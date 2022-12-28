Read full article on original website
William Bennett
William James “Billy” Bennett, 60, of Parkersburg, went to be with his loving mother December 22, 2022. He was born in Parkersburg February 8, 1962, a son of the late Ward Glen Bennett and Bessie “Liz” Elizabeth (Graham) Bennett. Billy loved playing pool, fishing, and hunting.
Leona Eunice Livingston
Leona Eunice Livingston, 71, of Parkersburg passed away December 19, 2022 at Stonerise (Eagle Pointe) of Parkersburg. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Joy Ellen Blazek
Joy Ellen Blazek, 81, of Vienna, WV, passed away Dec. 28, 2022 at her residence. Arrangements are pending at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg.
Bobby Junior Adkins
Bobby Junior Adkins, 84, formerly of Ripley passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at home surrounded by family. He was born August 12, 1938 in Spurlockville, WV, a son of the late Allie and Roy Adkins. He was raised in Boone County and spent his adult life in Jackson County, with his late wife Shirley Ann Adkins.
Donna Sue Dennis
Donna Sue Dennis, 70, of Parkersburg, passed away Dec. 23, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
Carolyn M. Seely
Carolyn M. Seely, born May 25, 1920, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 18. Celebration of Life, 11 a.m., Jan. 10, 2023, First Presbyterian Church, Marietta, Ohio. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Lynette K. Cross
Lynette K. Cross, 72, of Parkersburg, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at her residence. There will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green Street, Parkersburg, is honored to serve the family.
Barbara Brown (Gilbert) Anderson
Barbara Brown (Gilbert) Anderson, 87, of Ripley went to her heavenly home on December 28, 2022. Mom had many names: Wife, Daughter, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, Barb, Teacher, Nurse, Song leader, Choir Director, Mentor, Friend, Colleague and Confidant. These are definitely all hats that she wore but we knew and loved her as BeBe. She was loving, colorful, caring, compassionate, bold, intelligent, and God fearing. If you would ask any of us who her favorite was would all say ourselves because she showed each of us true love and devotion.
Harold Allen “Joe” Nichols
Harold Allen “Joe” Nichols, 71, of Spencer, passed away Dec. 26, 2022, at CAMC, Charleston. Service, 1 p.m. Saturday, Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer. Burial, Clover Ridge Cemetery. Visitation, 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Condolences may be sent to www.taylorvandalefuneralhome.com.
Sonja Lee (Stewart) Cremeans
Sonja Lee (Stewart) Cremeans, 81, of Parkersburg, passed peacefully Tuesday, at the Willows Center, Parkersburg. There will be no public visitation or service. Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted to assist her family with final arrangements.
John Hutchison
John Hutchison, 79, of Marietta, passed away Tuesday at Harmar Place. Funeral, 11 a.m. Thursday, Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel with Rev. Dennis Williams officiating. Burial, Newport Cemetery with military honors. Visitation, 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. today, masonic services, 8 p.m. Condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.
Barbara D. Deem Hill
Barbara D. Deem Hill, 85, of St. Cloud, FL, formerly of Parkersburg, passed away December 27, 2022 in Florida. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
Bessie Rose Hager
Bessie Rose Hager, 79, of Marietta, Ohio, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Abiding with her wishes, cremation will be observed and no services will be held at this time. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Bessie’s family, condolences: CawleyandPeoples.com.
Mary B. Roberts
Mary B. Roberts, 82, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away at her home December 25, 2022. She was born April 9, 1940 in Calhoun County WV, a daughter of the late Willie and Mae Lambert Suttle. Mary loved the Lord and served him in many ways over the years, attending many...
Geneal Hicks Drake
Geneal Hicks Drake, 99, of Belpre, Ohio, passed away on December 25, 2022. She was born December 4, 1923, on her family’s farm on Little White Oak near Chloe, in Calhoun County, WV, the third daughter of the late Carl Hicks and Kate Smith Hicks, she was the last surviving member of the family.
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Dec. 20-22: * Steven F. Moore, 422 Delaware St., Ironton, Ohio, pleaded guilty to speed limitations and fined $175.25. * Christopher D. Hackney, 2467 Narrows Branch, Hardy, Ky., pleaded guilty to speed limitations and fined $175.25. *...
Mark Rhodes reflects on long public service career
PARKERSBURG — After just over 38 years of serving the people of Wood County, Mark Rhodes feels it is time for him to pursue some of his own interests as he looks back on his career in public service. Wood County Clerk-elect Joe Gonzales will take his oath of...
Parkersburg Police Chief: Person of interest developed in Fleming case
PARKERSBURG — Police have developed a person of interest in their investigation of the disappearance of Vienna resident Gretchen Fleming. Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said he could not release the individual’s name at this point, but investigators identified “somebody she was seen with at the My Way Lounge” late Dec. 3 or early Dec. 4.
Mineral Wells woman rolls vehicle in morning accident
MINERAL WELLS — A Mineral Wells woman was involved in a morning accident along Interstate 77. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single vehicle accident Tuesday at 8:50 a.m. along the northbound lanes at around mile-marker 176 where a 2008 Chevy Trail Blazer went off the road and hit an embankment, causing the vehicle to roll over at least once, a Wood County Deputy said.
Frontier girls kick off Classic with upset win
MARIETTA — The 2022 River City Classic kicked off in style Thursday as the Frontier girls claimed an upset victory over Warren, 39-32, at Marietta College’s Ban Johnson Arena. The event’s first matchup pitted the Division II Warriors (9-2) against the Division IV Cougars (6-4) and the Cougars...
