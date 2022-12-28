ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
The Spun

Clemson Player Has Blunt Reaction To Viral Joe Milton Throw

With the Orange Bowl set for this Friday night, Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton showed off his arm strength by chucking an orange the length of a football field. The video of Milton immediately went viral on social media. It gained so much attention that even Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry commented on it.
a-z-animals.com

Mountain Lions In Kansas: What You Need to Know

Residents of Kansas are no strangers to abundant wildlife. The state is home to many wonderful species. However, there is one particular species of animal that captures nearly everyone’s imagination. And that is the elusive mountain lion. News reports and trail camera footage clearly show the presence of the large cat throughout the state. But do mountain lions live in Kansas? Or are they merely passing through?
atozsports.com

Vols QB Nico Iamaleava sends message to recruit that Tennessee is trying to land

A top 2024 recruit included the Tennessee Vols in his top five on Tuesday and UT quarterback Nico Iamaleava didn’t waste any time sending him a recruiting pitch. 2024 four-star athlete Boo Carter, who is expected to be a safety at the next level, included the Vols in his top five on Tuesday, along with Ohio State, Michigan, Colorado, and Oregon.
Larry Brown Sports

Win probability graphic from insane Arkansas-Kansas 3OT game goes viral

A certified snoozefest quickly turned into an all-time classic on Wednesday night between Kansas and Arkansas. The two programs met in Memphis, Tenn. for the Liberty Bowl. There was little entertainment for most of the night as Arkansas was laying a beatdown on Kansas, leading 38-13 midway through the third quarter. But suddenly, the Jayhawks... The post Win probability graphic from insane Arkansas-Kansas 3OT game goes viral appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
247Sports

Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman places 'focus on us' entering Sugar Bowl vs. Alabama, Nick Saban

Kansas State and football coach Chris Klieman proved many experts wrong this season in winning the Big 12 championship outright for the first time since 2003, defeating TCU in overtime for the league title. The Wildcats, as a reward, now face No. 5 Alabama in the AllState Sugar Bowl Saturday for what will be the first meeting between the two schools. And though his team checks in as an underdog, Klieman knows K-State isn't a stranger to rising to the occasion when doubted.
