline's flights were canceled following what experts are calling a massive meltdown.

Related: Flight canceled? Expert advice on what you can do

"It started with weather," CBS News Travel Editor Peter Greenberg explained. "And all of the other airlines were affected by it as well, but it didn't end up becoming the cause because it ended up being an operational meltdown on behalf of Southwest. You had pilots unable to call their own airline to find out where they needed to go, flight attendants trying to locate their planes and couldn't find them."

Once Southwest struggled to keep up the flight schedule during the holiday, it promptly canceled two-thirds of its scheduled flights for the early part of the week. Southwest accounted for 64 percent of all canceled flights nationwide on Tuesday.

In a statement, Southwest CEO Bob Jordan said he was "truly sorry" not only to customers but to his staff.

"The tools we use to recover from a disruption in service work well 99 percent of the time, but clearly we need to double down on our already existing plans to upgrade systems for these extreme circumstances so that we never again face what's happening right now," he explained.

Southwest is offering travel vouchers and refunds for customers as the Department of Transportation is investigating the meltdown.

But many passengers still can't get rescheduled Southwest flights until New Year's Eve at the earliest.

Greenberg has this advice for anyone stranded now or with upcoming scheduled Southwest flights:

  • If you are stranded due to canceled Southwest flights: Consider booking on another airline. Southwest isn't rescheduling passengers until December 31 at the earliest and has no agreement with other airlines to cross-book passengers.

  • If you have large luggage: Avoid checking a bag if possible. Bring a carry-on or consider shipping your luggage. Many people's luggage is making it to their destination without them or getting lost in the mess.

  • If you have an upcoming Southwest flight and don't know if it will proceed as scheduled: If you're able, consider booking a refundable ticket on another airline just for a safe backup.

  • If your flights have been delayed or rescheduled: Keep all your receipts. The DOT is investigating and encourages passengers to keep any expenses for food, cars, or hotels.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

Southwest passenger arrives in Boston with plane half empty

BOSTON — Southwest Airlines expects to return to normal operations this week after slashing about two-thirds of its schedule in recent days. After canceling another 2,350 flights Thursday, the company said it expects to be back to regular scheduling by Friday. If Thursday turns out to be the last...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Southwest customers stranded as airline cancels dozens of flights

BOSTON -- The Department of Transportation is looking into why hundreds of Southwest Airlines passengers were suddenly left stranded Monday and Tuesday.Southwest canceled 69% of their flights nationwide Monday and more were canceled Tuesday morning. The chaos left some people stranded at Logan Airport and others scrambling to get on other flights.Related: Flight canceled? Expert advice on what you can doAccording to Flight Aware, 29 of the 43 cancellations at Logan Tuesday were Southwest flights. Some passengers said they're able to rebook but can only get flights on January 1 or 2."There are zero flights available online. I've been on...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Swim team forced to spend thousands, drive 25 hours after Southwest meltdown

ATTLEBORO - After mass cancellations across the country, Southwest Airlines says it's planning to return to normal operations on Friday. Southwest canceled 76% of its Boston flights Thursday. Bluefish Swim Club Coach Nick Rice is far from alone in his frustrations over Southwest's failures this week. "I felt very confident at 10 p.m. on Christmas Day that I was getting on a flight the next morning, and everything fell apart and there was no help offered," Rice said. Rice was supposed to travel with around 50 of his competitive swimmers from Attleboro and across New England. Their...
ATTLEBORO, MA
CBS Boston

Call for Action helps family stranded after American Airlines loses child car seat

SALEM, N.H. – The Brigham family is home for the holidays, but getting there from Logan Airport wasn't easy after American Airlines lost their baby's car seat.  "The last known location was scanned in in Maui, at the airport. That seemed to be the end of the trail," Matt Brigham told WBZ-TV.That trail started 20 hours earlier in Hawaii. It was a trip of a lifetime with extended family that was delayed two years due to COVID restrictions. But that vacation glow wore off quickly when they found themselves with no way to safely drive their 11-month-old son Parker home...
SALEM, NH
Turnto10.com

Southwest Airlines' troubles impact travelers at TF Green Airport

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A nightmare for customers flying Southwest Airlines continued Tuesday. More than 4,000 flights were canceled in the past 24 hours. At Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, people waited in lines and on the phone for hours trying to reschedule or get a refund for their canceled flights.
WARWICK, RI
CBS Boston

Southwest customers stranded at Logan Airport as airlines cancels 70% of service

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TV BOSTON -- Hundreds are passengers are left stranded as Southwest Airlines cancels 69% of their flights countrywide. The chaos left some people stranded at Logan Airport, and others scrambling to get on other flights."Trying to get to Little Rock, and flight just got canceled with Southwest. Now I am just like, 'When am I going to get there?' questioned Victor Cruz, a member of the US Air Force working in intel gathering, "I need to report by tomorrow. The whole leadership is waiting for me. It has been a mess. This has happened before. I am supposed...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday

WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
WOBURN, MA
CBS Boston

Travelers at Logan Airport stressed about possible delays after winter storm in NY

BOSTON -- It was tough for travelers to truly unplug and enjoy the holiday weekend. Many were glued to their phones, constantly checking to see if their flights were departing on time - or at all. "It's a very hectic time," Becca Morrill told WBZ-TV before her family getaway to Florida. It's been a bit of a headache for passengers trying to make it to their post-Christmas destinations after a monstrous winter storm walloped much of New York state over the weekend. The impacts are still lingering, with FlightAware tracking more than 200 delays in and out of...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Some stores reopen day after rockslide at Merrimack Outlets

