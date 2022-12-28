Kansas State and football coach Chris Klieman proved many experts wrong this season in winning the Big 12 championship outright for the first time since 2003, defeating TCU in overtime for the league title. The Wildcats, as a reward, now face No. 5 Alabama in the AllState Sugar Bowl Saturday for what will be the first meeting between the two schools. And though his team checks in as an underdog, Klieman knows K-State isn't a stranger to rising to the occasion when doubted.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO