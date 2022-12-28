Gary Franks: Proper vetting can prevent next Trojan horse

Could America be engaged in a Trojan Horse war? If so, we are losing badly. I am referring to the crisis at the Mexican border. Do Democrats really want to fix it?

Many have said that politics is not rocket science. They would be right. After all, numerous occupations are included in the “prior job” category for many elected officials. In fact, in my first re-election bid I ran against a female state representative whose day job was working as a plumber.

What can be learned from being a plumber could actually help President Joe Biden and every member of Congress.

You can have a beautiful home, but leave the water running in your full tubs or sinks and the flood damage to your house after a week’s absence could be tremendous. The loopholes in our immigration laws and our failure to stop the madness at the border, I am sure makes China smile. Due to our deliberative legislative system, we often do nothing due to a lack of consensus.

It would be most prudent to first turn off the water to the house, fix the problem, and resume a normal process — turn the water back on. That is what every plumber in America is trained to do.

You would not allow the faucet to continue pouring out water while you are figuring out how to fix the leak or broken pipe. That’s just common sense.

Congress can remind Biden of this fact by passing a one-paragraph law stating the following: “Protect the U.S. border with Mexico, suspend indefinitely admission to the U.S. – close the border until legislation can be passed that would provide a transparent and orderly process for those seeking admission into America.”

First stop the flood of people and then fix the flood problem. There must be limits. A Biden Executive Order to this effect would work as well.

But here’s a prediction on that: The Democrats would vehemently oppose the “suspension” approach even though the “suspension” would end as soon as they could reach an agreement with the Republicans on legislation that would solve the problem. Working hard on this matter could end the suspension very quickly.

It is regrettable that like when Emperor Nero ignored the fire in Rome — a crisis that accelerated the fall of the Roman Empire — Biden refuses to observe firsthand the crisis he has exacerbated at the border with Mexico. Nero found solace with music and for Biden and the Democrats, anything Trump.

The big elephant in the room is the decline of democracies in the Western Hemisphere. In this part of the world people face weak economic conditions, pushing them to flee their countries. This is a fundamental problem. The second challenge is the presence of robust drug cartels, which threatens peace and security and causes people to leave their country.

Increasing U.S. Foreign Aid for these countries in our hemisphere could be a help, or at least a Band-Aid to decrease the flow of illegals coming to America. It would both motivate and give assistance to foreign leaders to help them govern their nations so their citizens would not want to flee.

Maybe I am missing something. Do we want more migrants entering from Mexico because we need more low-wage workers?

Or do Democrats see minorities as election assets? It would be likely they would show gratitude to the Democrats in future elections, allowing the party to offset its poor performance among white male voters. Texas going Democrat dooms the GOP.

Lessons can be learned from the Trojan Horse strategy. The Greeks tricked Troy when in combat. We all know the story. Troy allowed a Trojan Horse into its city because they thought it was a gift. Once it was brought into the city, the Greeks inside showed their true colors – they hated the people of Troy and proceeded to destroy their empire and ultimately won the war.

Of the millions of people who have entered America illegally during Biden’s tenure as president via a porous border with Mexico, some are good and unfortunately some are not. Some like America, and some may not. We simply do not know.

Thus, could a 21st-century Trojan Horse strategy be happening to us? Let us pray this is not the case. But, only time will tell.

Congress can blame the White House and the White House can blame Congress. What good does that do? This is a crisis.

No one would question our ability to protect our nation against any country that would attempt to use military force against us. We will spend over $800 billion on defense next year to prevent that from happening.

Homeland Security protecting us against a Trojan Horse attack is questionable, however. That is why everyone coming to America must be properly vetted.

Biden and Congress are responsible for protecting the country from all foes, even if they appear to be an “innocuous threat” and hold no apparent weapons while looking tired, weary, and dressed in a “Trojan Horse” costume.

Gary Franks served three terms as U.S. representative for Connecticut’s 5th District.