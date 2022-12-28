ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Joy Ellen Blazek

Joy Ellen Blazek, 81, of Vienna, WV, passed away Dec. 28, 2022 at her residence. Arrangements are pending at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg.
VIENNA, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Leona Eunice Livingston

Leona Eunice Livingston, 71, of Parkersburg passed away December 19, 2022 at Stonerise (Eagle Pointe) of Parkersburg. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Donald Lee Wallace

Donald Lee Wallace, 73, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Dec. 25, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Lynette K. Cross

Lynette K. Cross, 72, of Parkersburg, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at her residence. There will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green Street, Parkersburg, is honored to serve the family.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Donna Sue Dennis

Donna Sue Dennis, 70, of Parkersburg, passed away Dec. 23, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Harold Allen “Joe” Nichols

Harold Allen “Joe” Nichols, 71, of Spencer, passed away Dec. 26, 2022, at CAMC, Charleston. Service, 1 p.m. Saturday, Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer. Burial, Clover Ridge Cemetery. Visitation, 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Condolences may be sent to www.taylorvandalefuneralhome.com.
SPENCER, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Richard Cozad

Richard Cozad, 78, of Parkersburg, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital, Newark Ohio. Service, 1 p.m. Saturday, Camden Avenue Church of Christ. Burial, Skidmore Cemetery. Visitation, 6-8 p.m. Friday, Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg and one hour before the funeral Saturday at the church.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Bobby Junior Adkins

Bobby Junior Adkins, 84, formerly of Ripley passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at home surrounded by family. He was born August 12, 1938 in Spurlockville, WV, a son of the late Allie and Roy Adkins. He was raised in Boone County and spent his adult life in Jackson County, with his late wife Shirley Ann Adkins.
RIPLEY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Barbara Brown (Gilbert) Anderson

Barbara Brown (Gilbert) Anderson, 87, of Ripley went to her heavenly home on December 28, 2022. Mom had many names: Wife, Daughter, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, Barb, Teacher, Nurse, Song leader, Choir Director, Mentor, Friend, Colleague and Confidant. These are definitely all hats that she wore but we knew and loved her as BeBe. She was loving, colorful, caring, compassionate, bold, intelligent, and God fearing. If you would ask any of us who her favorite was would all say ourselves because she showed each of us true love and devotion.
RIPLEY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Bessie Rose Hager

Bessie Rose Hager, 79, of Marietta, Ohio, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Abiding with her wishes, cremation will be observed and no services will be held at this time. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Bessie’s family, condolences: CawleyandPeoples.com.
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Ramona Ruth Lowery

Ramona Ruth Lowery, 69, of Looneyville, W.Va., formerly of Shreveport, La. passed away Dec. 25, 2022 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside service, 1 p.m. Friday, Rock Alter Cemetery, Looneyville, with Pastor John Davis officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.taylorvandalefuneralhome.com.
LOONEYVILLE, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Dorothy M. Carpenter

Dorothy Marie Long-Carpenter, 86, of Lowell, passed away Dec. 26, 2022. Visitation, 5 – 7 p.m. Thursday at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Funeral, 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home, with public visitation at 9 a.m. Burial, Gravel Bank Cemetery. Messages of sympathy may be sent to www.Lankfordfh.com.
LOWELL, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

John Hutchison

John Hutchison, 79, of Marietta, passed away Tuesday at Harmar Place. Funeral, 11 a.m. Thursday, Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel with Rev. Dennis Williams officiating. Burial, Newport Cemetery with military honors. Visitation, 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. today, masonic services, 8 p.m. Condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Geneal Hicks Drake

Geneal Hicks Drake, 99, of Belpre, Ohio, passed away on December 25, 2022. She was born December 4, 1923, on her family’s farm on Little White Oak near Chloe, in Calhoun County, WV, the third daughter of the late Carl Hicks and Kate Smith Hicks, she was the last surviving member of the family.
BELPRE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg Police Chief: Person of interest developed in Fleming case

PARKERSBURG — Police have developed a person of interest in their investigation of the disappearance of Vienna resident Gretchen Fleming. Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said he could not release the individual’s name at this point, but investigators identified “somebody she was seen with at the My Way Lounge” late Dec. 3 or early Dec. 4.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Children’s Listening Place wins $2,500 prize

PARKERSBURG — An employee of The Children’s Listening Place won the “These Are My People,” contest through Williamstown Bank and was presented with a $2,500 check by bank officials Thursday afternoon. Announced in November, the contest sponsored by Williamstown Bank and Kasasa was an opportunity for...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Catholic girls win 8th straight Mary ‘O’ title

PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg Catholic girls basketball secured a benchmark win before the turn of the new year. In the championship game of the Mary ‘O’ Crusaderette Classic Tuesday at Parkersburg Catholic High School, the Crusaderettes claimed the title for the eighth straight time after defeating a Class AAAA program in South Charleston, 50-37.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Frontier girls kick off Classic with upset win

MARIETTA — The 2022 River City Classic kicked off in style Thursday as the Frontier girls claimed an upset victory over Warren, 39-32, at Marietta College’s Ban Johnson Arena. The event’s first matchup pitted the Division II Warriors (9-2) against the Division IV Cougars (6-4) and the Cougars...
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Teen, juveniles face charges in Ripley High School incident

RIPLEY — An 18-year-old male and four juvenile boys were charged with battery and conspiracy, and one juvenile with sexual abuse, after an incident at Ripley High School during a soccer workout, according to a Facebook post from the Ripley Police Department. The post said the adult male was...
RIPLEY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg City Council president pick pushed to 2023

PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg City Council will wait until January to select its next president after a pair of tie votes at the last meeting of the year on Tuesday. They followed a 4-4 vote to suspend the rules and allow absent Councilman Chris Rexroad’s emailed choices for president and vice president to be counted. Without a majority, the motion failed.
PARKERSBURG, WV

