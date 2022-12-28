ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oilers cash in on late power play to burn Flames 2-1

 2 days ago

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid scored his league-leading 31st goal on a power play in the third period and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Tyson Barrie, with his 100th career goal, also scored for Edmonton.

Mikael Backlund scored the lone goal for Calgary, which had its four-game point streak snapped.

Stuart Skinner made 46 stops for Edmonton. At the other end, Jacob Markstrom had 20 stops.

Tied 1-1, Edmonton got its third power play of the night at 7:15 of the third period when Andrew Mangiapane was whistled for holding Darnell Nurse.

Stymied on their first two-man advantages, it took just 13 seconds for Edmonton to convert with McDavid taking a pass from Leon Draisaitl from the middle of the slot, whipping a wrist shot past Markstrom’s glove.

McDavid’s 16-game point spree (15 goals, 17 assists) is the longest active streak in the NHL and one short of his career high.

After a scoreless opening period, Calgary struck first when Backlund buried Blake Coleman’s rebound at 1:12.

The lead was short-lived with the Oilers pulling even at 4:58.

BATTLE OF ALBERTA OVER

Coming off their first post-season meeting since 1991, the Flames and Oilers only meet three times this season and the season series is now over with Edmonton taking two of three. They had split their two games in October, each winning in the other team’s building.

UP NEXT

Oilers: At Seattle on Friday night.

Flames: At Seattle on Wednesday night.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