MERRIMACK, N.H. - Some stores at the Merrimack Premium Outlets in New Hampshire reopened Thursday, a day after a rockslide damaged a natural gas system and shut down the shopping center.The fire department was called to the outlets just after 7 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a gas leak. When they arrived, they found part of a rock wall behind one of the buildings had collapsed and hit a gas line.The gas was shut off and the complex did not open for the day. No one was hurt.Utility crews have been working to safely remove the rocks without triggering another slide so they can make repairs.Twenty stores at the outlets were open Thursday. A full list is available on their website.
MERRIMACK, NH
CBS Boston

Crash caught on camera at dangerous East Boston intersection

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVEAST BOSTON - A chain reaction crash in East Boston was caught on camera and has neighbors asking what can be done to make their street safer. It happened on Bennington Street on Christmas morning. Surveillance cameras captured the moment a driver slammed into a car damaging three in the process. Lexi Hargrave had her car damaged in the crash. She fears the car may be totaled. It was the first car she ever bought. "I don't know if there is any under damage. Underside damage is going to not be good," said Hargrave before...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Woman shot on MBTA bus in South Boston

BOSTON - Police responded to a reported shooting on an MBTA bus in South Boston Friday evening. At Andrew Station at about 5:25 p.m., Transit Police officers located a 60-year-old woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen.As detectives continue to piece together what happened, Transit Police said "we are cognizant the shooting may have been accidental."  The victim was taken to a local hospital where she was conscious and alert. Her injuries are not considered life threatening. No arrests have been made.  
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Decision on possible temporary mask mandate in Boston schools due by end of week

BOSTON - Mayor Michelle Wu says the city will have a decision by the end of this week on a potential temporary mask mandate for Boston Public Schools after the holiday break.In a letter to families and staff, Superintendent Mary Skipper said administrators will meet with the Boston Public Health Commission during the break to "discuss any possible changes to our COVID protocols, such as a temporary masking mandate for the first two weeks of school after the break."Boston has had a collision of flu, COVID, and RSV cases in recent weeks. COVID hospitalizations were up 30 percent in the...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Public Schools still mulling mask mandate after winter break

BOSTON – Boston Public School officials continue to weigh whether or not to require masks for students and staff when they return to class on Tuesday. The district sent an end-of-year letter home with students at the start of winter break that included information about a potential two-week mandatory masking policy following the holiday travel season. As of Thursday afternoon, no decision had been announced. It's unclear what the masking mandate would look like if implemented. The Boston Teachers Union issued a statement on the potential mask mandate.  The BTU is committed to making informed decisions for the health and...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston schools ask students, staff to wear masks on return from holiday break

BOSTON - Boston Public Schools will have a "temporary masking" period for students and staff when they return from the holiday break next week, but it is not mandatory.In a letter issued to families and staff Friday, Superintendent Mary Skipper said no one would be punished for not wearing a mask. Teachers return Tuesday and students go back to class Wednesday."To maximize our ability to keep students healthy and minimize staff absences during this high-risk period, all BPS schools will adopt temporary masking from Wednesday, January 4th, through Friday, January 13th, 2023, a total of eight school days," Skipper wrote."Employees...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Truck hits bridge on Mass Pike in Newton, pneumatic lift sheared off

NEWTON - A truck hit a bridge and tied up traffic on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Newton Thursday morning.The truck struck the Auburn Street bridge on the eastbound side of the Pike shortly after 9 a.m."Bridge was hit by a truck with a pneumatic lift for a dumpster. Lift was in raised position, hit bridge & sheared off," State Police said in a tweet.Police said there were minor injuries.The inbound side of the Pike was down to one lane in that area for hours. All lanes were reopened Thursday evening. Crews will assess the long-term repairs that are needed. 
NEWTON, MA
CBS Boston

Truck hits bridge on Mass Pike in Newton

NEWTON - A truck hit a bridge and tied up traffic on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Newton Thursday morning.State Police said the truck struck the Auburn Street bridge on the eastbound side of the Pike shortly after 9 a.m.There's no word yet on what caused the crash. Police said there were minor injuries.The inbound side of the Pike was down to one lane in that area. Newton Police said the bridge is closed to traffic above the highway while it's being inspected. 
NEWTON, MA
CBS Boston

Bedford company developing marijuana breathalyzer test

BEDFORD - It's been four years since the first recreational marijuana shop opened in Massachusetts. And yet, law enforcement officials say policing those who drive under its influence remains an uphill battle.Vox Biomedical in Bedford is about to change that.The company, along with Cambridge's Draper technology and a team of scientists led by Dr. Scott Lukas at McClean Hospital, is developing a breathalyzer that can detect marijuana intoxication."With this device it goes directly from breath onto the device and we get a readout on the computer," Dr Lukas told WBZ-TV. "We can actually see those constituents, all the different compounds...
BEDFORD, MA
CBS Boston

Person rescued from freezing pond in Amherst, New Hampshire

AMHERST, N.H. -- A person needed to be rescued from the frigid waters of a pond in Amherst, New Hampshire. First responders were called to Honey Pot Pond on Monday. "If you are wondering if the ice is safe yet, it is not," Amherst Fire Rescue posted on Facebook. The person was taken out of the water quickly and taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. "Please avoid the ice on lakes, ponds, and especially rivers until we have several weeks of freezing temps," they continued. 
AMHERST, NH
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
97K+
Followers
29K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy