What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Kansas
Arkansas dominated the first half but almost had a choke for the ages in the second as it held off Kansas, 55-53, in three overtimes Saturday night at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis (Tenn.). The Razorbacks (7-6) gave up 603 yards but posted 681 on the night, including a...
2022 Hogs Won't Be On Field in Memphis for Liberty Bowl
Nothing could be better for these players, Sam Pittman
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Clemson Player Has Blunt Reaction To Viral Joe Milton Throw
With the Orange Bowl set for this Friday night, Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton showed off his arm strength by chucking an orange the length of a football field. The video of Milton immediately went viral on social media. It gained so much attention that even Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry commented on it.
Football World Reacts To SEC's Bowl Game Record So Far
This bowl season hasn't been too kind to the SEC. Believe it or not, the conference has a 1-3 record this postseason. It all started with Florida getting blown out by Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl. The Gators lost by 27 points. A week later, Missouri lost to...
a-z-animals.com
Mountain Lions In Kansas: What You Need to Know
Residents of Kansas are no strangers to abundant wildlife. The state is home to many wonderful species. However, there is one particular species of animal that captures nearly everyone’s imagination. And that is the elusive mountain lion. News reports and trail camera footage clearly show the presence of the large cat throughout the state. But do mountain lions live in Kansas? Or are they merely passing through?
atozsports.com
Vols QB Nico Iamaleava sends message to recruit that Tennessee is trying to land
A top 2024 recruit included the Tennessee Vols in his top five on Tuesday and UT quarterback Nico Iamaleava didn’t waste any time sending him a recruiting pitch. 2024 four-star athlete Boo Carter, who is expected to be a safety at the next level, included the Vols in his top five on Tuesday, along with Ohio State, Michigan, Colorado, and Oregon.
Win probability graphic from insane Arkansas-Kansas 3OT game goes viral
A certified snoozefest quickly turned into an all-time classic on Wednesday night between Kansas and Arkansas. The two programs met in Memphis, Tenn. for the Liberty Bowl. There was little entertainment for most of the night as Arkansas was laying a beatdown on Kansas, leading 38-13 midway through the third quarter. But suddenly, the Jayhawks... The post Win probability graphic from insane Arkansas-Kansas 3OT game goes viral appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Hogs’ Sam Pittman Looking for Redemption in Memphis
Win over Kansas could give shot in the arm to Razorback team looking for positives.
McConnell plane to flyover Arrowhead before Chiefs game
The Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to play the division-rival Denver Broncos on New Years Day, and Wichita-area fans will get to see a hometown sight prior to the game.
theScore
Arkansas fends off Kansas comeback to take Liberty Bowl in triple OT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — KJ Jefferson passed to Rashod Dubinion for a 2-point conversion in the third overtime and Arkansas held off a furious second-half rally by Kansas for a 55-53 win the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Wednesday night. The Jayhawks had rallied from 25 points down in the...
Analysis: Runnin’ Utes pack their defense, put the clamps on cold-shooting Cal to remain perfect in Pac-12 play
The Utah Runnin’ Utes beat the Cal Golden Bears to remain perfect in Pac-12 play.
Memphis Grizzlies game vs. Suns will go on with fans amid water crisis — but with minor changes
The city of Memphis' ongoing water crisis won't stop the Grizzlies from playing at FedExForum on Tuesday night with fans in attendance, the team announced in a news release before the game. Questions about whether the Grizzlies would host the game in front of fans began to rise amid water...
247Sports
Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman places 'focus on us' entering Sugar Bowl vs. Alabama, Nick Saban
Kansas State and football coach Chris Klieman proved many experts wrong this season in winning the Big 12 championship outright for the first time since 2003, defeating TCU in overtime for the league title. The Wildcats, as a reward, now face No. 5 Alabama in the AllState Sugar Bowl Saturday for what will be the first meeting between the two schools. And though his team checks in as an underdog, Klieman knows K-State isn't a stranger to rising to the occasion when doubted.
Chicago Bears eyeing Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren for team president job: report
The Chicago Bears have only had four team president's in the history of the franchise. Current Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has interviewed for the executive role.
LIVE: Updates and Scores from Kansas vs Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl
Follow along with our updates from the stadium as your Kansas Jayhawks take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Liberty Bowl.
Big 12 Basketball Standings, Weekly Schedule + Power Rankings
4. Texas 10-2 5. West Virginia 10-2 - Texas A&M Commerce at No. 6 Texas (LHN, 8 p.m.) - South Carolina State at Texas Tech (ESPN+, 8 p.m.) - Central Arkansas at No. 18 TCU (ESPN+, 5 p.m.) - Nicholls at No. 12 Baylor (ESPN+, 8 p.m.) Thursday. No games.
Not a normal day: How Memphis restaurants are coping with city water issues
While some restaurants remained closed Monday following the Christmas holiday, others were open, finding unique ways to adapt to the boil water advisory.
Nashville area sports figures who died in 2022
The Nashville area lost several well-known sports figures in 2022. Here is a look at some of those who died who had excelled on the professional, amateur, collegiate or high school levels. ...
Ranking the Chiefs’ Potential Wild Card Weekend Opponents
With KC currently slated to host a Wild Card round opponent, let's compare the competition.
