Rocky Mount, NC

Man stopped in traffic busted for impersonating police officer

By By WILLIAM F. WEST Staff Writer
 2 days ago

A local man with a prior record recently was arrested on a charge of impersonating a law enforcement officer, Rocky Mount police and state Public Safety records said.

Alvin Whitaker, after having been halted by officers in a traffic stop, told the officers he was a law enforcement officer from Virginia, police spokesman Sgt. Ricky Jackson told the Telegram via email on Tuesday afternoon.

A criminal history check showed that Whitaker was not employed by any law enforcement agency and also showed that Whitaker had a felonious criminal history, Jackson said.

Whitaker was arrested on Friday at North Taylor and Gay streets, the Rocky Mount Police to Citizen online link said.

Nash County sheriff’s records online said Whitaker is being held under a $5,000 secured bond in the county detention center.

The sheriff’s office said Whitaker, 55, had listed an address in the 1300 block of Birch Street.

State Public Safety Records said Whitaker was convicted in 2000 in Nash County for felonious restraint, which is considered a lesser offense of kidnapping.

Word of the arrest of Whitaker on the charge of impersonating a law enforcement officer began circulating via the Fighting Crime News and Who’s Wanted Facebook page.

Rocky Mount, NC
